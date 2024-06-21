ipuwadol

BeiGene: Evaluating Brukinsa's Potential Amidst Ongoing Litigation

BeiGene, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:BGNE) stock is off nearly 23% since my review one year ago. My article then focused on the patent battle between the company and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) regarding BeiGene's BTK inhibitor, Brukinsa (zanubrutinib). I ended with a "hold" recommendation, stating:

Despite profitability concerns and the lawsuit, BGNE's strong momentum, diversified drug portfolio, and robust R&D capabilities suggest a hold recommendation for existing shareholders, while potential investors should await further clarity on the lawsuit and profitability trajectory.

The battle continues, and there is an important update. BeiGene pointed out within their Q1 update that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) "granted the Company's petition for post-grant review of the Pharmacyclics' patent asserted against the Company in a patent infringement suit, stating that the Company has shown that it is more likely than not that the patent is invalid." An outcome is expected within 12 months, which could mean later this year. If the outcome is favorable for BeiGene, it could possibly be a watershed moment for the stock.

Brukinsa generated $489 million in revenue in the first quarter, representing a 153% year-over-year increase in the United States. AbbVie's Imbruvica (ibrutinib), the other BTK inhibitor for which AbbVie claims BeiGene's Brukinsa violates its patent, generated $838 million in net revenues in Q1 '24, a 4.5% decrease year over year.

The market for BTK inhibitors is estimated to eclipse $16 billion in 2029. Their growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of diseases like chronic lymphocytic leukemia [CLL] and mantle cell lymphoma [MCL], where BTK inhibitors have shown considerable efficacy. BTK inhibitors target Bruton's tyrosine kinase enzyme, which plays a key role in the B-cell receptor signaling pathway. This pathway is critical for the survival and proliferation of B cells.

As such, peak annual revenue estimates for BeiGene's Brukinsa are as high as $4 billion. So, Brukinsa is a critical part of BeiGene's future. Consensus revenue estimates (per Seeking Alpha data) project $7.09 billion in revenue in 2028 for BeiGene. Any substantial threat to Brukinsa could cut these projections in half. However, BeiGene's $16 billion market capitalization seems to price in some IP risk. Moreover, their pipeline is quite extensive.

BeiGene

Although these legal cases are difficult to predict, I believe a favorable resolution to the Brukinsa spat is likely, and BeiGene's stock may rise significantly.

Q1 Earnings

BeiGene reported $752 million in total revenues for Q1, with Brukinsa making up 65% of this figure. Their robust pipeline comes at a significant expense. R&D expenses were $460.6 million in Q1, up 13% from the same period last year. SG&A expenses rose 30% to $427.4 million. Losses from operations totaled $261.348 million, which was an improvement over Q1 2023 ($336.939 million).

Financial Health

Moving onto the balance sheet, as of March 31, BeiGene had $2.793 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Total current assets were $3.9 billion, while total current liabilities were $1.88 billion. This gives them a current ratio over 2, which is favorable and indicates an ability to meet short-term obligations.

Because the company is not yet profitable, I will estimate their cash runway. Using their "net cash used in operating activities" of $308.572 million for Q1 '24 as their cash burn and dividing their cash and cash equivalents by this figure, their cash runway is projected to extend into 2026. However, this estimate is historical and doesn't assume any changes in revenue or expenses.

Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

BeiGene's Brukinsa is reasonably likely to achieve greater than $3 billion in peak annual revenue and its revenue growth to date attests to this. Brukinsa, as well as other BTK inhibitors in development, are obvious threats to AbbVie's Imbruvica, but I don't think their attempts to invalidate competitors will prove successful. Therefore, Brukinsa provides BeiGene with some operational and financial security moving forward and should pivot the company to profitability in the near future.

Author

Because of Brukinsa's strong growth prospects, even in the face of IP battles, and BeiGene's lower valuation since my last look, I am upgrading BeiGene's stock from "Hold" to "Buy." BeiGene offers compelling growth for biotechnology-focused investors seeking alpha in the oncology sector, where needs persist.

There are, however, a few risks to consider prior to pulling the trigger on BGNE. For one, any unfavorable rulings on the patent dispute could significantly impact BeiGene's revenue. The short-term (e.g., increasing net losses, narrowed cash runway) and long-term (e.g., lowered R&D investments) consequences of such an event would be large. Two, BeiGene's R&D investments demand clinical, regulatory, and market successes. Any shortcomings will be treated unfavorably by the market. Lastly, as previously mentioned, many other BTK inhibitors are in development and may take market share away from BeiGene. As always, investors are encouraged to maintain a diversified portfolio to mitigate the idiosyncratic risks unique to BGNE.