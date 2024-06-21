Sarepta Therapeutics: Why Today's Rally On DMD Drug Label Expansion Won't Last

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sarepta Therapeutics' gene therapy Elevidys has been granted label extension to treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patients aged 4 and above.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics stock price soars over 30% to >$160 following the news, on potential for profitability and dominance in DMD gene therapy market.
  • FDA approval for the label expansion was not necessarily expected, hence today's rally. Elevidys has also had its accelerated approval in ambulatory patients converted to a full approval.
  • It's great news for Sarepta and its shareholders, and patients, provided they are reimbursed the $3.2m cost of the therapy.
  • A pragmatic assessment of the market and SRPT stock's upgraded market cap valuation suggests the rally does not have longer-term momentum.

Upward arrow made of dollar banknotes on white background - Concept of growing and upward trend of dollar currency

CalypsoArt

Investment Overview

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shareholders will be celebrating today after the company announced that its gene therapy elevidys, which won accelerated approval to treat ambulatory, pediatric Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patients aged 4 through 5 years

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.72K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SRPT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SRPT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SRPT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News