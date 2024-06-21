CalypsoArt

Investment Overview

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shareholders will be celebrating today after the company announced that its gene therapy elevidys, which won accelerated approval to treat ambulatory, pediatric Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patients aged 4 through 5 years in June 2023, has been granted a label extension, to treat patients aged 4 and above.

This is the label that Sarepta had initially hoped to secure first time around, and the company's stock price is soaring in response to the good news, reaching a high of $168 at the time of writing, up >35% for the day, and valuing the company at close to a $16bn market cap.

Additionally, Sarepta now has a full, as opposed to accelerated approval to treat ambulatory patients with Elevidys. An accelerated approval is granted if a drug has shown clinical benefit on a "surrogate" endpoint that is thought to indicate clinical benefit, in response to a high level of unmet need, but a "confirmatory" study must still be completed by the company, and that if the data from that study fails to show clinical benefit, the drug may be withdrawn from the market.

Analysis - Sarepta Achieves Profitability & Now Has The Approval It Desperately Wanted

As I wrote in a note for Seeking Alpha on Sarepta back in April:

Sarepta markets and sells four of the six therapies that have been approved by the Food and Drug Agency ("FDA") to treat the disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"), a rare genetic disease characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. As we can see below, Sarepta's drugs generated $1.14bn of revenues for the company in 2023, up from $843.8m in the prior year. As we can see below, Sarepta's drugs generated $1.14bn of revenues for the company in 2023, up from $843.8m in the prior year. Sarepta revenues 2023 by product (2023 annual report )

Exondys, Amondys, and Vyondys utilize a similar mechanism of action - Sarepta's proprietary phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer ("PMO") structure, that the company says (in its 2023 annual report) "can be used to selectively up-regulate or down-regulate the production of a target protein through pre-mRNA splice alteration."

They are approved for patients who have a confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping, exon 45 skipping, and exon 53 skipping respectively. To date, they have only received accelerated approval. Data from the confirmatory studies of Sarepta's PMO drugs, i.e., Exondys 51, Vyondys 53, and Amondys 45, is not expected until 2026.

As we can see, Exondys has traditionally been the main revenue driver at Sarepta, however, Elevidys, which was only approved 12 months ago, has been showing impressive growth, and in fact, in Q1 2024, the therapy outsold Exondys, as shown below:

Sarepta product sales Q1 2024 (quarterly report)

Product revenues were up 55% year-on-year, and in total, Sarepta drove $413.5m of revenues, up 63% year-on-year. Crucially, the company also reported non-GAAP operating income of $83.7m in Q1, versus a loss of $(85.7m) in the prior year period, and GAAP operating income of $34.9m, versus a loss of $(138.1m) one year ago.

In previous notes on the company, I have cited the company's heavy losses - $(536m), $(704m), $(419m), and $(554m), annually, working back from 2023, as potentially its Achilles heel, but it seems management is well on the way to solving that problem. GAAP earnings per share in Q1 2024 were $0.37, versus $(5.86) in the prior year period.

Unlike its other three marketed drugs, Elevidys is a gene therapy -Sarepta defines its full mechanism of action ("MoA") as follows:

ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) is a single-dose, adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene transfer therapy for intravenous infusion designed to address the underlying genetic cause of Duchenne muscular dystrophy – mutations or changes in the DMD gene that result in the lack of dystrophin protein – through the delivery of a transgene that codes for the targeted production of ELEVIDYS micro-dystrophin in skeletal muscle.

The drug was given its accelerated approval based on data from two studies - SRP-9001-102 and SRP-9001-103 - which indicated that Elevidys "increased the expression of the Elevidys micro-dystrophic protein observed in Elevidys-treated individuals aged 4 to 5 years with DMD" (source: FDA approval press release).

In October 2023, Sarepta stock nose-dived, dropping from ~$108, to $67 overnight, a loss of ~40%, after management shared data from its confirmatory "EMBARK" study, and as I wrote back in January:

The study failed to meet its primary endpoint of change from baseline in North Star Ambulatory Assessment ("NSAA") Total Score at Week 52 following treatment - according to a press release: In the study, ELEVIDYS-treated patients improved 2.6 points on their North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) total score 52 weeks after treatment compared to 1.9 points in placebo-treated patients. The difference of 0.65-points between treated and placebo groups did not reach statistical significance (n=125; p=0.24).

These results looked like causing a real headache for management, suggesting elevidys could be withdrawn from the market, but management insisted the EMBARK data were positive - as CEO Doug Ingram commented in a press release:

The results of EMBARK, our double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, support the conclusion that ELEVIDYS modifies the trajectory of Duchenne and benefits patients across age groups living with this ferociously degenerative disease. The results favored ELEVIDYS across all endpoints in the study, including achieving statistical significance on all pre-specified key secondary endpoints and in each age subgroup of the key secondary endpoints. Indeed, passing 5 seconds on time to rise is the strongest predictor of early loss of ambulation and in EMBARK, ELEVIDYS reduced those odds over 52 weeks by greater than 90 percent

Eight months on, and the FDA's approval of Sarepta's request for a label expansion seems to suggest that the agency fully agrees with Sarepta, which is a major win for the company.

Revising The Valuation Of Sarepta

The FDA's decision means that the number of patients that could be eligible for treatment with Elevidys rises to ~13k patients, which, given Elevidys is one of the world's most expensive drugs, with a list price of $3.2m, gives the drug a total addressable market ("TAM") market value of >$40bn.

Analysts have speculated that Elevidys will earn >$1bn of revenues in 2023, and will be the dominant DMD therapy in the marketplace at least until 2027, given other companies developing DMD drugs are years behind in the development process.

Sarepta declined to provide 2024 revenues - or profit - guidance when announcing Q1 2024 earnings, however if we assume sales of the PMO drugs remain consistent, and earn in the region of $800 - $900m, then we could be looking at close to $2bn revenues altogether for the year.

Sarepta management has previously communicated (on its Q4 2023 earnings call) that "with an expansion of the label, we expect to be highly profitable for the full-year". The good thing about gene therapies for Sarepta is that, as well as being highly expensive, they also seem to generate excellent margins.

After today's gains, Sarepta, as mentioned, is valued at close to $16bn market cap. I have argued before, when Sarepta was valued at ~$11bn (as it was before today's news), with a price to sales ratio of ~10x, and making heavy losses, that this felt a little too high to make the bull case.

Now, however, with a forward price to sales ratio I'd estimate ~8x, and a good possibility of profitability, shares look substantially more attractive, plus the full approval granted to Elevidys in ambulatory more or less guarantees the drug will not face withdrawal from the market.

Meanwhile, the company continues to progress pipeline candidates of note, including a gene therapy with a similar MoA to elevidys, SRP-9003, indicated to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy ("LGMD"). The therapy is designed to restore beta-sarcoglycan protein, and it is progressing through a pivotal Phase 3 study, with a primary endpoint of expression of beta-sarcoglycan.

This feels similar to the accelerated approval path followed by Elevidys, and given the FDA's endorsement of that drug's MoA, the chances of SRP-9003, and perhaps also SRP-9004, and SRP-6004, all indicated for LGMD, have been enhanced by today's news.

In short, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the direction that Sarepta - which boasts a cash position of ~$1.4bn - is heading in. Looking at Pharma companies that generate $1.8bn - $2.5bn of revenues, I discovered the following market cap valuations.

United Therapeutics (UTHR), $2.3bn of revenues in 2023, market cap ~$14bn. Exelixis (EXEL), revenues of $1.9bn in 2023, market cap $5.6bn. Genmab (GMAB), $2.4bn revenues in 2023, market cap $17.2bn. Biomarin, revenues of $2.4bn, market cap $16bn. BeiGene (BGNE), $2.46bn revenues in 2023, market cap $17bn. Alnylam, $1.83bn revenues in 2023, market cap $21bn.

My point here is that, while no two companies are alike, Pharmas commanding revenues of ~$2bn seem to merit market cap valuation in the high teens, with the outliers being Exelixis on the low side, and Alnylam on the higher side.

As such, with its current valuation of ~$16bn, it may be doubtful if Sarepta has much more upside to realize. Besides the LGMD gene therapies, there are no other near term revenue opportunities in play, and arguably, today's news was the biggest catalyst of 2024 for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. - it has certainly been going the company's way. Now, management must focus on developing its newest, and arguably its most lucrative ever, market opportunity.

Concluding Thoughts - Why I Am Not Changing My "Hold" Stance On SRPT Stock After Today's News

I have awarded Sarepta stock a "hold" recommendation on three previous occasions while writing for Seeking Alpha. After my first such call, Sarepta stock crashed on the EMBARK study news. After my second, the stock price rose on strong financials, and after my third, the stock has now spiked on news of the label expansion for elevidys, and the full approval for the drug in ambulatory patients. Today, the share price is up ~15% since my first note.

I may have missed the intervening ups and downs, however, following today's gains, I continue to think the market is valuing Sarepta at around the right price. I don't see enough regulatory or market tailwinds to support Sarepta making major upside moves in 2024, and I still harbor one or two doubts - will elevidys be the "blockbuster" breakout success at a price point of >$3m? And will the company deliver long-term profitability.

In my last note, I suggested I'd buy SRPT stock if it dropped <$100. It did not sink lower than $112, and I don't expect it to drop so low in the foreseeable future. As such, I'd personally declare myself interested in Sarepta stock if the price were to drop >$140 this year, so long as the latest set of quarterly earnings gave me comfort that a revenue figure of close to $2bn could be achieved in 2024.