Marco VDM/E+ via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

In this article, I'll update my thesis on The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG), a business I have covered in the past. During my past coverage of Carlyle, I have mostly been able to outperform the overall mean - so too was I able to outperform since the last time I wrote about the business. The last time I covered the company was over a year ago at this point, and my stake in the company is unfortunately small in size. You can find the last article on the company here.

And as you can see, there's been some outperformance here. Any outperformance to the index is worth highlighting, especially when it's a result of what I see as investing in undervalued quality. That's the case here.

Seeking Alpha Carlyle Group Article (Seeking Alpha Carlyle Group Article)

In this article, I'll do a long-awaited update for the company given a subscriber request, and especially with the news of a recent M&A that's non-trivial and affects the company's valuation and forecast. This is a global asset manager with some serious potential upside at the right price.

Let's look at what we have here for the recent results, and for the future upside.

Carlyle Group - Plenty to like after the last M&A news

The results we're reviewing here are the 1Q24, which came in at record fee-related earnings (yet again). This has become a bit of a trend with the company. Carlyle has made a name and strategy of investing for growth, as they say, and the results here speak for themselves. EPS for the quarter came in at $0.18/share and over $120M worth of EBIT for the quarter.

However, the company also uses a few different measures for performance here. Distributable earnings are one, Fee-related earnings, or FRE is another and realized net performance revenues and net accrued performance revenues - all of these are good to stay on top of if you mean to invest here. If you mean to invest in an AM company, you're also well-advised to keep an eye on fundraising - because CG continues to be able to raise plenty of capital, $5.3B in 1Q, and over $35B for the LTM.

The company also went ahead and repurchased 3.3M shares of common stock during 1Q at over $150M, which goes some way to explain the cushioning for the share price here.

CG IR (CG IR)

As I said, it pays to pay attention here - but what I want you to focus on also, and above what you see there, is the FRE margin, or fee-related income trends for the company. Not just because they look terrific, but because they look terrific in an environment like this - and this is an ongoing trend during times when other AM companies are facing more trouble and competition.

CG IR (CG IR)

Now, remember - generally what these companies do is invest in things like debt or equity stakes, but also in things like you or I would probably avoid - things like distressed debt, credit investments, and PE. So CG is a good and safer way to approach investments like this without direct exposure at a high concentration. That's how I see it, at least.

Investments are typically held by CG in one of their closed-end investment funds, or CEF, for a period of 3-7 years, with funds existing for 10-12 years. CG typically raises a successor fund with the same mandate so that they can continue making essentially identical investments. This model allows the company to take a portion of profits/fees, provided that a certain level of returns is achieved. Performance fees for CG are high only if certain hurdles are met, but when those are met, the company and thus shareholders can secure significant rewards, when you summarize not only performance fees, but also things like management fees, transaction, and advisory fees.

This is categorized as "carry funds", which then, in turn, are categorized as follows.

CG IR (CG IR)

So, you can see how the company invests here, and that Corporate PE and Global investment are heavy for the company. The decline in fund performance has more to do with realizations and some reversal of unrealized performance allocations than anything else here. One big item for the 1Q was exit activity for the company's fourth Asian buyout fund, and the company's first international energy fund (more on that energy fund in a bit).

What we also want to focus on is total growth - because it shows the appeal that the company has on the market - and there's no real implication of headwinds here. The company's total assets under management are up 12% from just a year ago, and now a total of over $420B, of which over $260B are in the company's core segment, carry funds.

CG IR (CG IR)

But what exactly are these so-called Carry funds? Yes, they're CEFs, but how do they work?

What you invest in when you buy Carlyle is essentially a CEF where the company advises, and based on that advice has the opportunity to take a part of that profit in the form of a performance fee or "carried interest", hence "carry fund", in case some goals are achieved. As mentioned, generally Carlyle advises acquiring debt or equity stakes in businesses - or distressed investments/debt. What differentiates the company from you or me, is that these investments are often privately held and highly illiquid - meaning they are generally inaccessible to us because they have no readily available market value. These CEFs are generally structured as Partnerships, with CG being the general partner or GP.

So when investing in CG, you're staking money on the fact that CG can do this better than other participants on the market, and make you a profit.

And in the past year, they have done exactly that.

Recently, for example, the company has made two moves that I consider not to be trivial. First of all, the company bought up Mediterranean assets from Energean plc (OTCPK:EERGF) for almost $1B, and secondly, CG and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) are among the last bidders for a large portfolio of student loans. I consider those loans fairly attractive because, typically, they're one of the hardest types of loans for an individual to get expunged or removed. Here in Sweden, it's barely possible, and until recent debt relief in the US, it was very rare as well.

But the Energean assets are in focus here. The investment is well-aligned with the company's typical risk tolerance, the assets being Egyptian, Italian, and Croatian - none of which are geographies known, even in Europe, for significant stability. The reason is obviously that Energean is in trouble, and expects to repay corporate bonds and pay a special dividend - potentially good for Energean, but not a company I invest in, nor would be interested in investing in at this time.

I believe, based on assets and EV, that CG is the winner here, and now has the potential to take an active stake in southern European and North African renewable and decarbonization plans. Carlyle is creating, as of this transaction, an entirely new Mediterranean O&G company, and this deal will allow them to really get into the EU gas market, which has obviously been growing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The new company is set to produce 47k barrels of oil per day, and will also seek to upgrade and invest here. Obviously, CG being CG, it has the means to do just that - and the overall demand for gas in Egypt and Italy is solid, which you can also read about in my Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY) articles.

So, I view this as a crowning achievement for a good first quarterly trend moving into the second, and 2H24. Carlyle has done very well for itself, and it has achieved much of my previously forecasted thesis.

Let's look at how this thesis has developed when considering valuation at this time.

CG stock valuation - Not as attractive any longer, even with the latest investment included

In my last article, I made a case for the company being a "BUY" with a PT of $45/share. This has almost been achieved here, with the company trading at around $41/share as I am writing this article.

I also believe the recent year of performance and forecast updates warrants a raising of the price target here. On the back of a more volatile market, creating more opportunities, CG is now forecasted to average 15-20% annually in earnings growth, after EPS growth cratering in 2022 and 2023, with double-digit declines due to market conditions. While the company has already gone a long way towards those targets, and there is a historical discount to account for here given the company's risk profile, I continue to view CG as favorable at this price - as implied by my last article.

CG currently trades at below 12x P/E and offers investors a yield of 3.41%. This is neither good nor is it uninteresting. It's what is to be expected from any solid finance company, given it's close to what I can get risk-free. Aside from this, performance and capital appreciation potential.

Let's say that you refuse to give the company even a percentage more in valuation than the 5-year discount implies, and you'd prefer to stay very conservative at a sub-12x P/E.

CG Upside FAST Graphs (CG Upside FAST Graphs)

This would still leave you above 15% annualized RoR until 2026E - due to earnings growth, dividend, and company quality. In fact, unless you believe the company is worth less than 7.5x P/E here, you'd come away with some sort of profit investing here under these forecasts. But the reason I am going at a fairly low 11-12x P/E forecast, and also raising my PT as of this article to an 11x P/E on a 2026E basis, is the 50% chance of the company negatively missing a forecast.

This definitely needs to be considered if you mean to invest here - because there's plenty of volatility here that could drive short- or even medium-term earnings negative. But long-term investors have done well for the most part in Carlyle. That's also why I bought it when the company was cheap. By paying attention and buying during trough times or when the company was at low, sub-10x multiples, you could have generated long-term 13-14% annualized RoR, and that has the potential to turn capital into substantial wealth, given the right amount of patience and attention to that valuation. There have been several times in the past where I would have sold off CG, and if the company was to rise above $60/share, over 12x P/E, I would rotate - but at this time, I'm comfortable holding my 45% ROR in less than 16 months, and give you my update with the following thesis for the company.

Thesis

Carlyle was previously seeing a slowdown in business, due to a macro slowdown, but I saw the company delivering a reversal and slow growth in the next few years in 2023 - and this has begun to materialize. I consider the recent trends a good beginning of this.

Long-term returns for the company appear to be favorable at this valuation, with a market outperformance on annualized RoR even at conservative valuations and expectations below some analyst EPS forecasts.

Even Ukraine conflicts and macro only offer some risks to this company - but none really enough to offset long-term upside in the company. Proof here, as I see it, are the recent purchases in Europe, which point to the company establishing further assets and presence here.

CG is a "BUY" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around $52/share - though every investor, of course, needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult with a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

Because Carlyle fulfills all but one of my investment criteria, I consider the company a "BUY" here. I can, however, as of June of 2024, no longer consider the company to be a "cheap" business.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.