gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recommend selling XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) stock. The company's take rate has been on a downward trend since 2018, and this is due to increased competition. In my view, the market has completely changed, and the company is no longer the main broker in the Brazilian financial market.

Despite presenting good financial indicators in a comparative analysis, competitors are extremely competitive and have very pragmatic executives. Finally, valuation via P/E does not present a good risk-return ratio in my view.

Introduction

The Brazilian financial and capital market is highly concentrated in 5 large banks. This scenario created market inefficiencies, such as the misallocation of invested capital, which present opportunities for disruption through new business models.

As a result, there was an excellent scenario for growth and disruptive companies such as XP (XP) and Nubank (NU) between 2010 and 2020. However, after the pandemic, many things changed in this market, such as increased competition.

High interest rates from 2021 through 2023 caused big drops in stock prices. As a result, there was the second-largest reduction in assets under management in the world since 2005. The Brazilian fund industry in particular is facing one of the worst times in history, with record redemptions. To better understand this, let's understand more about XP's history and business model.

History And Business Model

XP Inc. is a financial conglomerate that owns the famous Brazilian brands XP Investimentos, Rico, Clear and Infomoney. XP has been operating for 20 years in an investment advisory model for individuals, offering an open platform of financial products and services from both partner companies and competitors.

Timeline (IR Company)

Pioneering in offering a comprehensive platform has enabled exponential growth in recent years, going from a base of 339 thousand customers at the end of 2016 to 4.5 million customers in 1Q24, while increasing assets under custody from $15 billion to $224 billion over the same period.

In addition to its own structure, XP works in partnership with investment advisors who use its infrastructure and platform of products and services. In this model, professionals are remunerated through commissions paid on products (fixed income, funds and others) or through a fixed percentage amount charged annually on the client's assets.

XP Inc. also provides services to institutional investors, offering intermediation of securities in the capital market and providing financial advisory services to companies.

The company offers digital content, such as the sale of courses, news, revenue from advertisers, corporate events, financial asset reports and partnerships with digital influencers to promote its brand and sell products.

Business Model (IR Company)

It is interesting to note that in the last major cycle of falling interest rates, which lasted between 2017 and 2020, the leading role achieved by XP meant that it had a dominant position in the market. But after the rise in interest rates and the increase in competition, the scenario changed drastically, as we will see below.

From Blue Ocean To Red Ocean

Several players began to attack XP's leadership in financial services for variable income and fixed income. Among the large Brazilian banks, Itaú (ITUB) launched Íon, Bradesco (BBD) remodeled Ágora, Santander (BSBR) recently acquired the brokerage Toro and Banco do Brasil itself (OTCPK:BDORY) carried out a remodel to bring a more youthful appearance to its product.

Nu (NU) itself bought the Easynvest brokerage and started offering the possibility for its customers to trade through the app, as did Banco Inter (INTR). But XP's big issue was not serving the public of individual investors who want to buy and sell assets, but rather the business of investment advisor offices.

In this sense, XP gained a strong competitor in its main business, BTG Pactual. BTG Pactual does not have shares traded in the USA, but it is the largest investment bank in Latin America and is led by Brazilian André Esteves.

And with the boldness of André Esteves, around two years ago, BTG became the same size as XP in assets under custody, and today it has a market value 3 times that of XP. BTG Pactual acquired several investment offices from XP, with BTG reaching $320 billion in assets under custody, while XP currently has $228 billion.

This competition, both in the brokerage segment for individuals and in investment advisory offices, has caused the Take Rate to show a robust downward trend.

Take Rate (The Author And IR Company)

This loss of competitiveness shows that XP is no longer the market leader, and corroborates my thesis of selling the shares. Now, let's do a comparative analysis of XP against BTG, which has more similar businesses.

XP Fundamentals

Below, we will do a financial analysis of XP against its direct competitor in Brazil, BTG Pactual.

Name XP BTG Pactual Market Cap $9.5B $30.7B Revenue $3B $6B Revenue Growth 3 Years [CAGR] 20% 48% Net Income Margin 27% 33% ROE 22% 21% Click to enlarge

As we could see, BTG's growth process reached the point where it surpassed XP in assets under custody, but the bank did not sacrifice margins to do so. BTG Pactual has better revenue growth than XP, a better net margin, and the ROE of both is practically the same. But is this represented in the valuation?

Valuation Is Not Attractive

As XP has already surpassed breakeven for some time and is profitable, we can use a comparative analysis with the P/E multiple to evaluate the company.

P/E (Koyfin)

According to Koyfin, XP's projected P/E is still higher than BTG, which corroborates my recommendation to sell the company's shares. If XP reaches BTG's multiple, this implies a 15% downside and a fair price of $14.80 per share, and therefore, this is my target price to raise the recommendation.

Now, let's analyze the recommendations and scores from the Quant Rating and Factor Grades tools.

XP according to Quant Rating and Factor Grades

As we can see, the Quant Rating tool's recommendation is to sell the shares.

Quant Rating and Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Therefore, the recommendation corroborates my thesis of selling XP shares, which makes me quite confident. Now, we need to understand the risks to the sell thesis, but first, let's learn a little more about the company's results in the last quarter.

Latest Earning Results

XP presented results below market consensus in 1Q24. The company achieved revenue of $772 million (-3.3% q/q and +31% y/y), and the quarterly drop is due to lower results from asset and fund trading platforms.

Forecast (Investing)

Operating profit was $219 million (+0.1% q/q and +39% y/y) stable quarter-on-quarter. This is due to the worst than expected revenue mix. Finally, net profit reached $205 million. (-4.3% q/q and +30.9%).

The company's shares fell 13% after the results were released. However, what caught investors' attention was the share buyback program announced by the company. In my view, results will remain weak as long as the scenario for Brazilian retail investors does not improve.

Potential Threats To The Bearish Thesis

Brazil has a relevant economy in the world, ranking ninth among the largest in the world. However, in terms of the number of listed companies, Brazil is only 15th, so there is room for XP to grow.

Statista

Brazil is going through an interest rate cut cycle, which started in August 2023, and interest cuts could be stopped at the next meeting. One of the factors that could lead the Central Bank to continue the cycle of falling interest rates is the beginning of interest rate cuts in the USA.

The cycle of falling interest rates is great for assets, as it improves their valuation, but it is especially good for XP due to the nature of its business. Lower interest rates tend to cause a migration of resources from fixed income to variable income, benefiting the company's business. This can be exemplified with the graph of traded volume versus interest rates on the Brazilian stock exchange, B3, which I have an initial coverage report on.

ADTV x Interest Rates (The Author and B3 )

The risks to the thesis are diverse, and investors must be aware of them.

The Bottom Line

While the US is in a great cycle for markets and the economy, this is not the case in Brazil. In Brazil, there was a major cycle of interest cuts between 2016 and 2020 that transformed XP into the main Brazilian broker.

However, the market changed completely, competition became much fiercer, and large players entered XP’s market, such as BTG Pactual and the large incumbent banks.

This has caused XP's results to weaken every quarter (like the take rate), while BTG Pactual, for example, shows strong growth in all lines of its income statement every quarter.

Based on this analysis, I recommend selling XP shares. Investors should be aware of competition and the terrible market momentum in Brazil. At this moment, the risk-return ratio does not seem attractive.