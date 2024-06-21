Alistair Berg

In my search for interesting financial institutions to analyze, I recently came across one by the name of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). With a market capitalization as of this writing of $1.85 billion, the company is not exactly small, but it's not large either. Recently, management has done a fine job of growing the company's asset base. Revenue and profits have generally moved higher as a result as well. This year, the company is seeing some downward pressure. But when you look at how cheap shares are and the quality of the assets relative to similar firms, I find it difficult not to rate this a "Buy."

An old bank you have likely never heard of

Odds are, you have never heard of First Merchants before. After all, how many people have heard of a relatively small regional bank? However, the firm actually has a long operating history. The full-service bank that it operates as a holding company for dates back to 1893. That's 131 years ago if you are curious. There are, of course, other subsidiaries under this umbrella. But we will get to those details shortly.

First Merchants

Operationally speaking, First Merchants is spread across four different states. Combined, it has 116 banking centers split between Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. Its largest presence, by far, is in its home state of Indiana. Just like any other commercial bank, the institution provides customers with a wide array of banking services. On the commercial banking side, it provides small business and SBA loans, asset-based lending opportunities, syndicated loans, and more. It also provides customers with merchant processing services, treasury management services, and other services that would not be considered core to banking.

On the consumer banking side, the institution provides traditional deposit and account services, including mobile banking. It offers a full suite of mortgage solutions for those looking to purchase, construct, renovate, or otherwise finance a home. The other subsidiary I mentioned in the prior paragraph also engages in private wealth advisory activities. Examples here include not only personal wealth management, but also private banking, fiduciary estate services, financial planning, and more.

Management is very detailed about making sure that investors understand that the institution is a leader in many of the markets in which it operates. In Indianapolis, for instance, it is the 8th largest bank in terms of deposits and loans. In northeast Indiana, it has an even larger presence, coming in at first place in Muncie and in third place in Ft. Wayne. While it is only Detroit's 9th largest bank in terms of deposits and loans, it's actually the largest in Monroe. It also has a noteworthy presence in Northwest Indiana and Columbus, Ohio.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, management has done well to grow the deposit base of the bank. The firm went from having $12.73 billion worth of deposits at the end of 2021 to having $14.82 billion worth of deposits at the end of last year. For the first quarter of 2024, we saw a further increase to $14.88 billion. It is important to note that only 29.4% of deposits are currently uninsured. This is just below the maximum threshold that I tend to prefer of 30%. So that is definitely a positive in my book.

First Merchants

As the value of deposits has grown, the institution has done well to increase the value of loans on its books. These expanded from $9.05 billion in 2021 to $12.28 billion at the end of 2023. There was a slight decrease to $12.26 billion in the most recent quarter. But you will see some fluctuations like this from time to time. Of the $12.5 billion of gross loans, its largest concentration is in commercial and industrial ones. They account for about 29.8% of all loans. Commercial real estate that is non-owner-occupied properties comes in second place at 19%, followed by residential mortgages at 18.7%. There are other major categories as well, such as commercial real estate that is owner-occupied, construction land and land development loans, and more.

First Merchants

I understand that one thing that investors are worried about at this point would be exposure to office assets. After all, vacancy rates at offices across the country are proving to be a big concern. And with a great deal of exposure to commercial real estate, I can understand the hesitancy that investors would have. The good news is that office commercial real estate is only responsible for about 2%, or $247.5 million, of the company's loans. And even this amount requires some detail.

My own opinion is that while general office properties do carry certain risks, those associated with other things might not be anywhere near as risky. For instance, it's difficult to imagine medical offices disappearing. $70.9 million of the company's loan portfolio involves these assets. Another $19.2 million worth is to the government. And $19.3 million involves mixed-use properties. These tend to be incredibly flexible and are less likely to face vacancy issues than general office properties.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Not everything at the institution has experienced increases recently. It seems, thanks in large part to the firm's decision to focus more on loans as opposed to securities, the value of securities on its books has been in a constant state of decline. Back in 2021, they stood at $4.52 billion. By the end of last year, they had dropped to $3.81 billion. And today, that number is now down to $3.78 billion. Of this amount, about 56% involved in municipal bonds. Another 26% involves mortgage-backed securities.

There has also been a general downtrend in the value of cash on hand. From 2021 to 2023, cash dropped from $641.3 million to $548.7 million. By the end of the first quarter of this year, cash was down to $511 million. This is almost certainly in response to the company's decision to pay down debt. After seeing the value of debt spike from $634.3 million in 2021 to $1.31 billion in 2022, there has been an effort to get this number lower. By the end of the first quarter of this year, debt had pulled back to $861.7 million. So that's definitely a positive in my view.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The general expansion in the balance sheet of First Merchants has made possible a growth in revenue and profits. Net interest income has increased from $410.7 million to $541.9 million over the last three years. Non-interest income has pulled back slightly, dipping from $109.3 million to $105.6 million. But that hasn't stopped net income from climbing from $205.5 million to $221.9 million.

Unfortunately, 2024 has resulted in some weakness popping up. Largely thanks to a near doubling in the interest paid on deposits, driven by the high interest rate environment that we are in, First Merchants has seen its net interest income drop from $144.1 million to $125.1 million. There was a slight improvement in non-interest income from $25 million to $26.6 million. But that wasn't enough to stop net income from dropping from $63.6 million to $47.5 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even with that pain, the institution looks to be on solid footing. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced relative to earnings. A price to earnings multiple of 8.3 is quite attractive to me in this space. That same chart also compares the company to five similar firms. And in this case, our candidate ended up being the cheapest of the group. In the chart below, I repeated the analysis but looked at it through the lens of the price to book multiple and the price to tangible book multiple. In the case of the former, only one of the five companies was cheaper than First Merchants, while in the latter our candidate was the cheapest of the group.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to financial institutions like this, valuation is not the only thing that matters. We should also be looking at asset quality. In the first chart below, I compared First Merchants to the same five companies using the return on assets approach. And in the subsequent chart, I did the same thing using the return on equity approach. While I would say that First Merchants is far from being exceptionally high when it comes to either of these, it is higher than any of the five companies that I happened to compare it to.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

All things considered, First Merchants Corporation strikes me as an interesting opportunity for those who like the banking sector. The company has a lot going for it and I would imagine that shares deserve to rise from here. This is certainly not a home run, but it looks like a solid prospect based on valuation, historical growth, asset quality, and other factors. Because of this, I have no problem rating the institution a solid "buy."