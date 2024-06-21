bankrx

Thesis

The market has rallied significantly this year, especially in fixed income. Both investment grade bonds and high yield bonds no longer offer attractive yields, with spreads contracting to historic lows. Many of our recent articles have highlighted this trend, moving covered CEFs and ETFs to hold or sell, based on their internal analytics and macro picture.

A bright corner of the fixed income market has been represented by mortgage bonds, an asset class that has a higher correlation to rates and mortgage prepayment rates rather than credit spreads. The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund we started covering in September 2023, a fund which has a high allocation to collateralized mortgage obligations ('CMOs'). Since our initial article, the fund has provided a very robust total return exceeding 9%:

Prior Rating (Seeking Alpha)

In this article, we are going to revisit the fund and articulate why it is one of the few instruments in the fixed income space which still warrants a buy rating.

Fund composition - overweight CMOs

The fund contains over 20% CMOs in its collateral tape:

CMOs (Fund Website)

As a reminder, CMOs are securitizations which bundle together mortgage obligations:

A collateralized mortgage obligation (CMO) refers to a type of mortgage-backed security that contains a pool of mortgages bundled together and sold as an investment. Organized by maturity and level of risk, CMOs receive cash flows as borrowers repay the mortgages that act as collateral on these securities.

The underlying collateral is represented by housing stock, and only a severe collapse in the housing market would affect the most senior tranches of CMOs. High rates, on the other hand, have already taken their toll on the duration profile for CMOs, with duration increasing as rates have moved higher. Higher rates translate into higher mortgage rates, which in turn means that fewer people are incentivized to refinance their houses:

Outstanding Mortgages (Redwood)

As per the above chart, over 80% of agency mortgages are sub 4.5%, meaning that rates above that level would present little incentive for refinancing. This translates into mortgages being outstanding for a longer, duration component, which is already embedded in CMO prices.

Many people are actually considering low coupon mortgages as an 'asset' since they can get much higher rates from the money markets currently. Let us take an example. Let us say an investor has $100k outstanding in a 2% mortgage. Even if he/she now has that cash, they are better off putting that sum to work in a 5.3% yielding money market account, and making a net spread of 5.2% - 2% = 3.2% via this strategy rather than paying off the mortgage. The math here is not lost on investors, so do expect pre-payment rates on mortgages in general to be very subdued for a very long period of time. We are currently seeing sellers only for those investors who are forced to move or have other occurrences in their lives that force the paydown of an outstanding mortgage with a low rate.

When rates will come down, there will be a double positive for CMOs. On one hand, there will be positive price action from a shortening of duration, and on the other hand, prices will go up via the inverse rates/bond prices equation.

The full sectoral allocation currently is as follows:

Sector Allocation (Fund Website)

CMOs fall in the 'Securitized' bucket, while investment grade corporate bonds and treasuries/Agency MBS represent the other large sectors at 16% and 12% respectively.

We like CMOs in the current macro environment because they tend to be correlated with interest rates more than credit spreads. We have seen both HY and IG spreads close to historic lows, which makes them unappealing.

Performance

PYLD has exhibited an outstanding total return in the past year:

Data by YCharts

We are comparing the fund with the JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) and with the BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC), both active ETFs which we have covered on the platform. They all have very similar total returns and drawdown profiles, with BINC the outperformer in the cohort. One can notice that JPIE is the laggard in 2024.

Yield considerations

As with any active ETF, the fund has a distribution yield and a NAV accretion component coming from its active trading:

Yield (Fund Website)

The fund has a 5.96% 30-day SEC yield, but an annual total return exceeding that level by more than 2% as seen in the performance section above. The active trading component for the ETF accounts for the NAV accretion portion. Expect more of this.

With risk-free rates at decade-long highs currently, active bond funds represent appealing choices. We have already rated this name a buy, but are reiterating that on the back of its composition.

Risk factors

While the fund is overweight CMOs, that does not guarantee an upward-sloping total return. As we can see from its historic profile, higher rates, and wider credit spreads do take a toll on the ETF. The combination of the two is the highest risk. Rates moving significantly higher is the primary risk for this name, as its duration component is the most important risk factor to consider. A credit spread widening scenario is the second risk factor, with less of an impact on the fund. Its last drawdown was close to -3%, driven by both duration and credit spreads, in October 2023.

Conclusion

PYLD is an active fixed income exchange-traded fund from Pimco. The vehicle is overweight CMOs, taking advantage of historic high risk-free rates. Unlike its peers, which are very sensitive to credit spreads, PYLD has risk-free rates as its main risk factor. In a market marked by very tight credit spreads, we like CMOs and housing-related risk. With a 5.96% 30-day SEC yield and an active approach to its collateral and trading, PYLD continues to be a 'Buy', unlike its HY and IG peers.