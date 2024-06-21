montiannoowong/iStock via Getty Images

Med-tech investors can be surprisingly preoccupied with revenue growth, and that's an issue for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) over the near term. With the company about to lose its plasma collections business with CSL Limited (OTCQX:CSLLY) (a process that has been years in the making), revenue growth is likely to slow to the low single-digits in FY'25 ahead of what should be an acceleration thereafter on healthy underlying trends in its blood/plasma business, as well as ongoing growth in its medical device business.

I believe those concerns about growth, and perhaps some concerns about M&A discipline, have been behind this run of disappointing performance, with the shares lagging the larger medical device sector by close to 30% since my last update.

I'm expecting around 6% to 7% long-term revenue growth from Haemonetics and believe the shares should be trading closer to $100-$110 today, but the Street seems overly focused on this upcoming (but long awaited) transition at CSL and perhaps lacks confidence that the company's ongoing businesses can continue to drive attractive revenue and margin leverage.

The CSL Business Is Going Away… But This Isn't News

When management laid out new guidance for FY'25 after fiscal Q4 earnings in early May, that guidance included a 3% to 6% year-on-year decline in the Plasma business, a fairly sharp reversal next to the nearly 6% growth in the quarter and significant given that Plasma generates more than a third of the company's revenue.

The "but" here is that the cause of this decline, a 45% year-over-year decline in the company's revenue from CSL, has been known for quite some time. CSL and Terumo Corporation (OTCPK:TRUMY) first announced their collaboration in 2021, and part of that collaboration was for CSL to switch over to Terumo's new Rika plasma collection system. Along the way, though, there were significant challenges on Terumo's part in ramping up production, forcing CSL to sign extension agreements with Haemonetics to fill the breach.

With Terumo finally operating at a more functional scale, Haemonetics management expects revenue from CSL to decline from $155M to around $85M, and it will likely fall substantially in the next year as well.

Lower Blood Center Sales May Have Been A Bigger Surprise

In addition to a year-over-year contraction in the Plasma business, Haemonetics also projected a significant (5% to 8%) contraction in the Blood Center business in FY'25, as the company looks to exit parts of the whole blood business that contributes next to nothing in terms of margin. While the strategic decision to exit the low-margin business shouldn't have been a surprise (management had talked about this before), perhaps the magnitude of the revenue impact was a surprise to some investors.

I think the longer-term benefits to the business are worth the near-term revenue pressure. There's really not much logic to staying in businesses that can't earn their cost of capital, and there's no way a low-to-no margin business can be doing that.

Good Growth From Newer Ventures, But Questions May Be Growing About The M&A Program

I believe Haemonetics' performance in its Interventional business (which includes vascular closure devices and advanced guidewires) remains positive for the stock thesis.

The Hospital business saw growth of nearly 19% overall in the last quarter, with 19% growth in the Hemostasis business (viscoelastic testing, where the company has a very high market share, and autotransfusion systems) and 28% growth in the Interventional segment, with strong ongoing 20%+ growth in the closure business.

Haemonetics still has attractive growth opportunities in the closure business, as both ablation procedures to treat atrial fibrillation and Boston Scientific Corporation's (BSX) Watchman left atrial appendage closure procedures (done to reduce the risk of stroke for people with a-fib) continue to grow and vascular closure remains significantly underutilized in the electrophysiology lab (estimates are that closure is used in around 20% of EP procedures versus 50% or more in cardiac cath labs).

I'm more concerned with recent acquisitions like OpSens and Attune. In the case of OpSens, I question whether the company can really market effectively against established players like Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Boston Scientific, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) in the cardiac cath lab, though I do see more potential for the SavvyWire as it does offer capabilities that the larger rivals don't have.

The Attune deal is a bigger stretch for me. Haemonetics paid $160M upfront for Attune and its ensoETM esophageal cooling catheter and is on the hook for contingent payments tied to sales growth over the next three years.

Haemonetics paid about 5x revenue for a business that doubled its revenue in CY'23, but I'm not sure how well this deal will work out. The ensoETM has a legitimate purpose, cooling the esophagus during cardiac RF ablation procedures to prevent damage to the esophagus and follow-on issues like atrio-esophageal fistulas which, while rare, are quite often fatal. What's more, at around $800 per catheter, the overall economics of the procedure support using it (reduced procedure times, reduced need for fluoroscopy, faster discharges, and less money spent to treat esophageal problems).

The problem is that while there are around 375K relevant procedures today, supporting a $300M addressable market with a $800 catheter ASP, I see this market shrinking and likely pretty quickly. Pulsed-field ablation (led by Boston Scientific, but with others soon to follow) offers significant advantages over traditional RF ablation, including reduced risk of esophageal damage, and expectations are that PFA will quickly take over from RF ablation.

Even BSX, where management has been relatively sober-minded about the pace of adoption, thinks that RF ablation is likely to go from around 75% of a-fib procedures in 2023 to less than 25% in 2028.

Boston Scientific's estimates of PFA market penetration (Boston Scientific)

If RF ablation loses share at that pace, it's likely that even with healthy growth in overall a-fib procedures (I estimate 6%), the addressable market for ensoETM could shrink to $100M over less than five years. There are other applications for the catheter, but RF ablation is the biggest opportunity and I think Haemonetics has made a more questionable deal here.

The Outlook

Even with the near-term headwinds for the Plasma and Blood Center businesses, revenue expectations on the Street for FY'25 are higher than they were back in the fall of 2023 (and FY'24 revenue and profits were better than expected). I do expect softer revenue in FY'25 and FY'26 as Haemonetics digests the loss of the CSL business, but I expect some reacceleration after that, and I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth of 6% to 7%.

I'm also still expecting meaningful margin leverage in the coming years, with EBITDA margin improving from the mid-20s percentage to the mid-30s percentage and FCF margin improving toward the high-teens, with FCF growth in the mid-teens.

Discounted cash flow and margin/growth-driven multiple-based valuation both support a higher fair value. Discounted cash flow suggests a high single-digit long-term annualized total potential return, while the three-year revenue growth and near-term EBITDA margin here should support a revenue multiple of around 4.5x (or nearly $110/share). Even with a more conservative 4x multiple on lower revenue growth I still get a $90+ fair value.

The Bottom Line

For investors who don't want to bother with smaller med-techs that don't have clear-cut double-digit revenue growth potential out to three to five years, I get why Haemonetics won't have a lot of appeal; it's not uncommon for smaller med-techs to get overlooked if or when it's not growing at a double-digit rate (often 20% or more). Likewise, if you don't like how management is deploying capital into M&A, I understand, and I have to admit some growing reservations here myself.

Still, I think the shares have been beaten up enough in this recent 10%-plus pullback. As a quality small/mid-cap med-tech name with credible growth drivers and strong margin leverage on the way, I think there's underappreciated value here.

