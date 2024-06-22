FedEx, Nike, Carnival, Datadog, And AeroVironment Are In The Spotlight

The major economic focus next week will be the latest PCE data that will arrive on Friday. Economists forecast month-over-month growth in core PCE to remain at +0.2%, while the year-over-year rate is expected to drop to +2.6% from +2.8%. Ahead of the PCE print, Bank of America said it sees several reasons to be optimistic that the path to 2% is still on track. The firm thinks a rebalancing of the labor market, lower rent payments, and falling housing service costs could work in the Fed's favor. Other economic releases to watch for next week include the latest reports on consumer confidence, new home sales, GDP, durable goods orders, and pending home sales.

The earnings schedule for next week includes reports from heavyweights FedEx (FDX) (analysis), Nike (NKE) (analysis), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) (analysis). Other companies heading into the earnings confessional include Micron (MU), Carnival (NYSE:CCL) (preview), Levi Strauss (LEVI), and Baker Hughes (BKR). The event calendar features Datadog's (DDOG) annual Dash event in New York City, which Bank of America has circled as a potential catalyst due to new product announcements and integrations that could further entrench Datadog into the AI theme. AeroVironment (AVAV) is also in the spotlight, with its Investor Day event expected to include an update on the company’s portfolio and long-term goals.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, June 24 - Beyond Air (XAIR). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, June 25 - Baker Hughes (BKR), Carnival (CCL) and FedEx (FDX). See the full earnings calendar.

