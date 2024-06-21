Aeon Aviation Photography

Introduction

I don't think I'm surprising anyone when I say that The Boeing Company (BA) has some serious issues. Over the past ten years, the giant has returned just 34%, lagging its European peer Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) by more than 90 points.

Essentially, things went horribly wrong when it started to encounter 737 Max quality issues, which were the start of a series of horrible headlines, including an Alaska Airlines (ALK) 737 that lost a door mid-flight.

One of the companies that has been a part of this turmoil is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR), one of the biggest and most critical aerospace suppliers in the world.

My most recent article on this stock was written on January 10, when I went with the title "Due To New Issues, I Can No Longer Be Bullish On Spirit AeroSystems."

The incident is expected to disrupt SPR's recovery efforts, potentially derailing the positive momentum it had gained. With uncertainties looming over financial impacts and increased costs coupled with a high debt level, the outlook for SPR appears challenging. As a result, I've shifted from a bullish stance to a cautious one, exploring alternative investment opportunities. - January SPR Article

Since then, shares are up 19%, which is fueled by positive headlines, including the one that just dropped, which caused a stock price rally of roughly 6%:

In this article, I'll discuss the details of this deal and what this could mean for shareholders.

A Deal That Makes Sense

As reported by Bloomberg, Airbus is getting close to a deal to buy parts of Spirit, which would pave the way for a potential acquisition of Spirit by Boeing.

This is huge news, as I believe there is no way Boeing can buy Spirit without consent from Airbus, as Spirit produces the fuselages of most major commercial aerospace programs.

Airbus A220

Airbus A320

Airbus A350 XWB

Airbus A380

Boeing 737

Boeing 747-8

Boeing 767

Boeing 777, 777X

Boeing 787.

This reminds me of Lockheed Martin (LMT), which tried to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne. Aerojet is one of the biggest producers of rocket engines, supplying most defense contractors.

In other words, just like Spirit, it sold a critical product needed by various buyers. The deal was blocked because it would create an unfair advantage for Lockheed.

Hence, if Spirit can get Airbus on board (pun intended), it has taken a big step toward a potential takeover by Boeing.

Going back to the Bloomberg article, we see that Spirit will potentially be broken up, allowing Airbus to buy the facilities that produce critical parts for its own models.

The European planemaker is set to take on Spirit’s unit in Belfast that produces wings for its smallest A220 model, as well as facilities in Kinston, North Carolina, and Saint-Nazaire in France that supply critical components for the advanced A350 widebody and Prestwick in Scotland for the workhorse A320 model, according to people familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are confidential. - Bloomberg.

This deal would make a lot of sense for Airbus, which I recently covered in this article. The European plane producer is flushed with cash and could de-risk its supply chain by buying Spirit assets. It could also be favorable for its margins if it can produce fuselages and related products in its own supply chain.

Spirit AeroSystems

For Boeing, the deal would also make sense. Buying Spirit would be a part of a move to gain more control over its aircraft production and improve quality, as the Wichita campus, which builds the 737 airframe, has been the center of many issues over the past few years.

While all of this is subject to uncertainty, The Air Current reports that we could get an official deal as soon as Monday.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock - There's Deep Value Waiting To Be Unlocked

Spirit is a work in progress. Ever since the issues with Boeing hit, it has become a company that burns money.

Looking at its 1Q24 numbers, we see a company that has grown its revenues by 19% to $1.7 billion. This was driven by higher production volumes in both commercial and defense programs. After all, Spirit AeroSystems also produces defense products, including part for the Boeing KC-46A tanker, Boeing's P-8A Poseidon, Lockheed's CH-53 King Stallion, and Northrop Grumman's (NOC) might B-21 Raider.

Buying SPR would give Boeing much more defense exposure, allowing it to win more money from government awards.

Going back to Spirit's financials, the company turned $1.7 billion in sales into $444 million in negative free cash flow, losing $3.93 in adjusted EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems

According to the company, these losses were mainly forward losses from major aerospace programs, including the failure to reach pricing agreements with Airbus.

I know these are large losses but are really due to the inability to reach a conclusion to commercial negotiations with Airbus. And as a result, we were required to adjust our assumptions and record forward losses on the A220 and A350 programs, which drove $373 million of total losses. This includes forward losses through 2025, our current accounting contract as well as losses for anticipated performance obligations beyond 2026. The remainder of the forward losses were a result of production cost growth and additional firm orders. Additionally, the 787 program drove $34 million of forward losses due to supply chain and labor cost growth to support future higher production rates. - SPR 1Q24 Earnings Call

Regarding financial stability, the company ended the first quarter with $352 million in cash and $4.1 billion in debt. In April, the company got $425 million from Boeing to address its high inventory levels as a result of lower deliveries. This is a factor that will be visible in the company's 2Q24 earnings, expected pre-market on August 2nd.

Based on that context, the road to recovery for SPR is expected to be bumpy.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, this year, analysts expect -$4.60 in EPS. By 2026, that number is expected to rise to $2.57, which would imply a $36 stock price target using its normalized 14x P/E multiple.

FAST Graphs

A $36 target is 6% above the current post-news price, which makes sense, as I do not believe that Boeing will pay a big premium over current prices if it were to make an offer.

Depending on total asset depositions, Boeing will be buying a lot of debt as well, at a time when it is busy reducing its own debt.

In fact, the company is already being watched by major rating agencies. S&P Global revised its credit outlook to negative in April:

In our view, there is greater uncertainty regarding the company's ability to achieve our estimates, which incorporate much higher levels of future production. Key reasons include the ongoing review of its manufacturing process (internally and by the FAA), the company's history of underperformance relative to guidance and our expectations, and our updated, reduced forecasts. We assume a significant increase in 2025 deliveries, and further improvement thereafter. Deliveries at least in line with our estimates are likely necessary for cash flows to rebound to an extent that improves our outlook for its credit measures and rating. - S&P Global.

While I believe that a purchase of SPR followed by a rigorous supply chain overhaul could bear a lot of fruit, it will be a tough task for Boeing.

If it is able to pull it off, it will be a big long-term winner. If it runs into trouble, we're likely looking at credit rating downgrades and more expensive debt.

So far, I think the biggest winner is Airbus.

All things considered, I stick to my targets. I remain neutral on Spirit. If I were to own it, I would wait for takeover news. However, I would not buy it purely based on the hope that an official deal will be announced soon. I do not think the potential premium will be worth the risk. I also remain bullish on Boeing, as it remains a long-term recovery play.

Needless to say, my bullish Airbus also remains unchanged.

Takeaway

While Spirit has shown some recovery with a 19% stock price increase since my prior article, the road ahead remains full of challenges, especially concerning debt and supply chain issues.

Hence, the potential deal with Airbus could provide a lifeline, offering strategic benefits for all parties involved.

Airbus stands to gain critical components and de-risk its supply chain, while Boeing could enhance control over its production process.

Despite recent gains, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. 's financial instability warrants caution.

I'm staying neutral on Spirit, bullish on Boeing's long-term recovery, and confident in Airbus's prospects.

In general, however, I prefer high-quality suppliers like RTX Corp. (RTX), GE Aerospace (GE), TransDigm (TDG), and others.

