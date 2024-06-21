Adrian Wojcik/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise noted.

Introduction

TMX Group (TSX:X:CA) is the owner and operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. With core competencies as an exchange operator, TMX is also the owner of TSX Trust, the Montreal Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Shorcan, CDCC, CDS, TMX Datalinx, Trayport, and most recently, VettaFi. In this article, I'll provide an update to my investment thesis on TMX Group, discuss the acquisition integration of TMX's acquisition of VettaFi, commentary from the recent Investor Day, and provide an update on my views on valuation with respect to the outlook for the business.

Background

In my last article on TMX Group, I noted that TMX Group operated a high-quality business model, owning exchanges for equities, fixed income, derivatives, and commodities. Owning exchanges has several attributes that make them attractive businesses to own. As highly regulated businesses that have oversight from Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), it's extremely difficult to start an exchange, making the barriers to entry extremely high. Once an exchange has the right to operate, it generally has a core competency in a particular area, whether it be equities, fixed income, derivatives, currencies, or particular markets and sectors.

In the case of TMX, owning so many exchanges, particularly in Canada, gives the company an effective monopoly (don't tell the regulators that!). This not only gives TMX market dominance with its irreplaceable infrastructure, but it also has pricing power competing with relatively few peers, particularly in Canada. While not an automatic reoccurring revenue type of business, revenues are "re-occurring". So given that the listing fees tend to grow with inflation and with the economy, TMX's financials highlight consistently strong results as a result of its recession-resilient and predictable business model.

When looking at the historical financial performance of TMX Group, the company has compounded revenues and EBITDA at CAGRs of 14.1% and 19.3%, respectively, over the last decade. In the last five years, the company has compounded revenues at 23.0% and EBITDA at 29.4%. With the five-year CAGRs higher than the ten-year CAGRs, this illustrates that in recent years, the company's growth rates have accelerated. Importantly, most of this has been done on a per-share basis, as the company's share count has stayed essentially the same since its IPO. Moreover, with EBITDA growing faster than revenue for both periods, TMX has experienced margin expansion over time.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

The last time I reviewed TMX's financials was after its Q3'23 results, and since then, TMX has reported both Q4'23 and Q1'24 results. When looking at the latest Q1'24 results, the company reported revenues of $345.9 million, up 16% compared to last year. EPS came in at $0.38, up 3%. Compared to analyst estimates, the company beat on revenue by $5 million and beat on EPS by 13 cents, so results were better than expected.

MD&A

When we look at what drove the results for TMX, the VettaFi and Trayport businesses were strong. Back in January, TMX acquired VettaFi in a US$848 million transaction. VettaFi is a US-based, indexing and digital distribution and analytics company that should help TMX expand internationally and establish a foothold in the U.S., adding a new client service team and capabilities to the Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics (GSIA) segment, TMX's fastest growing segment.

While seasonality was a factor, VettaFi surpassed expectations, delivering $37.9 million in revenue, up 33% compared to last year. On the earnings call, management maintained guidance for USD$100 million in revenue and 60% EBITDA margins for VettaFi in spite of the strong results. In my view, I think there's a strong likelihood that TMX can surpass its targets, especially because cross-selling TMX's existing Canadian relationships seems like an opportunity to grow the business. In addition, secular tailwinds behind ETF AUM growth bode well for VettaFi's indexing growth. With VettaFi added to TMX's businesses, I believe the growth profile of the company has improved.

In Trayport, TMX's European energy trading business, revenue clocked in at $55.2 million, up 21% against last year's quarter. Impressively, subscribers totaled 8721 at the end of Q1'24, with 26% growth year over year and 17% quarter over quarter. Overall, I'm optimistic about Trayport's outlook as its growth rate has now accelerated.

MD&A

The last time I discussed TMX, one of the concerns I had was the expense growth. For the quarter, operating expenses were up 28% compared to last year so with revenue growth of 16%, income from operations was essentially flat. When removing one-time items as well as expenses related to the VettaFi acquisition, expense growth is up only 4%. Compared to Q3 when management said that they want to focus on expense control, the company has been doing well on cutting costs.

From a balance sheet perspective, TMX continues to maintain a strong balance sheet. At quarter end, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $468 million, $148 million of which was marketable securities. The company also has $2.23 billion of total debt, $1.84 billion of which is related to the company's debentures. With 2024 EBITDA expected at $770 million for 2024 (as per consensus estimates on Bloomberg), the company's leverage sits at 2.9x, or 2.3x net leverage. Overall, while leverage has increased slightly, I believe the company's business model supports its leverage profile. The company credit profile is also rated strongly with an AA rating by DBRS Morningstar (Source: Bloomberg).

MD&A

On the company's latest Investor Day, TMX noted that they want to get down to 1.5x to 2.5x leverage ratio, down from the previous range of 2.0x to 3.0x. It also announced targets for growth rates of 4% for the equity and fixed-income trading and clearing business and 5% growth for TMX Datalinx. The company is also targeting 12% growth in the derivatives trading business, 30% growth in TSX Trust, and 12% in TMX Trayport.

Revenue is expected to reach $2 billion by 2029. This implies it will take about seven years to almost double revenue from 2022 revenue of $1.1 billion, twice as fast versus the 14 years to double revenue from 2008-2022.

With more growth coming from these businesses, TMX believes that these higher growth businesses will contribute an increasing share to their business mix as highlighted below. Long term, management believes that the company can grow their earnings growth double digits over time. Compared to the 7% CAGR in EPS from 2018 to 2023, this implies TMX sees its business accelerating in the future. So while the guidance from the Investor Day is ambitious, it is certainly possible. As a conservative management team, I don't think TMX would give this guidance if it wasn't sure it could achieve their targets.

Investor Day

Valuation and Wrap Up

When looking at the valuation of TMX, the company trades for 15.8x EV/EBITDA, above its 5-year average multiple of 14.2x. Using the company's P/E multiple, the company trades for 22.9x, above the 5-year average of 20.0x (Source: S&P Capital IQ).

Overall, I believe TMX deserves to trade above its long-term average given its stronger growth profile and improving business mix. Relative to its peer group of international exchanges, it is trading at an 8% premium, which compares to an average discount of 13% over the L5Ys (Source: TD Estimates).

The last time I reviewed TMX Group, I had a 'hold' rating as I expected revenues to grow mid-single digit over the next several years. With revenue growth of 18.2% expected for 2024, 6.4% for 2025, and 5.8% for 2026, I believe analysts are being too conservative, and may in fact up their targets post-Investor Day. With a target for double-digit earnings growth, TMX's valuation seems more palatable, which is why I'm upgrading the stock from a 'hold' to a 'buy'.

Author, based on data from TD Estimates

As for the risks to my investment thesis, the main company-specific risks would be organic revenue growth in the high-single digit and if double-digit EPS doesn't materialize. There's also a risk that debt reduction doesn't materialize as planned. These risks could stem from a decline in equity markets, lower fee volume, or margin compression in fees due to other competitive pressures. I view the risks to be fairly low, given that TMX didn't have to give such optimistic guidance on the investor day. Investors should watch the coming quarters to see if the accelerated growth continues for TMX and monitor the company's margin profile.

Overall, I continue to believe that TMX Group is a compounder with an attractive business that's resilient and has a strong economic moat. Based on the attractive growth rates from Trayport, VettaFi, and the derivatives business (which are expected to continue), I'm upgrading my rating from a 'hold' to a 'buy' given my comfort around its valuation now. I believe that with expanding margins and higher growth coming from the new businesses, the organic growth profile of TMX has changed. So even with listings activity below their peaks, longer term, I think the combination of higher listing activity, higher equity volumes, and the Trayport and VettaFi businesses potentially providing another platform for growth, should justify the current multiples. As such, I rate shares as a 'buy' today and would be a buyer on any pullbacks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.