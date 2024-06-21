LPL Financial: Strong EPS Upside In 2025 And '26, Fresh Breakout To New Highs

Michael Vi

US household net worth has soared to an all-time high. Stocks are up 15% so far in 2024, as measured by the S&P 500, while the bond market has bounced back amid a dip in yields over recent weeks. International stocks have been underperforming mega-cap US equities, but are up nicely year to date too, though domestic small caps are straddling the flat line.

Broadly, rising financial asset prices and a rebound in the real estate market are positive factors for households, and they continue to seek financial guidance – and are willing to pay for it. One of the beneficiaries of this reality is LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA).

I reiterate a buy rating on the $22 billion market cap investment advisory company. EPS growth is expected to be stellar next year through 2026 while its valuation is not, in my view, priced for such a solid profit trajectory. LPL’s chart is also among the best you’ll come across in today’s market.

Back in January when I upgraded the stock to a buy from a hold, I expected investors to begin to realize that LPL's modest valuation given improving trends in financial markets (rising equity prices being a tailwind for asset managers) would be a boon. That has generally continued with higher assets under management trends. Shares are up about 20% total return since the previous analysis.

Household Net Worth Notches New Highs

YTD ETF Performance Heat Map: Strong Gains

According to Bank of America Global Research, LPLA is the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States with $1.2Tn in client assets. The firm supports more than 22,000 financial advisors nationwide, through a number of services including brokerage & advisory, investment solutions, technology and cybersecurity platforms, operational support, and compliance oversight.

Back in April, LPL reported a solid set of quarterly results. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $4.21 beat the Wall Street consensus forecast of $3.82 while revenue of $2.8 billion, up 17% from year-ago levels, was a $110 million beat. High advisory fees, an increase in commissions, and costs kept under control all helped LPL deliver its first bottom-line beat since FQ1 2023. Net new asset growth eased to just a 4.9% annualized clip in the quarter, though.

Still, its management expressed confidence in an earnings acceleration over the quarters to come, and fewer Fed rate cuts should help the profit trajectory. Its operating leverage and generally stable business model are strong points. The firm operates a capital-light business with healthy organic growth in its RIA segment. LPL has historically leveraged M&A for growth as well. Then, just last week, the company reported a solid 3.6% jump in total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of May versus April. Net buying in May was a record $15 billion, with a 15.3% annualized increase in total net new advisory assets.

LPL Is Focused on Growth

Key risks include a downturn in the macroeconomy and stock market, resulting in lower fee revenue. Fed rate cuts would actually be a headwind for LPL, while weaker demand from smaller banks could reduce its earnings outlook.

On earnings, analysts at BofA see operating EPS rising modestly this year after two years of rapid profit growth. Per-share earnings are then expected to reaccelerate in the out year through 2026, potentially topping $26. Seeking Alpha consensus earnings numbers are not quite as sanguine compared to what BofA projects, but a 7% bottom-line growth rate is seen this year with a mid-teens earnings rise in 2025 followed by a 27% increase by 2026. LPL’s top line is forecast to jump at a low to mid-double-digit clip over the next two years.

Dividends, meanwhile, are seen rising at a high rate too, but the yield should remain very low for this high-growth investment banking and brokerage industry stock. With a P/E still under 20, the valuation case remains intriguing.

LPL: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

Given the high sustained EPS growth over the next two years following the current-year lull, if we apply the stock’s 5-year average 16.4 multiple on $21 of FY 2026 earnings, then a valuation near $344 could be in the works. A PEG ratio approach using next-12-month EPS of $15.50 would justify a 30x multiple given the 20% average earnings growth rate. That valuation puts the stock considerably higher.

For now, I will be conservative with my fundamental target increase to $344 based on the sustained high earnings outlook, making the stock still a buy. That's a significant increase from my previous valuation in light of longer-term sustained earnings growth strength. In January, I was focused on EPS trends this year and next, but with more visibility into 2026, the bullish thesis appears even stronger.

I view today's Wall Street estimates as reasonable given what LPL has achieved in the previous few years and considering the rising demand for financial advisory services. The firm's focus on tech-driven solutions could also help its top line without resulting in excessive cost increases, so opportunities for high operating leverage would support bullish earnings outlooks from Wall Street analysts.

LPL: High EPS Growth Warrants A Premium Valuation

Compared to its peers, LPL features a high valuation, but its very high-growth rate looking to next year and beyond is compelling. What’s more, the company is highly profitable while its share-price momentum rating is robust in a tape that has not been favoring Financials-sector equities. Finally, following its Q1 EPS beat, there has been a mixed set of sellside forecast changes.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q2 2024 earnings date of Thursday, July 25 AMC. Before that, LPL will release interim AUM figures for June on July 22.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

With big profit growth on the horizon, a favorable industry backdrop, and earnings about a month away, LPL’s chart is impressive. Notice in the graph below that shares recently hit fresh all-time highs after a key bullish upside breakout occurred last month. The RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the chart is also in a bullish zone, with the indicator line not dipping below 40 yet this year. With a rising long-term 200-day moving average and the stock also above its shorter-term 50dma, the primary trend is clearly with the bulls.

I see support at the late 2022 high near $272 while a potential technical target to the upside is $365 based on the $93 height of the late 2022 to Q2 2024 consolidation range which has the looks of a bullish cup and handle pattern.

Overall, LPL’s chart is robust following an upside breakout. Both its RSI oscillator and its moving average auger for higher prices ahead.

LPLA: Bullish Breakout to New Highs, Strong Momentum

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a buy rating on LPL. I see the stock as undervalued today considering high EPS growth next year through 2026 while its technical situation is likewise encouraging.