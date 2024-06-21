LPL Financial: Strong EPS Upside In 2025 And '26, Fresh Breakout To New Highs

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.27K Followers

Summary

  • US household net worth is at an all-time high and interest rates remain high; both factors are tailwinds for investment management firms.
  • LPL Financial sports high earnings growth estimates as the company is focused on tech-driven organic growth.
  • LPLA posted strong Q1 results, and shares recently made new all-time highs.

LPL Financial sign logo on the modern office building of LPL Financial Holdings Inc company

Michael Vi

US household net worth has soared to an all-time high. Stocks are up 15% so far in 2024, as measured by the S&P 500, while the bond market has bounced back amid a dip in yields over recent weeks. International stocks have

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.27K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LPLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LPLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LPLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News