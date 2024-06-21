Price Drop For Toyota Stock Presents Buying Opportunity For Long-Term Investors

Jun. 21, 2024 5:21 PM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock
Summary

  • Toyota and other Japanese automakers faced regulatory cheating allegations, but findings did not result in recalls or safety defects.
  • Toyota's slow approach to introducing battery-electric vehicles has faced criticism, but the McKinsey report supports the strategy.
  • Toyota plans to sell 3.5 million EVs annually by 2030, focusing on solid-state batteries for longer range and faster charging.

Toyota bZ4X on a road

Toyota bZ4X on a road. One of very few Toyota EVs currently in production.

Tramino

The uproar over alleged regulatory cheating by Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM) and four other Japanese automotive companies made juicy headlines.

I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

