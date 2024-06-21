Lululemon: A Wonderful Business At A Fair Price

Rasoli research profile picture
Rasoli research
270 Followers

Summary

  • Lululemon is a high-quality business that sustains large pricing power to drive their top-line growth and revenue.
  • Lulu's brand allows them to build a loyal customer base and fend off competitive threats.
  • The business has showcased various growth levers to drive explosive growth over the next few years.
  • Lulu's recent fall presents a great buying opportunity that does not come around often.

Lululemon Athletica Yoga Fashion Store

FinkAvenue

Investment Thesis:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a designer, distributor, and retailer of athletic apparel across the globe, with their most well-known product being the classic Lululemon yoga pants. Lululemon has long been renowned as a

This article was written by

Rasoli research profile picture
Rasoli research
270 Followers
Rasoli research is an independently run organization which has been operating for 2 years as of now, founded by Milad Rasoli. I heavily prefer value investing compared to any other style and frankly believe it's the only viable way to have long term success in the financial markets. Many of my viewpoints are heavily contrarian and thus quite unpopular in the short term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LULU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LULU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LULU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LULU
--
LLL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News