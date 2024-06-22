A woman shops in the frozen foods section of a supermarket. Smederevac/iStock via Getty Images

A moment in this world is all it takes to know that it is very uncertain. In this world and this life, there are few guarantees.

Some of the more well-known guarantees in life include death and taxes. Regardless of the times, change is another constant.

That covers all that I can think of off the top of my head. Please let me know if you can think of any other guarantees.

But beyond those, we then get into factors that are very high probability events. I would argue that inflation over the long haul is almost a guarantee economically.

This is backed up by the data. Since 1960, the average annual inflation rate was 3.8%. That means a dollar today can only buy approximately 9% of what it did in 1960. This is bad news for consumers.

On the flip side, it only reaffirms my dividend growth investing strategy. This is why I'm so intent on buying top-notch businesses and holding for the long haul.

One of the larger holdings in my portfolio is the triple net lease REIT, Realty Income (NYSE:O). When I last covered the stock with a buy rating in April, I was impressed by the consistency of its AFFO per share growth (27 out of the last 28 years). I also liked the 30-year dividend growth streak. The A-rated balance sheet bolstered the investment case as well. Finally, shares appeared to be meaningfully undervalued.

Today, I'm reiterating my buy rating. On May 6, O released what I thought was a solid report for the first quarter which ended March 31. The company's continued push into international growth opportunities is at intriguing valuations. During the quarter, O issued additional debt at attractive terms. Lastly, the REIT's valuation could still be interesting here.

The Overall Fundamentals Remain Sturdy

Realty Income Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release

As I have come to expect from Realty Income, the company's results were once again up to par in the first quarter that ended March 31, 2024. O's total revenue soared 33.5% higher year-over-year to almost $1.3 billion during the quarter. That was $160 million above and beyond Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus for the period.

The company completed its acquisition of Spirit Realty Capital in January. Along with the issuance of 9.6 million shares of O that were issued in the quarter separate from the Spirit deal, the company's share count grew by 26.2% to 837 million.

So, even accounting for the higher share count, revenue per share made its way higher by 5.8% in the first quarter over the year-ago period. There were a couple of factors in play that contributed to this respectable topline growth rate.

For one, O's occupancy held sequentially steady at 98.6% to conclude the first quarter. According to CEO Sumit Roy's opening remarks during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call, this was in line with company projections. That was also only slightly down from the 99% occupancy to close out Q1 2023.

Secondly, O's strategy of buying great properties in great locations continued to pay dividends on the rent recapture front during the first quarter. Of the 198 leases that were renewed or re-leased for the quarter, the rent recapture rate was 104.3%. Coupled with annual rent escalators, this supported a 0.8% same-store rental revenue growth rate in the first quarter.

O reported $1.03 in AFFO per share during the first quarter, which was up 5.1% over the year-ago period. Due to an uptick in interest expenses, the company's AFFO margin contracted by 40 basis points to 68.5% for the quarter. That explains how O's revenue per share growth outpaced AFFO per share growth in the quarter.

Realty Income May 2024 Investor Presentation

Looking out over the next few years, O's growth prospects are decent. The company held its midpoint AFFO per share guidance for 2024 at $4.17 ($4.13 to $4.21). From the 2023 base of $4, this would represent a 4.3% growth rate. The FAST Graphs analyst consensus for 2024 of $4.18 is also within this range.

What's behind these growth assumptions?

Occupancy should remain in the mid-to upper-98% range as it has historically done. This is because O arguably isn't making material sacrifices concerning property quality in its recent acquisitions.

It sourced $9.3 billion in acquisition opportunities during Q1 2024. Of that, it closed on $598 million of deals (excluding the Spirit deal) at a weighted average cash yield of 7.8%. Since this is a selectivity rate of 6%, O isn't forgetting the investment fundamentals that got it to this point.

Additionally, same-store rental revenue should keep growing at a low-single-digit rate from annual lease escalators. This is baked into the portfolio of nearly 15,500 properties as of March 31.

More slow and steady growth is being predicted in 2025 and 2026. For the former year, AFFO per share is expected to grow by another 3.4% to $4.32. In the latter year, an additional 3% growth in AFFO per share to $4.45 is the current forecast.

As I indicated in my previous article, O has plenty of room to keep acquiring properties to move the growth needle. This is evidenced by a $5.4 trillion addressable market in the U.S. and an $8.5 trillion addressable market in Europe.

The latter especially has attractive investment opportunities. Just over half (54%) of O's acquisition volume was done in the UK and Europe at a weighted average cash yield of 8.2%. This suggests that just as the company has been saying for a while now, the European market has limited direct competition. This results in yields that are often 100 basis points greater than in the United States.

Realty Income May 2024 Investor Presentation

An examination of O wouldn't be complete without highlighting the exceptional quality of the balance sheet. As of March 31, the company had $4 billion in available liquidity. Against the $2.4 billion in debt coming due by the end of 2025, that leaves a $1.6 billion cushion.

Couple that with $825 million in annualized free cash flow that's available for investments and O's current growth plans ($2 billion in targeted 2024 investments) don't require any additional debt or equity market issuances. In other words, the company's current growth plans are entirely self-sustainable. That's an enviable spot to be in for a REIT.

It explains how O has an A- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook. Thanks to this credit rating, the REIT issued $450 million in 4.75% unsecured notes due February 2029 during the quarter. O also issued $800 million of 5.125% unsecured notes due February 2034. Those proceeds were to repay unsecured notes and mortgages upon maturity. In the current interest rate environment, that is a very favorable spread for O - a true testament to its financial fortitude (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details were according to O's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release and O's May 2024 Investor Presentation).

Nearly 20% Upside To Fair Value

FAST Graphs, FactSet

In the two months since my last article, shares of O have edged 2% higher to the 9% gains of the S&P 500 index (SP500).

O's current-year P/AFFO ratio of 12.7 is well below the 10-year normal P/AFFO ratio of 18.4 per FAST Graphs. That is why I think it's such a great deal right now.

Sure, the case can be made that lower interest rates in the past 10 years partially contributed to that higher valuation multiple. O's three-year annual AFFO per share growth outlook of 3.5% is also a bit below the 10-year average of 5% according to FAST Graphs. Accordingly, I am assigning a fair value multiple two standard deviations lower than the 10-year normal - - or 14.7. I think such a multiple account for these variables.

After this week, the calendar year 2024 will be 48% complete. That would leave 52% of the year to go and 48% of 2025 ahead in the coming 12 months. This is how I get a forward 12-month AFFO per share input of $4.25.

Applying my fair value multiple, I get a fair value of $63 a share. Against the $53 share price (as of June 21, 2024), that is a 15% discount to fair value. If O matches the growth consensus and reverts to fair value, it could post 39% cumulative total returns through 2026.

Future Dividend Growth Should Match Inflation

O's 6% forward dividend yield is materially higher than the real estate sector median forward yield of 4.7%. This earns a B grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

As if that wasn't enough, O also has been a reliable dividend grower. The company's 30-year dividend growth streak is well above the sector median of 1.3 years. That is enough for an A+ grade for overall dividend consistency from the Quant System.

The icing on the cake is that O's 10-year compound annual dividend growth rate of 3.8% is above the sector median of 3.1%. This is sufficient to earn a B- grade from the Quant System for that metric.

In the years to come, I would also be surprised if O didn't keep handing out annual dividend growth of close to 4%. That's because the $3.10 in dividends per share expected to be paid in 2024 per FAST Graphs would be a 74.2% payout ratio (assuming $4.18 in AFFO per share).

This is a favorable payout ratio versus the 90% payout ratio that rating agencies like to see from REITs per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. That is why I think O has the freedom for dividend growth to match its AFFO per share growth moving forward.

Risks To Consider

In every sense of the word, O is a blue-chip REIT. That doesn't mean it is free from risk, though.

Just as I discussed in my prior article, there are potential downsides to O's continued expansion into Europe. U.S. Dollar dominance could cause unfavorable foreign currency translation, which could hurt results.

The regulatory environment in Europe is also a completely different beast than in the United States. So, O will have to stay on top of things to comply with regulations. Otherwise, it could be hit with significant fines and/or penalties.

O's success continues to hinge on maintaining its A-rated balance sheet. If for any reason the company experiences credit rating downgrades, that could impact its cost of capital. This could erode its competitive advantages and growth potential.

One final risk to O is the potential for natural disasters in areas where its properties are concentrated. If this happened, the company could have to pay a sizable deductible. O could also be on the hook for any damage that is beyond the scope of its commercial insurance coverage. If a severe enough event happened, this could harm O's fundamentals.

Summary: A Staple In My Dividend Growth Portfolio

In my view, O is a quality triple net lease REIT. The company is steadily growing. The balance sheet is A-rated. The market-smashing dividend is well-supported. By my estimation, the REIT could have roughly 40% cumulative total return potential by the end of 2026. For these reasons, I'm maintaining my buy rating. Consequently, it is my portfolio's 16th-biggest holding at a 1.6% weight.