Realty Income: A Top Holding For Income And Value Right Now

Summary

  • The cost of living for Americans has steadily risen for decades, which, I believe, makes high-quality dividend growth stocks even more appealing.
  • Realty Income's revenue and AFFO per share climbed higher during the first quarter.
  • The triple net lease REIT maintained almost $4 billion of liquidity as of March 31, which can easily cover its debt maturities for the foreseeable future.
  • Based on my fair value estimate, shares of Realty Income could still be an interesting value.
  • The triple net lease REIT could be poised to deliver nearly 40% cumulative total returns by the end of 2026.

Buying food in grocery store.

A woman shops in the frozen foods section of a supermarket.

Smederevac/iStock via Getty Images

A moment in this world is all it takes to know that it is very uncertain. In this world and this life, there are few guarantees.

