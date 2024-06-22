3 Of My Favorite Net Lease REITs Plus A Bonus Pick

Maxxa_Satori

As many of my followers know on Seeking Alpha, I was once a commercial real estate developer.

In fact, I spent over two decades "in the trenches" learning how to create value "from the ground up."

I began my career by leasing out shopping centers and industrial flex space, and then I decided to get a taste of being a landlord.

My very first ground up deal was an Advance Auto Parts (AAP) store in Laurens, South Carolina.

Little did I know that one little Advance Auto arts deal would lead to over $1 billion of transactions in my career that included a $100 million portfolio and over $900 million in capital markets transactions (brokerage and investment banking).

Of all property sectors, I've always preferred Net Lease.

It sounds boring, right?

Yet, I was able to assemble a highly predictable portfolio with tenants such as:

Advance Auto

O'Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY)

Dollar General (DG)

Sherwin Williams (SHW)

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Goodyear Tire (GT)

Outback

Waffle House

Goodwill

And Others.

In 2009, due to a failed business partnership as well as a "Great Recession" I was forced to pivot from real estate development to stock analysis.

Fortunately, I landed on Seeking Alpha...

Little did I know that this would lead to a career in financial analysis...

And I would become the most-followed writer on the platform.

Clearly, I'm very passionate about helping investors, especially when I can use my experience as a former real estate developer.

So today, as many readers have suggested, I want to provide a list of my top three net lease REITs (with a bonus pick).

iREIT®

As shown below, the net lease REIT sector has become a large piece of the REIT universe - the third-largest sector behind cells towers and industrial buildings.

iREIT®

So, with further ado, let's examine my three favorite net lease REITs (with a Bonus pick).

Realty Income Corporation (O)

This company is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that specializes in single-tenant, freestanding properties which are leased on a triple-net basis to tenants in all 50 states, the United Kingdom, and six other countries in Europe.

Realty Income has a market cap of approximately $46.1 billion and a 334.2 million SF portfolio made up of 15,485 commercial properties that are leased to 1,552 tenants operating in 89 separate industries. For retail acquisitions, O looks for tenants operating in industries that provide essential services and that are resistant to e-commerce.

Some of the company’s top industries include grocers, home improvement, drug stores, automotive services, and dollar stores. O’s top industry is grocery stores, which made up 10.1% of its annual rent, followed by convenience stores and dollar stores which made up 9.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

In addition to its retail properties, which account for almost 80% of its portfolio, 14.7% of O’s portfolio consists of industrial properties and 3.3% consists of gaming properties. Outside its primary categories of retail, industrial, and gaming, the company has interests in 27 agricultural properties and has recently expanded into data centers through its joint venture (“JV”) with Digital Realty (DLR).

O – IR

Realty Income released its 1Q-24 operating results in May and reported rental revenue of $1.21 billion, versus rental revenue of $925.3 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Normalized funds from operations, or NFFO during 1Q-24 was reported at $879.8 million, or $1.05 per share, versus NFFO of $685.6 million, or $1.04 per share for the comparable period in 2023.

Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO during the quarter came in at $862.9 million, or $1.03 per share, versus AFFO of $650.7 million, or $0.98 per share in 1Q-23.

During the first quarter of 2024 the company executed almost $600 million of investments, of which approximately 54% was in the U.K. and Europe. Realty Income was able to achieve a weighted average cash yield of 8.2% for its international transactions, which increased its total portfolio weighted average cash yield to 7.8% during 1Q-24.

The company’s ability to transact in international markets gives it the flexibility to invest where they can achieve the best spread, whether it’s in the U.S., Spain, France, Germany, or the United Kingdom.

At the end of the first quarter, Realty Income had a portfolio occupancy of 98.6% and a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 9.8 years.

Additionally, the company reported a net debt + preferred stock to pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 5.5x and $4.0 billion of liquidity as of March 31, 2024. The company has an investment grade balance sheet with an A- credit rating from S&P and an A3 rating from Moody’s as well as solid debt metrics including a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.5x and a long-term debt to capital ratio of 40.33%.

O – IR

Realty Income has been collecting rent checks and paying dividends to its shareholders throughout its 55-year operating history.

Since its public listing in 1994, the company has declared 646 monthly dividends and has increased its dividend for the last 106 consecutive quarters. In all, O has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 4.3%.

Currently, the stock pays a 5.95% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 12.98x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 18.41x.

We rate Realty Income a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Agree Realty is a net lease REIT that specializes in the development and acquisition of freestanding retail properties. The company has a market cap of approximately $6.2 billion and a 44.9 million SF portfolio made up of nearly 2,200 properties located across 49 states.

ADC has an exclusive focus on commercial properties used in defensive retail industries that offer durable goods or provide essential goods & services. The company has an exclusive focus on U.S. markets and does not invest outside the United States.

ADC’s largest industry is grocery stores, which makes up 9.7% of its annualized base rent (“ABR”), followed by home improvement and auto service, which make up 8.7% and 8.4%, respectively.

The company targets fungible properties that can be used in multiple retail industries. ADC believes that the more basic and / or generic a property is, the more value or utility it has, since it can be leased to tenants across multiple industries.

The company avoids single-purpose assets such as car washes that would have to be re-leased to a car wash operator in the event of a default.

ADC is very focused on maintaining the quality of its portfolio. In a recent interview I had with Joey Agree, CEO of Agree Realty, I remember him saying something like “we never want to make deals with someone who needs our money.” I may not have the wording exactly right, but you get the point.

ADC deals with some of the largest, most respected retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Tractor Supply, Home Depot, and Lowe’s. Nearly 70% of its rent comes from investment grade tenants, illustrating the quality of its net lease tenant base.

ADC – IR

Agree Realty also invests in ground leases, which made up almost 12% of its total ABR during the first quarter. The company’s 6.1 million SF ground lease portfolio is fully occupied and consists of 224 leases with a WALT of 10.3 years.

88% of the rent generated by ADC’s ground lease portfolio is derived from investment grade tenants. The company’s top ground lease tenant is Lowe’s, which makes up 14% of its ground lease ABR. Other top ground lease tenants include Wawa, Home Depot, Walmart, and Darden.

ADC – IR

Agree Realty’s balance sheet is in excellent shape with a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.9x and a net debt to recurring EBITDA of 4.8x, or 4.3x on a pro forma basis.

The company is investment grade with a BBB credit rating from S&P Global and has no material debt maturities until 2028. Additionally, its debt is well staggered, with a weighted average term to maturity of roughly 7 years.

ADC – IR

ADC has averaged a 5.73% AFFO growth rate since 2014 and has delivered a 5.63% average dividend growth rate over the same period. The company pays a monthly dividend and has an excellent dividend track record.

Since 2014 ADC has increased its dividend each year while maintaining a conservative AFFO payout ratio of 73.90% as of December 31, 2023.

Currently, the stock pays a 4.90% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 15.19x, which compares favorably to its normal AFFO multiple of 18.02x.

We rate Agree Realty a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT)

EPRT is a net lease REIT that specializes in the acquisition and management of single-tenant properties which are primarily leased to middle market companies that operate in industries which are service oriented and / or experienced based.

The company has a market cap of approximately $4.7 billion and a 19.3 million SF portfolio made up of 1,937 properties located across 48 states. EPRT has 383 tenants operating in 16 industries and its portfolio is 99.9% leased with a WALT of 14.1 years.

Car washes make up EPRT’s largest industry and account for 15.1% of the company’s ABR, followed by early childhood education and medical / dental, which account for 11.3% and 10.9% of the company’s ABR respectively.

EPRT’s top tenant is Equipment Share which leases 54 properties and accounts for 4.3% of its ABR, followed by Chicken N’ Pickle which leases 8 properties and accounts for 2.2% of the company’s ABR.

In total, the company’s top 10 tenants lease 295 properties and make up 19.1% of EPRT’s ABR.

EPRT – IR

EPRT completed its IPO halfway through 2018 and qualified as a REIT the same year. While it has a relatively short history, it has consistently paid and increased its dividend since its IPO. In 2019, the company paid a dividend of $0.88 per share, which has grown to $1.12 per share as of the end of 2023.

Several weeks ago, EPRT announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share for 2Q-24, which on an annualized basis comes to $1.16 per share, an increase of approximately 1.75% compared to the annualized dividend paid in the same period last year.

EPRT’s balance sheet is in a strong position with an investment grade credit rating of BBB- from S&P Global and excellent debt metrics. The company has $863 million of pro forma liquidity and an asset base that is 100% unencumbered with no secured debt.

EPRT has low leverage with a pro forma net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 3.6x, plus its debt has a weighted average interest rate of 3.6% and is well-staggered with a weighted average term to maturity of 4.7 years.

EPRT – IR

Since 2020 EPRT has delivered an average AFFO growth rate of 8.24% and an average dividend growth rate of 5.54%. The company’s dividend is very safe with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 67.88% and the stock pays a 4.28% dividend yield.

Currently, EPRT is trading at a P/AFFO of 16.01x, which is a discount compared to its average AFFO multiple of 18.70x.

We rate Essential Properties Realty Trust a Buy.

FAST Graphs

NetSTREIT Corp (NTST)

For our final net lease company, we wanted to take a look at NetSTREIT, which is a small cap REIT that was formed in late 2019.

NTST specializes in the acquisition and management of a portfolio of single-tenant retail properties that are subject to long-term net leases.

The company has a market cap of approximately $1.2 billion and a 11.3 million SF portfolio made up of 628 properties that are located in 45 states across the U.S.

During the first quarter, 87.2% of EPRT’s annual rent came from necessity, discount, or service-oriented retailers.

The company classifies 51.5% of its tenants as necessity, which primarily includes grocers, home improvement, and drug stores such as Publix, Lowe’s, and CVS.

23.0% of its portfolio is classified as discount, which includes dollar stores and discount retailers such as TJX.

12.7% of its portfolio consists of service-oriented retailers that is primarily made up of auto service, convenience stores and quick service restaurants such as Gerber, Firestone, Taco Bell, and 7-Eleven.

The remaining 12.8% of the company’s portfolio falls outside its primary categories of necessity, discount, or service-oriented retailers. Some of these tenants include Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Hobby Lobby.

In total, the net lease REIT has 88 tenants that operate in 26 industries which include home improvement, grocery, convenience and drug stores. The company’s top industry is dollar stores, which as a group made up 17.1% of the company’s 1Q-24 ABR.

NTST’s net lease portfolio is 100% occupied, has a WALT of 9.2 years, and receives 71.1% of its ABR from investment grade tenants. Its top tenant is Dollar General, which makes up 11.7% of its ABR, followed by CVS and Walgreens, which make up 7.3% and 6.3%, respectively. Plus, 9 out of its top 10 tenants have an investment grade credit rating.

NTST – IR

The company has a well-capitalized balance sheet with low leverage and limited near-term debt maturities, with its nearest debt maturity in 2027.

NTST has excellent credit metrics including a pro forma adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 2.9x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 36.79%, and an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 4.83x. Practically all of its asset base is unencumbered (99%), and the company has $666.8 million in pro forma liquidity.

NTST – IR

Over the last several years, NTST has had an average AFFO growth rate of 8.14%. However, this appears to be inflated by the 23% AFFO growth in 2022. I think a more reasonable expectation for AFFO growth is somewhere around ~4.5% annually.

The company pays a 4.85% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 66.39% and its stock is currently trading at a P/AFFO of 13.60x, compared to its normal AFFO multiple of 18.26x.

We rate NetSTREIT Corp a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

We recommend an overweight allocation to Net Lease REITs.

Given the discounted valuations with the sector, we find these four REITs (referenced above) especially appealing.

"The evidence that I see still points to two rate cuts this year... I expect one rate cut before November and one more to close out the year."

In fact, now is a terrific time to begin to accumulate shares, which, of course, is the reason I provided you with my favorite picks.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting.