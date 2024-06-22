McGonagle On Tech Stocks, Key Indicators, The AI Boom And Market Outlook

Jun. 22, 2024 6:00 AM ETNVDA, LRCX, NFLX
MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.62K Followers

Summary

  • Mary Ellen, Senior Managing Director of Equities at Simpler Trading and Editor of the MEM Edge Report, believes the AI boom is both powerful and real, rather than simply the second coming of the Dot-Com Bubble. She outlines her reasons in this episode – and names two stocks in the semiconductor space to target.
  • While the market remains tech-led, she has seen some encouraging action in industrials - eyeing financials - and in the meantime, thinks Netflix is a good non-semi play for investors.
  • She also discusses her technical analysis methodology, including which two indicators she watches closely when determining whether stocks or sectors are in healthy, positive uptrends.

AI stock market graph trading analysis investment financial, stock exchange financial forex graph stock market graph chart business crisis crash grow up profits win up trend server digital

panida wijitpanya

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

Mary Ellen McGonagle, Senior Managing Director of Equities at Simpler Trading and Editor of the MEM Edge Report, covers the outlook for the stock market, standout sectors like technology, and why the AI boom is not like

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.62K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
LRCX--
Lam Research Corporation
NFLX--
Netflix, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News