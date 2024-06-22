BDC Weekly Review: Banks Are Refinancing Private Debt

Pgiam

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the second week of June.

Market Action

BDCs fell around 1% on the week, underperforming the broader income space. Month-to-date, the sector is fairly flat.

Systematic Income

BDC valuations have come off a bit. June is an ex-div season so care must be taken thinking a 2-3% price drop signals a bargain whereas it's just the dividend falling out. Overall valuations are not much below their 5-year highs. So long as portfolios remain resilient and investor sentiment remains strong, this is unlikely to change even if short-term rates start to move lower.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

Banks continue to claw back financing lost to private credit lenders. In the first four months of this year, US borrowers refinanced over $13bn of private debt on the syndicated, i.e. public market. Recall that many analysts last year were falling over themselves talking about incredible opportunities that are opening for private lenders like BDCs as far as the eye could see. The idea was that because banks were caught flat-footed, dealing with the mini bank crisis of 2023 and raising capital, BDCs could simply take over the lending space previously occupied by banks.

FT

Our view was much more skeptical on this front and indeed this is how it is playing out. While private lenders took over some bank syndicated lending in the second half of 2023, the pendulum swung back pretty hard this year as banks hit back aggressively with pricing and scale. Private lenders have had to sharpen up pricing and water down covenants as well as go after smaller loans and add additional flexibility to win business. A good example here is that $1.1bn of private debt raised by Electrical Components International which included a PIK option i.e. the ability to pay "in kind" rather than cash at any time. Banks are probably happy to let this type of opportunity go.

While BDCs taking over previously syndicated deals might seem appealing to BDC investors, it is not necessarily something they should wish for. Rather than going head to head with banks by cutting pricing and covenants, BDCs should stick to their bread and butter of using their platform and sponsor network strengths, speed of execution and flexibility, without sacrificing deal quality.

This is because today's lending environment requires significant care. For one, the default rate is rising and now sits north of 4% - close to an 8-year high if we include distressed exchanges - versus a low of under 1% in 2022. And two, recoveries have been the lowest on record at 38% due to weak credit agreements, lender-on-lender violence and coercive sponsor behavior. S&P forecasts average recoveries of around 35% for newly issued loans versus 72% over the 5 year period prior to 2022. This is even below the historic recovery figure for unsecured bonds which is quite something.

By fighting it out with banks for lending scraps, BDCs are unlikely to come out unscathed. The fact that leverage has fallen across the BDC sector over the last few quarters suggests that private lenders are taking a more circumspect approach to deals and this should ultimately benefit investors in the space.

Market Commentary

Trinity Capital (TRIN) issued a press release trumpeting a full exit from its Core Scientific (CORZ) position with a decent double-digit IRR. Recall that TRIN made a loan to bitcoin miner CORZ collateralized with bitcoin mining equipment. CORZ went bust last year after the price of bitcoin collapsed.

This led to a discussion in a BDC Weekly about the relationship between collateral and the creditworthiness of the counterparty called wrong-way risk. Specifically, the value of CORZ collateral was directly tied to its own creditworthiness. In other words, if the bitcoin price fell far enough, CORZ was likely to go bust (because its bitcoin mining revenues would be below its costs) however that would also be precisely the scenario when the value of the bitcoin mining equipment would drop as well (because few would want to mine bitcoin at a loss).

Wrong-way risk is a big no-no for secured lending and this one played out as one would expect with the collateral being worth very little. When CORZ filed for bankruptcy, TRIN's loan was converted to common shares (if the collateral was good this would not have happened). With the bitcoin price now significantly higher, CORZ did a rights offering and emerged from bankruptcy.

TRIN sold its shares and managed not to lose money overall. This is presented as a great result for TRIN however there is a massive element of luck here as TRIN was only bailed out by the rebound in bitcoin. Hopefully TRIN learned something from the experience and will focus on other parts of the market.

Stance And Takeaways

We continue to tilt to more resilient BDCs with a higher-quality track record which includes the Golub Capital BDC (GBDC). The stock has recently seen its valuation deflate somewhat as the following chart shows. There was an ex-div date several days ago which slightly overstates the compression.

Systematic Income

We exited the stock in April but will now look to come back in after its valuation has fallen to below the sector average level.

Systematic Income

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.