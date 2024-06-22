Sixth Street Lending: You Can Get A 9% Yield, But The Stock Is No Bargain

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.52K Followers

Summary

  • Sixth Street Lending Inc. is a well-managed BDC with a First Lien-centric, floating-rate investment portfolio and a 9% dividend yield.
  • The central bank's guidance for a higher-for-longer rate environment may aid short-term growth, but long-term net investment income growth is uncertain.
  • TSLX's 24% premium to NAV may not offer compelling risk/reward, especially in an environment of falling interest rates.

Business success growing growth increase up concept. Wooded cube block on white background with word GROWTH and copy space for your text

marchmeena29

Sixth Street Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is a well-managed business development company which a First Lien-centric, floating-rate investment portfolio, strong originations in the first quarter and a dividend yield of 9% that is covered by the BDC’s net investment income.

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.52K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News