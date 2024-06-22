CEF Weekly Review: Proxy Advisers Enter The Saba / BlackRock Battle

Masisyan/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the second week of June. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

CEFs were mixed this week with Muni sectors outperforming as Treasury yields fell sharply on soft inflation numbers.

CEF discounts have continued to creep tighter, now trading not far off their longer-term average level.

A whole slew of managers have been trying their hardest to tighten discounts and this, along with positive risk sentiment, has played a role in discount strength.

Market Themes

Proxy advisers are getting in on the Saba / BlackRock battle. Recall that Saba is urging shareholders to terminate BlackRock as the investment adviser on several of its (BlackRock's) CEFs.

Institutional Shareholders Services or ISS supported Saba’s effort to install its nominees on the boards of two BlackRock CEFs: BIGZ and ECAT. At the same time it recommended BlackRock board nominees for BCAT, BMEZ, BNY and MPA. Separately, ISS recommended rejecting Saba’s effort to terminate BlackRock as the investment advisor for BFZ and BSTZ but recommended Saba’s board nominees. Frankly, this last element is a bit of a hash since what Saba wants is to terminate BlackRock’s investment adviser role and if it controls the board it will be in a stronger position to do precisely that.

ISS also noted that BlackRock should remain an adviser to a number of funds as they trade at tighter discounts to peers. This is a dumb reason since roughly half of funds in a given CEF sector will trade at wider discounts to peers and half at tighter discounts. Does that mean that half of each sector has to have its managers thrown out?

Moreover, it’s not clear why discounts have become the be-all and end-all of quality management. In this sense ISS have swallowed the kool aid served by CEF activists who have an easy, if mostly meaningless, metric to point to. There are a lot of reasons why funds trade at various discounts. Some of it surely has to do with management but it doesn’t explain all of the factors, some of which (e.g. risk sentiment, asset class performance etc) are not in management's control. Saba’s CEF SABA is trading at a wider discount to the Hybrid sector average. Maybe ISS should voice an opinion on that too.

Another proxy adviser - Glass Lewis - recommended reelecting all of BlackRock's board nominees for 10 CEFs advised by BlackRock, saying that Saba has failed to make a case to support its changes and that Saba's board nominees are relatively unqualified for serving on the funds' boards and would be mostly focused on creating a liquidity even for the funds.

Whatever the outcome, the ongoing battle between the two companies is a relatively healthy one for the CEF market. At the very least it pushed BlackRock to institute a number of shareholder-friendly actions such as its discount management programs, management fee reductions and others.

Market Commentary

Blackstone hiked the distribution of their loan CEF BGB by 9% to $0.101. The fund’s distribution has been all over the place. It rose to $0.102 from $0.094 late last year then promptly fell back to $0.094 and is now back above $0.1.

CEFConnect

The fund declares its 3 monthly distributions each quarter to roughly match recent average monthly net income. Given short-term rates have been flat over the past year while distributions have been all over the map, it is a little surprising how variable net income of this fund has been. It also highlights that there is going to be noise in distributions and investors should not overinterpret each slight change in net income.

CLO CEFs (OXLC, ECC, EIC, OCCI, CCIF) had a good May with all fund NAVs rising. Prices have rallied as well with OXLC and ECC now trading at double-digit premiums. Even OCCI has moved out to a premium as has CCIF which is now trading at a 7% premium - the highest since the fund started operating as a CLO fund last year. EIC is trading at a modest premium of 3% (probably closer to 2% as NAVs likely rallied further in June) and looks best in the sector.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Saba CEF (SABA) announced a 1:2 reverse split which will be actioned after close of trading on 21-June. The dividend will adjust in line with the smaller number of shares i.e. it will be resized to $0.058 from $0.029. Investors who participate in the DRIP program will get fractional shares and those who don’t will receive cash. The stock price is trading under $4 as a result of Franklin Templeton (prior to the Saba takeover) running it into the ground so the reverse split makes sense. Recall that Saba has 2 CEFs - BRW and SABA which have roughly similar allocations (BRW has a larger CEF footprint). SABA has a significantly lower management fee and so should eventually trade at a tighter discount than BRW so tactically SABA is a decent bet here.