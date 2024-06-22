VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is a financial company that lends to medium-sized businesses. It borrows a lower yield or issues equity to grow a portfolio of loans and equity investments. Capital Southwest earns money due to the spread between its yield when lending money and the yield on the debt it borrows. You can see in Figure 1 that in the last year has gained 40% in its stock price performance. It is impressive if you consider it is a high dividend security.

Figure 1: Seeking Alpha

This article is part of a series in which I try to find good value in high-dividend companies for a portfolio with liquidity needs. The article tries to answer the question: Is it a good investment?

As the article outlines, I think it is one of the world's best BDC ((Business Development Company)) companies. However, before investing, I would wait for the macro environment to change to a low interest rate. In this scenario, it will be a good investment.

Portfolio of Assets

The company manages a mix of senior secured loans, subordinated debt, and equity investments. It approaches lower-middle-market companies' positioning in a risky strategy and focuses on solid cash flows and growth potential.

Its equity investments over total assets are 24.9%, one of the highest in the industry. It invests in diverse industries, from industrials to consumer staples and technology. It also invests in several equity tools, like common and preferred equity and warrants, reinforcing the company's risky nature.

The credit portfolio comprised 97% of senior secured loans and just 3% of subordinated debt. With an important part of the portfolio in Equity that has a more risky approach, it is compensated by the first-class debt category.

It gets a yield on its debt investments of 13.5%, one of the largest in the industry, slightly lower than Trinity Capital, with 14.2%.

The company is following a high-risk, high-reward portfolio strategy. A high percentage in equity over small companies' investments is compensated with a high-quality credit category and high yields.

As shown in Figure 2, I estimate that practically all debt investments are based on floating interest rates. That means that if rates lower by 1.45 percentage points, investment income will decrease by 10.7%. I used 1.45 percentage points because I assume the Fed will work to get a neutral federal funds rate that the Fed is estimating at 2.8%. The actual 10-year treasury yield is 4.25%.

Figure 2: Author

Financing

The leverage (Debt/Equity) is 1.05, which is moderate and within regulatory limits, so I feel comfortable. As shown in Figure 3, Liabilities have increased by 20%, but even with a faster pace, equity rises (shares outstanding grow 25%). The overall NAV per share grows just 2.4%. The stock price will have grown by 40% by 2024, meaning the premium investor assigns the company has increased substantially. For me, it is a sign of caution.

Figure 3: Author

The company is growing through debt and equity. In Figure 4, you can see the nature of the debt financing. The 5.3% cost of debt is overall data; it is hard to know the specific cost of debt for each instrument. 66% of the notional debt, I estimate, is a fixed rate. It is a headwind in the current macro environment where the Fed is expected to lower rates so that interest costs will decrease proportionally less. If interest rates decrease by 1.45 percentage points, interest expense will decrease by 9.4 percent. If all debt is floating, interest rates would decrease by 20%.

Figure 4: Author

Capital Southwest's cash and cash equivalent were $88.7 million, over $3.3 billion in assets, representing 2.7% of cash over assets. The ratio is low for the industry’s standard, but a credit facility is available for further liquidity. $195 million from the Corporate Credit Facility and at least $150 million from the SPV Credit Facility. The company has enough cash to grasp any opportunity in the market.

Financial Performance

Once we have analyzed the asset portfolio and the financing of this portfolio, let's see the operating statement in Figure 5. The main business is trading between borrowing funds at the cost of debt and lending at a yield. This is reflected in the Net investment income growing at a solid 60% pace. However, net investment income will decrease in a low-interest rate scenario. For instance, as I have stated, if rates lower by 1.45 percentage points, net investment income will decrease by 11.2 percent.

Figure 5: Author

90% of income is due to interest rates, so little diversification exists in the sources of income. As I have insisted, it is a company exposed to the macroeconomic environment as the whole BDC industry. However, the positive side is that operating income is high at 86% and grows yearly. The company is deploying a growing portfolio each year, and the impact of interest rates won’t stop this growth. Perhaps what can be in danger is the quantity of dividend distribution. The payout is 82.96%, meaning net investment income can decrease by 17% to tension its distribution, so I expect it won’t occur in the short term unless interest rates decrease rapidly, where I expect, as said before, a decrease of 11.2%. For sure, the special dividend is in danger (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Seeking Alpha

Valuation

For valuation purposes, I have built a table in Figure 7. I calculate Price-to-Value as the total value of NAV plus regular and special dividends and Price-to-NAV from 2015 to 2024. I want to contextualize how the multiples have evolved, how it is nowadays, and my prospects for the coming years.

Figure 7: Author

Price-to-Value has gone from 1.1 to 0.79 as the maximum value, and in 2024, the company trades at the lowest range. And the minimum value over the years goes from 0.78 to 0.34. This year, at 0.52, is also in the low range. So, the valuation of the historic series is low.

Price-to-NAV, excluding dividends, is in the premium range of 1.69 to 0.94, and 2024 is in the high range of 1.56. The minimum value range is 1.31 to 0.55, with the current 1.03 being high. In conclusion, it seems the market is assigning a premium to the Price-to-NAV indicator, which is what investors are considering. Still, if you consider dividends, the company is undervalued.

When we compare with competitors measuring Price-to-Book, as shown in Figure 8, you can see that there is a premium over the market, as we have analyzed with Price-to-NAV. Capital Southwest has a higher premium than Trinity Capital, Horizon Technology Finance, and Ares Capital. The premium is lower than that of Hercules Capital, which, as I analyzed in a previous article, is a top company in the industry.

Figure 8: Seeking Alpha

My short-term estimation is that the stock price can be lower due to a decreased interest rate. In the long run, I don’t doubt the company's value will keep growing. From 2015 to 2024, it has grown at an 8% CAGR, which is not an impressive rate by my standards, but it is good enough if you have liquidity needs in your portfolio.

Figure 9: Author

Risks

The main risk is the interest rate risk, which I have discussed and quantified. The second most important risk is its market positioning as it serves lower-middle-market companies: credit risk. Management states that Capital Southwest had no debt investments on non-accrual status as of March 31, 2024. There is no decline in fair value in debt investments, so the credit quality is not bad. A potential sign of less credit quality is a growing PIK. Payments-in-kind, that is, interests paid with additional debt rather than cash. PIK on Capital Southwest has grown 87% in 2024 and 70% in 2023, much more than interest investment income. It's something to watch for, but PIKs are just 1% over debt investments.

Some warning signs alert us to potential credit quality deterioration in small and medium-sized companies, and we must watch carefully for them.

Conclusion

Capital Southwest is one of my favorite BDC companies, and the market assigns it a premium higher than most of its peers. Its strategy approaches risky small company lending and equity investment. To compensate for this risk, it establishes first-quality debt investments and seeks companies with diverse industries and strong cash flows.

As a BDC company, it faces interest rate risk that can impact its financial results and dividend distribution. The market assigns a premium over NAV, but if you consider dividends, I think the company is undervalued. However, as I expect a lower interest rate environment shortly, I recommend waiting until more favorable conditions appear.