The recent collapse caused by the first political tumultuousness caused by the acquisition of ever greater popularity by Rassemblement National (RN) of Marine Le Pen has, in my opinion, created a great investment opportunity on the French stock market.

In my opinion, the risk of a "frexit" is out of the question, as not even considered by Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (RN).

Likewise, France's economic outlook remains strong, and the progressive lowering of interest rates by the ECB, accompanied by a narrowing of the spread between German BUNDs and French OATS could create very interesting conditions to fuel a transfer of mass of capital from liquid funds to the French stock market.

So I think it is a great time to start a DCA plan. To take a position in the French Stock market, I think the best solution is the iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

What is sinking the French stock market?

French President Emmanuel Macron has called legislative elections in advance, which will be held in two shifts, 30 June and 7 July. This decision was made after a significant defeat of his party, Renaissance, in the European Parliament elections, where the RN obtained the 31.5% of the votes against the 15.2% gained by Renaissance.

If the RN were to obtain a similar victory in the legislative elections, the France could find itself in a situation of strong political instability, with a parliament dominated by Eurosceptic and nationalist forces.

Stock markets fear the arrival of new anti-EU representatives in government: if this were to happen, with Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (RN), the stock market fears a particularly drastic break in the eurozone.

The French stock exchange's benchmark index, the CAC 40, recorded a decline of 1.79%, hitting its lowest level since February. The biggest losses were seen among banking and infrastructure stocks, with BNP Paribas and Societe Generale which respectively lost 7.8% and 4.9%. Prices French bonds fell, pushing yields to the highest level over the past two weeks, around 3.17%. The spread between the French OATS and the German BUNDs hit their highest level in six weeks, widening 5 basis points to 53.47 basis points.

spread BUND OATS (ilsole24ore.com)

CDS on government bonds French stocks are at 20-year highs, higher than the critical moment of 2012 in which the shadow of the sovereign debt crisis wandered.

What scares the stock exchanges? The UK100 case of the United Kingdom and the sector financial

Markets have reacted with fear to the hypothesis of anti-EU government party affirmation, recalling the UK's poor experience with the Brexit. After June 2016 vote, the market initially experienced a significant volatility. From 2018, the FTSE 100 began to show a gradual decline, reflecting uncertainty and economic concerns related to Brexit. From a peak of around 7900 points, the index has fallen steadily, reaching values below 5000 points by the end of 2020. It is not a coincidence that societies that have been most affected by the current political turmoil belong to the banking sector. Also, in this case we find a certain similarity with the English case: the United Kingdom's exit from the Union has led to a significant relocation of companies, especially in the financial sector. Several companies have transferred part of the of their operations, personnel, and assets to EU countries to maintain the access to the European single market. According to the EY Financial Services Brexit Tracker, 43% of the UK's largest financial services firms have moved or planned to move part of their operations and personnel to Europe. This includes asset transfers totaling around $1.3 trillion pounds. More than a quarter of UK financial services firms reported negative financial impacts due to Brexit.

Not surprisingly, the CAC Financials has lost almost 15% from its 2024 highs, demonstrating how the market remains predominantly afraid of the possibility of to see a copy of the United Kingdom's Brexit case.

CAC 40 Financials Index (TradingView)

Why it doesn't make sense to compare Brexit to "Frexit"

The stock markets are serving in their prices the fact that President Macron fails to achieve a clear majority, and that this event can lead to strong political instability. This, even though it does not currently exist among the alternatives on the political table, while examining all possibilities, the possibility that we will return to talk about "Frexit". Paradoxically, this is precisely what the stock market is afraid of. Marine Le Pen herself has declared that she will not seek to overthrow Macron from the presidency, stating that markets are not fully understanding the Rassemblement National.

The risk was also excluded by the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, who avoided answering directly to questions on the turbulence in the French financial markets. In fact, if the political system excludes the risk of a "Frexit" and instead introduces possible “adjustments”, the attentive trader's gaze should focus on the country's economic condition and its growth prospects.

Why invest in France? Here are the reasons

According to the Banque de France's macroeconomic projections, the GDP of France is expected to grow by 0.8% in 2024, accelerating to 1.5% in 2025 and 1.7% in 2026. Inflation, which reached 5.7% in 2023, is It is expected to fall to 2.5% in 2024 and stabilize at around 2% in 2025.

From a fundamental analysis, it is, according to many, still underestimated. Taking the MSCI France, the benchmark of the EWQ ETF, had a P/E ratio of 22.02 at the end of 2021 and 58.86 at the end of 2020. The forward P/E ratio is now 13.29 (data as of 1 January 2024). While the forward P/E ratio of the EU50 is 12.81. The decline in the value of the P/E, which has led it to align with the EU50, mainly due to the collapse in prices recorded in these last few weeks.

Similarly, the spread between French OATS and German BUNDs is not just a question of how much political risk is at stake. This factor, combined with the progressive lowering of ECB rates, will result in a flight from liquidity funds towards risk-on solutions. This phenomenon could be accentuated as rates are progressively lowered by the ECB, generating an inflow of new capital to the market stock.

From a technical analysis, on the daily timeframe, the RSI oscillator at 14 periods has reached a graphic area that statistically has derailed in most of the cases are interesting areas to start long-term DCAs.

iShares MSCI France Index + RSI (14,1D) (TradingView)

Why I chose the MSCI France ETF for my DCA

The iShares MSCI France ETF offers an efficient way to invest in some of high-quality French companies, while ensuring diversification and good return potential. The rise of the Rassemblement National (RN) by Marine La Pen mainly penalized the France's financial securities sector.

But the MSCI France index is made up of less than 10% Financial securities, unlike the traditional CAC 40, composed of more than 15% from the financial sector.

EWQ Holding (seeking alpha)

It has a cost in line with other ETFs in the industry, equal to 0.25% which makes it An intriguing solution also to consider a strategy DCA, especially at a time of declines and uncertainties like the current one.

What could invalidate my analysis?

If political risk is excluded, economic risk remains to be considered. It should not be forgotten that the public debt, projected at 112.4% of GDP in 2019, 2024, and the need to implement cost-saving measures to reduce the serious questions remain related to the French economy, such as the rest of Europe. The widening of the spread between OATS and BUND It doesn't seem so unjustified. Essentially, if the attention of the political instabilities with the imperative to find a solution to the country's debt problem, an increase in the French government bond spreads would become justified. The OATS would remain an attractive instrument on the market, perhaps more equity instruments, which could be affected by a deterioration in the European economy. This, in fact, would justify Lagarde's thoughtfulness in anticipating rate cuts relative to the United States. However, in my opinion, precisely for these reasons, a moment is created interesting to start a DCA. I believe that the diversification inherent in the ETF EWQ, the low exposure to the financial securities sector compared to the CAC 40, and the short-term political instability discount may have had a negative impact on the generated value. Long-term investments.

Conclusion

I remain optimistic about the EWQ ETF and I think the political turbulence caused by the rise of Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (RN) are only transitory and will only impact markets in the short term. Similarly, the gradual lowering of ECB interest rates, accompanied by a reduction of the spread between OATS and BUND over time, will make the stock market an attractive solution for investors. These could transfer their investments from liquid funds (which in recent years have seen record inflows) into equity funds.