The Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (BATS:RSST) provides exposure to U.S. large-cap equities and a managed futures strategy based on trend following. RSST is effectively leveraged, sometimes massively so. In most cases, the strategies employed by the fund post positive returns and are not positively correlated, so returns are strong and risks manageable. Losses could mount if both post losses, however.

RSST's strategy and asset allocation has been broadly effective in the past, with the fund seeing strong positive returns since inception, without excessive risk. In my opinion, RSST's broadly effective strategy makes the fund a buy. As returns are somewhat dependent on the continued effectiveness of the fund's managed futures strategy, and due the fund's leverage, I would keep position sizes small.

RSST - Overview and Analysis

RSST provides exposure to U.S. large-cap equities and a managed futures strategy.

RSST's equity exposure is gained through investments in equity index ETFs and futures. The fund could invest in individual stocks too, although rarely does so. Exposures are generally close to 1x, equivalent to a full equity position. Right now, the fund seems to be focusing on the S&P 500, with a 75% allocation to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV). Said position should be somewhat stable long-term. It also includes an assortment of equity futures positions, including those on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 index.

RSST's managed futures strategy is a bit more complicated, and the fund's key differentiator. I'll give a quick explanation and analysis of the strategy in this article and have a longer explanation for a somewhat similar fund here.

Futures contracts are standardized legal agreements to buy or sell a particular commodity at a predetermined future price and date. Futures can be used to speculate and profit from asset price movements. As an example, equity bulls can buy S&P 500 futures at today's prices and see strong capital gains as equity prices rise. Same process and logic for other asset classes and sentiment.

RSST trades futures on four major asset classes: commodities, currencies, equities, and fixed income. It includes both long and short positions. In doing so, it seeks to replicate the Société Générale Trend Index, an index of commodity trading advisors, CTAs, using trend following strategies. Said strategies are quite common in this area and have mostly proven effective in the past. At least from what I've seen. Summarizing things a ton, RSST chooses its positions based on what hedge funds are doing.

Right now, the fund seems mostly long equity futures. Positions do change.

Data by YCharts

RSST's managed futures strategy has several important effects on its performance.

As it is a multi-asset class strategy, fund returns could materially differ from those of the U.S. equity market. I've only noticed a couple small, short-lived divergences, including earlier in the month.

Data by YCharts

As the fund employs both long and short positions, it could post significant gains during a bear market, significant losses during bull markets. The above is a small, short-lived example of this. Ideally, we would look at the fund's performance during an actual bear market, but the fund was only created in late 2023, so has yet to experience such a scenario. The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF), another managed futures ETF, significantly outperformed during 2022, for instance.

Data by YCharts

Returns for RSST's managed futures strategy are strongly dependent on the effectiveness of said strategy. Although this sounds a bit obvious, this is much less important for many other ETFs or strategies. If you invest in the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL), you are getting 5.25% in (annualized) income from the fund. BIL does not have to choose the correct T-bills for this to occur, nor could positioning somehow decrease your income or returns. RSST does have to choose the correct positions to generate positive returns though. This is an incredibly important distinction, and one which makes these strategies much riskier than they appear.

Notwithstanding the above, do remember that RSST also has a full equity position. Both of these matter, and the equities might blunt some of the implications of the managed futures strategy. Comparing the fund's returns to those of the S&P 500 since inception might help explain this a bit better.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, RSST's performance is strongly influenced by the S&P 500, with the fund (very roughly) tracking the index since inception. It does differ from the index somewhat, seeing weaker returns from November 2023 to January 2024, stronger returns thereafter. It seems that the futures strategy can't completely overpower the equity exposure, but it can influence it. Do note that the futures could, potentially, have a greater impact on the fund's performance moving forward.

RSST's managed futures strategy has achieved negligible returns since inception, as evidenced by the fund matching the returns of the S&P 500. RSST is a young fund though, and my understanding is that these strategies do have positive long-term returns. DBMF and the KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) are both managed futures ETF with longer performance track-records, and positive returns since inception.

Data by YCharts

Considering the above, it seems that bad timing played a role on RSST's strategy underperforming. RSST was created in late 2023, just prior to a period in which these strategies significantly underperformed, as can be seen above.

As an aside, I'm aware that the distinction between RSST and its managed futures strategy is a bit difficult, and odd, but I do think it is important. RSST's futures strategy has generated negligible returns in the past, as evidenced by the fund matching the performance of the S&P 500 since inception. RSST as a whole has generated significant returns, as it invests in the S&P 500, and the S&P 500 has soared since late 2023.

RSST - Quick S&P 500 Comparison

RSST provides exposure to U.S. large-cap equities and a managed futures strategy. Comparing the fund to the S&P 500, the most well-known U.S. large-cap equity index, should help us understand the benefits and downsides of RSST's approach.

Compared to the S&P 500, RSST's returns should be higher, insofar as its managed futures strategy is able to generate positive returns. Although this has not been the case since RSST's inception, these strategies do tend to generate positive long-term returns, as evidenced by the performance of DBMF and KMLM. As such, I expect RSST to somewhat outperform the S&P 500 moving forward.

RSST could experience significant, above-average losses during a particularly severe bear market due to its leverage. For this to occur, equities would have to post significant losses at the same time as the fund's managed futures.

Right now, most of the fund's futures are long equity positions, so the fund should see above-average losses if stocks are down. Stocks were down in June 20th, with the fund seeing double the losses of the S&P 500, in-line with expectations.

Data by YCharts

Do remember that the fund's futures are constantly in flux, so the fund might not necessarily underperform during future bear markets. What matters is both equities and the fund's futures being down at the same time.

In my opinion this is not all that likely, and it has barely occurred since inception: the example above is for literally one day only. Other managed futures ETFs posted significant gains last time equities were down, during 2022.

Data by YCharts

Overall, I think RSST's managed futures actually decrease portfolio risk and volatility, as would have almost certainly been the case in 2022. Still, there is a risk of outsized losses, much greater than for the S&P 500 individually. A couple more days like June 20th without significant portfolio changes would spell trouble for the fund, but I do think this is unlikely to occur.

RSST's managed futures are somewhat complex, something of a black box, especially in comparison to the S&P 500 and other simple investments or indexes. We know how the S&P 500 will perform in a bear market (badly), we don't really know how RSST will perform during one. Presumably a bit better than average, but it depends on positioning, which is constantly in flux.

In my opinion, RSST should somewhat outperform the S&P 500 moving forward, without a significant increase in risk.

RSST - Quick Managed Futures Peer Comparison

As a final point, a quick comparison between RSST and some of its managed futures peers, including DBMF and KMLM.

RSST's biggest difference is the fund's equity exposure. This should serve to increase long-term returns. Risks, volatility, and drawdowns could be much higher too, depending on asset / strategy correlations.

RSTT has outperformed since inception, as expected.

Data by YCharts

Volatility has also been higher, broadly in-line with expectations.

Data by YCharts

RSST is too young a fund to meaningfully analyze its drawdowns.

In my opinion, RSST's higher potential, and realized, returns make it a somewhat stronger investment opportunity than both DBMF and KMLM. Risks are higher too, although that has not been the case in the past.

Conclusion

RSST provides exposure to U.S. large-cap equities and a managed futures strategy based on trend following. RSST's overall approach has worked reasonably well in the past, making the fund a buy.