cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

AAM's Low Duration Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) is one I feel comfortable recommending. The benefits include monthly income, diversification to stocks and bonds, potential tax advantages, low interest rate risk as well as having higher status of dividend payments over common share dividends.

With a current 6.54% 30 day SEC yield and a reasonable 0.46% expense ratio, I rank this a buy.

Preferred Definition

Preferred shareholders typically receive a fixed dividend payment. These shares are considered equity as opposed to debt as the firms issuing preferreds are not obligated to repay your initial investment.

When a company is struggling to pay interest on debt and dividends, the preferred shareholder ranks higher than straight equity shareholders as regards dividend payments, but lower than creditors such as debt holders.

A company may choose to issue preferred shares as opposed to new debt as preferreds do not usually have a maturity date that requires repayment…which may come at an unfavorable time for the company. Issuing preferreds can also balance out the debt-to-equity ratio since preferreds are considered equity.

Why Invest in Preferreds

There are many advantages to investing in preferreds.

One is that it provides a steady source of monthly income whereas many dividend paying common shares issue dividends on a quarterly, semi-annual or annual basis.

Another upside to preferreds is diversification above the traditional stock/bond allocation. Below is the correlation between PFLD and the iShares 7-10 Year Bond ETF (IEF). The correlation of PFLD to bonds varies from positive to negative.

Data by YCharts

Another benefit of preferreds is that they receive a more favorable tax treatment than bonds. They can benefit from the qualified dividend income tax rate which is lower than interest income from bonds.

Lowering Interest Rate Risk

While there are other preferred ETFs from issuers such as iShares (PFF), First Trust (FPE) and Invesco (PGX), AAM’s preferred ETF (PFLD) is different in that it focuses on the low duration segment. Duration measures the sensitivity of the price to changes in interest rates. Duration is measured in years.

If a security has a duration of 7 and interest rates move by 1%, the security will typically move 7%.

Usually, lower interest rates will provide a tailwind and higher interest rates a headwind. Therefore, higher duration means you have higher risk to fluctuating interest rates.

AAM Website

Having high duration isn’t always bad. I am invested in some of the highest duration Canadian bonds as I forecast lower interest rates. If you have strong feelings about the direction of changing rates, you may want more exposure to duration. But it comes with risk as interest rates may not go in the direction you forecast.

Others may prefer to have a higher yield without the risk of changing interest rates. For those investors, low duration preferreds makes sense.

Lowering Default Risk

One concern an investor may have is the risk of default where dividends are not paid. Even though preferreds are higher on the food chain than common shares, it can happen where dividends are not paid. I should note that just because a company defaults, that doesn’t mean the preferred will definitely suffer the loss long-term. It is possible, and it has happened before, where the firm retroactively pays the dividend.

But what are the default risks with preferreds?

A report by S&P Global entitled, Default, Transition, and Recovery: 2023 Annual Global Corporate Default and Rating Transition Study, shared the following observations regarding default rates (which generally refers to bonds although this has a direct bearing on preferreds as well):

The average investment grade global default rate between 1981 and 2023 is 0.08%

Speculative grade investments have a 3.8% average default rate

BBB default rate is 0.04%

BB default rate is 0.18%

By sector, the weighted average of default from 1981-2023 is below 1% for the sectors of Finance, Real Estate, Utilities and Insurance.

Below is a snapshot of the sector weighting and investment grade of the low duration bonds in PFLD.

AAM Website

Being mostly in BBB and BB as well as Banking, Financial, Insurance, Real Estate and Utilities, this greatly lowers risk of a default. It is worth nothing, however, that 23% of the firms have not received a formal rating and is thus classified as non-rated.

Lowering Call Risk

A call feature allows the issuing company to redeem shares before they mature for a specified price. A firm may call the preferreds back when interest rates are low. And they could reissue a new preferred with a lower dividend payment.

AAM lowers the callable risk by screening out securities which are priced more than 105% of the face value as they feel that these have higher call back risk.

Portfolio Holdings

With 167 current holdings currently listed, let's take a look at the top 20 by weight.

AAM Website

Going over all the holdings individually, I can see that their sector weights listed above must be based one number of holdings in that sector as opposed to weighting. If we consider weighting in each sector it would be as follows:

Banking 40% weight of fund

weight of fund Financial Services 20.7% weight of fund

weight of fund Insurance 16.8% weight of fund

weight of fund Real Estate 16.6% weight of fund

This gives a total weight of 94.1% to these 4 sectors.

Risks

While there are many upsides to this fund, I would be remiss if I did not consider the risks.

On one hand, the financial sector has a much lower default rate than other sectors. But on the other hand, that creates concentration risk if banks, financial services, insurance and real estate -- which are somewhat related -- all fall in a highly correlated fashion.

There is also the unknown credit risk of almost 24% of the fund. We do not know what credit rating they have. It might be on the lower end of the investment credit rating which means there is higher default risk.

Then we have interest rate risk. On the one hand, we have a lower risk to rising interest rates due to this being short duration. On the other hand, we have the risk of missing out on some potential returns if interest rates are cut which will benefit longer duration preferreds more.

Another risk is that roughly 95% of the preferreds are in US companies. Some investors may want global exposure to preferreds and to diversify away country-specific risk.

You have the risk of trying to understand the various terms of each preferred holding which may vary. For example, the top holding by JP Morgan has discretionary dividends which are non-cumulative. This means that for this specific holding, if dividends are not authorized, it will not accrue and be paid at a later date. While diversification of holdings will benefit the investor in some ways, it will be challenging to dig through the terms of each holding to understand the nuances of them.

Investors should be aware that bond holders have higher rights to both assets in case of bankruptcy and dividends in case of potential default.

Preferred shareholders have limited voting rights.

The banking systems may not be as robust as we think they are. 2007 - 2009 as well as 2023 showed us that.

There is the risk of office commercial real estate being a drag with high vacancy rates. This may effect more than just the real estate sector with risks spilling over into the banking sector as well.

Why Buy Now?

My main thesis for buying now is that the market is trading at elevated valuations with the S&P 500 having a P/E ratio of 28 vs. the long-term median of 17 with a typical range in the 20 - 28 threshold. Is it ridiculously high? Not necessarily. Does a high valuation necessarily mean the market will crash? No. But it does start to push back and create a drag as markets try to propel higher. While staying invested in stocks, now is the time to consider ways to diversify beyond straight equity and preferreds could be part of the equation.

With high interest rates, preferred rates are also elevated. The low duration preferreds have a 6.54% yield. This is roughly 1% less than the S&P 500 return since 2000. With the lower volatility risk of low duration preferreds, the return is comparable. Of course, the volatility of banks in 2023 has led to yields being elevated in preferreds at the moment.

In fact, the 2023 failure of SVB and First Republic may have done more good than simply create value in the preferred space. Increased and improved regulation may improve the banking sector going forward. Higher quality with deeper value dividends? Timely indeed.

Some feel that there is still the potential for more market downside where high quality companies will come out on top. The good news is that preferreds are generally issued by high quality companies which makes this investment timely if you feel worried about market conditions.

Conclusion

A low duration preferred ETF such as PFLD is recommended for those looking for monthly income and diversification benefits above stocks or bonds. PFLD has reduced interest rate risk and takes measures to lower the incidence of shares being called away. The sector and credit grades also reduce overall risk to default if historical averages are maintained. A 6.54% yield with a 0.46% expense ratio is reasonable. I give this an overall buy recommendation.