DSU: A Senior Loan CEF With Solid Performance And Well-Covered Distributions

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
414 Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has recovered well from the 2022 bond market selloff, outperforming benchmarks and peers.
  • DSU is well positioned for high-interest rates, with distributions covered by interest income, a diversified portfolio, and protection against interest rate changes.
  • DSU has shown solid returns over time, outperforming benchmarks and peers, with distributions primarily driven by investment income.

Stack of cash coins

by-studio/iStock via Getty Images

The BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) is one of the closed-end funds focused on corporate debt instruments that have taken advantage of floating rates featured by bank loans in the recent interest rate hike

This article was written by

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
414 Followers
I am an individual investor. My main focus on investing is to achieve capital appreciation by selecting high value and compelling growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DSU Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DSU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DSU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News