by-studio/iStock via Getty Images

The BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) is one of the closed-end funds focused on corporate debt instruments that have taken advantage of floating rates featured by bank loans in the recent interest rate hike environment. The fund has recovered quite well from the bond market selloff in 2022, outperforming the reference benchmark and peer group.

While the current premium over NAV is at a neutral level, distributions are largely covered by interest from invested assets. Therefore, this fund seems well positioned for the current high-interest rates environment and, in my view, DSU and other similar funds with a similar profile should remain as important components for investors' portfolios seeking attractive yields while looking for alternatives to protect against unexpected moves in interest rates.

Fund Description & Highlights

DSU has an income-oriented approach, investing in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt instruments, including senior and subordinated loans classified in lower-rated categories.

The table below compares DSU to a peer group of six large closed-end funds by assets, with an invested approach primarily focusing on senior loans. The average market cap for this group is $214 million, less than half of DSU's size, and the turnover is roughly 37% on average versus 30% for DSU. We can also see that DSU appears to be a more diversified fund with 1213 holdings compared to the peer group's average of 381 holdings. Furthermore, while all funds use leverage to some degree, BGT, also managed by BlackRock, is the outlier, with a leverage of only 0.4%.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

As of March 31st, 2024, DSU was invested basically in two asset classes: bank loans with 75.6% of total assets and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds with 21.7%. This gives the portfolio significant protection against changes in the interest rates, as bank loans are floating rates.

The peer group has an even larger allocation to bank loans, with 86.9% on average, while a smaller stance on corporate bonds, with just 5.7%. Meanwhile, the most significant gap is in the peer group's allocation to asset-back securities, as EVF and BSL have an exposure of 7.1% and 5.2%, respectively, while OXLC is overwhelmingly allocated to this asset class, with 139.2% of total assets.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

The allocation breakdown for credit quality shows that DSU and the peer group are heavily concentrated in B-rated securities, with 59.8%, followed by BB-rated securities, which represent 25.6% of DSU's assets. Switching to the coupon range, DSU is primarily allocated to the 8-10% coupons, with 69% of invested assets in this range and 28% in the 6-8% range, while has a shorted position of 25.0% in the 0-2% coupons. In contrast, the peer group has a large allocation of 41.3% to 8-10% coupons and 29.4% to coupons above 10%.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

In addition, DSU's invested capital is concentrated on maturities between 3 and 5 years, representing 62.6% of the total assets, followed by 5-7 year maturities with 37.9%. Meanwhile, the peer group has comparatively more exposure to longer-dated maturities, with 7.7% allocated to 7-10 year maturities and 11.2% to 10-15 year maturities.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

In summary, DSU primarily carries coupons mostly in the range of 6-10%, underscoring distribution rate above 10%, while maturities concentrated at 3 to 7 years are likely to avoid potential volatility in shorter-dated securities in the coming months, given the still uncertain interest rate path in the short term.

Solid Returns Over Time

To gauge DSU's performance, the fund management defined a reference benchmark comprised of 50% of the Morningstar LSTA Leveraged Loan Index and 50% of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index. For this analysis, the leverage loan market will be represented by the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), while the U.S. corporate high-yield segment represented by the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corp Bd ETF (USHY).

That said, the performance of DSU has been quite positive relative to this reference benchmark, as the fund has outperformed in all time frames by a margin of at least 2.5% on an annual basis, except over the last 1-month period, when it had a negative return.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Compared to the peer group of CEFs, DSU has also outperformed over longer time frames, but lagged in the 1-year period, as five out of six CEFs that composed the peer group have surpassed DSU to date, recovering from steep losses in 2022.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Distributions Driven By Investment Income

The income generated by DSU's invested portfolio consists primarily of the interest from bank loans and bonds, which have a weighted coupon of roughly 8.4% and historically constitute at least 90% of total distributions.

To give some context, according to the latest annual report for the year 2023, $57.54 million was generated from interest, while dividends and other income produced roughly $0.84 million, totaling $58.39 million as investment income. However, after netting out expenses of $3.93 million and interest expenses of $8.35 million, net investment income was $46.11 million.

There was a realized loss of $8.83 million during the same period, but also an unrealized appreciation of $32.32 million, resulting in a net increase in net assets of $ 69.61 million.

That was more than enough to cover a distribution of $48.77 million in 2023, with $45.92 million coming from net investment income and $2.85 million classified as a return of capital. As a result, the fund saw an increase in net assets of $20.83 million, or nearly 4.3%% of net assets, to $507.40 million.

This translates to a net asset value per share of $10.89, recovering from $10.44 in 2022, but still below the level of $11.56 achieved at the end of 2021.

The table below gives a perspective on distributions that occurred on a historical basis, where we can see that DSU's distributions grew in 2023 after two monthly distribution hikes. The last one was in November 2023, raising it from $0.0911 to $0.0987 per share, which projects total distributions in 2024 to reach $1,1844, implying a rise of 13% over 2023, but also an increase in the portion of return of capital on a relative basis from 6% to 16%. Notably, until 2022 DSU showed a higher participation of income in total distributions compared to the peer group, but this trend seemingly changed since 2023, as the peer group decreased distributions classified as return of capital since then.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

That is something to watch in the DSU's next report to see whether this may be a new trend or if the proportion of return of capital can come back to previous levels below 10%.

Fund's Premium At A Neutral Level

After trading at an average discount of 5.5% over the past three years, DSU is now trading at a small premium of 1.0%. This trend has also been seen for the peer group, which is trading at a premium of 1.2% after trading at a discount of 3.1% in the past three years. Meanwhile, price moves in 2024 have been relatively muted for DSU, with price/NAV stuck in the -1.1% to 1.9% range, making DSU essentially trading in neutral territory at the present level.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

That said, although the current price is not particularly compelling from a premium/discount perspective, I see DSU as a good alternative for investors looking for a high level of income, as distributions have been in large part covered by interest from invested assets, with price appreciation from investments complementing distribution through return of capital, without causing a drop in total assets.

Adding to this view, DSU's portfolio is largely protected against moves in interest rates, given its allocation to floating rates bank loans, despite its underweight allocation to this asset class relative to the peer group. On the flip side, DSU's exposure to corporate bonds seems accretive as well, given historically low spreads in the U.S. high-yield market, as illustrated below by the 10-year chart of ICE BoFA U.S. High Yield Index option-adjusted spreads.

FRED

Of course, while distributions can provide a cushion of safety, investors need to take a long-term stance when looking at funds like DSU, as prices in the high-yield and bank loan markets are subject to sharp selloffs in the event of a broad correction, as we experienced in 2022 in the bond market.