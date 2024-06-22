Kyryl Gorlov

Strong Q1

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) reported its Q1 results on June 6th, 2024. The company delivered revenue of $281 million (37% YoY), and non-GAAP EPS of $0.03. Revenue beat by $8 million and EPS beat by $0.03. The company also issued a strong Q2 revenue outlook of $288 million to $290 million (32% YoY) and raised its FY 2025 guidance to $1.21 billion (29% YoY). However, the market reacted negatively to the results, as it didn't like the outlook. See below the results:

Q1 Earnings (Seeking Alpha)

Last month, we issued a cautious call on Samsara. Our thesis was that the company had massive potential in Industrial IoT but noted that it was trading at very high valuations. Our concern was that the stock was priced for perfection and the market had very high expectations for the company. Since then, the company has reported a strong Q1 performance and raised its full-year revenue guidance. Despite this, the stock price has dropped significantly, and the valuation multiples have become more reasonable.

May 2024 Article (Seeking Alpha)

The strong Q1 performance shows that Samsara can sustain its high growth (37% YoY) unlike its SaaS peers, which are struggling with growth. The company has a unique position as it is targeting a massive $1.5 trillion Industrial IoT opportunity. The main growth engine of the company is its connected operations platform which holds large-scale operational data and leverages AI to create high-value products and services (see IDC whitepaper on Samsara business value). We consider Samsara one of the best performing SaaS companies in the current market, and see the recent price decline as a buying opportunity.

For a detailed analysis of Samsara business, and why we think it's a top SaaS performer, please see our previous article here (very large $1.5T TAM, high ROI of its offerings and large customer momentum). In this article we will review the Q1 earnings and update our valuation.

Large Customers Drive Revenue Growth

In our previous report, our Q1 revenue growth forecast for Samsara was around $275 million. However, the company generated revenue of $281 million, with a growth of 37% YoY. ARR was also strong at $1.176 billion (37% YoY). Samsara's revenue and ARR momentum remains elevated, driven by broad adoption of its product portfolio (Video-based safety, Telematics and Equipment monitoring as top performers).

Q1 Earnings Presentation (Samsara)

We are also closely tracking the large customer ARR momentum to understand the enterprise adoption rates. The company added 116 customers to its $100,000-plus ARR cohort, bringing the total to 1,964 large customers. The $100K+ ARR mix has increased to 53% from 52% a quarter ago which is also a positive update. Samsara didn't give an update of its $1 million-plus ARR cohort, which we assume might be a low number for this quarter.

Q1 Earnings Presentation (Samsara)

For the full year, the company raised its guidance and now expects revenue of $1.205 billion to $1.213 billion, representing 29% YoY growth. Previous full year guidance was $1.191 billion at 28% growth.

Q1 Earnings Presentation (Samsara)

We think that Samsara's FY 2025 revenue guidance is very conservative, and expect further beat-and-raises during Q3 and Q4 quarters. The CFO mentioned that Q2 guidance was modeled for a worsening macro scenario. From the Q1 call:

Dominic Phillips (CFO):

Okay. Now, turning to guidance. Because of our strong Q1 performance and outlook for the rest of FY '25, we're raising our guidance across all key metrics. We've also analyzed various scenarios and believe that this guidance is adequately derisked to account for the potential impact of worsening macroeconomic factors on our business.

Operating Metrics Improved Further

The company continues to show operational improvements. In the previous quarter, the company achieved a profitability milestone and became free cash flow positive. This quarter, the positive progress continued and margins continued to expand. The gross margin increased to 77% from 73% a year ago due to platform and support optimizations. Non-GAAP operating margin came in at +2% compared to -9% a year ago, driven by improved operating leverage.

Adjusted FCF margin also improved and was 7% compared to 6% in Q4. The 7% FCF margin was a quarterly record(see below)

Q1 Earnings Presentation (Samsara)

Samsara guides for 3% non-GAAP operating margin for FY 2025. We expect company to maintain its operational discipline and expand its margins further in the upcoming quarters.

Valuation Became Attractive

Our previous view was that Samsara was an expensive stock when trading at 18x forward P/S multiple. Since then the multiples have come down to more acceptable levels.

As part of its Q1 earnings, the company raised its FY 2025 revenue guidance to $1.21 billion. However, we think this guidance is conservative and estimate the revenue will be around $1.26 billion (34% growth). The company never missed its guidance in the past, and has a minimum beat of 4%. We see 14x as a fair forward sales multiple for a SaaS stock growing 34%. There aren't many SaaS stocks in the market that are growing at this rate with the exception of some cybersecurity stocks. We have added some best performers for comparison below (growing at 30%+). The median sales multiple is around 14x.

Comparisons (Seeking Alpha)

On a forward P/S multiple of 14x, our price target is $32. This indicates a 10% upside potential from the current price levels (see below).

IOT Valuation (Author)

Risks

Samsara's ecosystem solution, which integrates operational data, devices, and software, creates a strong competitive moat. However, the increased competition and disruption in the SaaS markets is something that needs to be monitored. Many SaaS companies are moving in to adjacent markets due to intensifying competition and industrial IoT may become an attractive target for these companies. Also new players are entering the market due to advancements in AI and IoT. Some notable competitors are as follows:

Fleet management: Motive

Video based safety: Lytx and SmartDrive

Vehicle Telematics: Verizon Connect, Geotab, and Omnitracs

Equipment Monitoring: Orbcomm and ZTR

Site Visibility: Motorola

Conclusion

Samsara has delivered a strong Q1 performance and raised its revenue guidance for FY 2025. The company is executing on its growth strategy, and improving its margins despite the challenging macro environment.

After the price drop, we think that Samsara stock became more appealing. We maintain a long-term perspective on the company and believe that its current valuation is more justified. Given its superior 30%+ growth rate and long-term growth potential, we are upgrading our rating to Buy.