CenterPoint Energy: Poised For Steady Long-Term Growth

Jun. 22, 2024 8:00 AM ETCenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.92K Followers

Summary

  • CenterPoint Energy shares have risen steadily since reporting solid Q1 earnings, sitting near a 52-week-high.
  • CenterPoint Energy's earnings rose 10% in Q1 due to higher rates from its capital investment and ongoing cost control.
  • CenterPoint Energy aims for 6-8% annual EPS and dividend growth through 2030, supported by a $44.5 billion 10-year cap-ex plan.
  • With investment focused on resilience and Texas's population growth, this is a credible plan for ongoing dividend growth.

Centerpoint power station downtown Houston, Texas

Artistic Operations

Shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) have been a modest performer over the past year, rising just 7%, and lagging the broader market as elevated interest rates have weighed on utility valuations. However, shares have been rising steadily since reporting solid

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.92K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CNP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News