monsitj

In this article I will outline the investment opportunity in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW). This company is in the health care equipment industry and has some bullish signs according to technical analysis. I will analyze the price action, price pattern, momentum, volume, and relative strength of EW. This article will mention a potential price target and a stop loss in case my analysis proves incorrect. Let’s look at Chart 1.

Chart 1 - EW Weekly with 30-Week EMA, PPO, Volume, and Relative Strength

www.stockcharts.com

My strategy for buying stocks is to buy stocks that are trading above their upward sloping 30-week exponential moving average (EMA) and sell them when they close below their 30-week EMA. This strategy doesn’t work all of the time, but I don’t know of a strategy that does work all the time. The 30-week period is a medium to long term time frame for me. Looking at Chart 1 you can see that EW spent most of 2022 and a good portion of 2023 below its 30-week EMA. Staying away from owning EW when it was below its 30-week EMA would have saved investors a lot of money and mental anguish. EW made a low in October 2023 and has since moved higher. In December 2023, EW had a large weekly gain and closed above its 30-week EMA, but it couldn’t hold above that moving average. Looking at the 30-week EMA at that time you can see that the EMA was flat. It wasn’t sloping higher at that time. That was a clue to not invest in EW at that time since the 30-week EMA was flat. Since then, EW has reclaimed its 30-week EMA and went to $95 or so which was the high it was at in 2023. EW then declined to its now upward sloping 30-week EMA. The 30-week EMA has offered support for EW over the last several weeks which I see as bullish. This week EW had a nice gain of over 4% as it has bounced off its 30-week EMA. I think this point offers a good entry point for EW.

Another bullish sign I see is the development of the handle in the cup with handle formation made famous by William O’Neil. This formation is a basing formation that forms prior to a large move. It consists of a big bottom pattern that resembles a cup. You can see this outlined in green and it starts at the $95 level in June 2023 and ends at the $95 level in March 2024. The handle part is now being developed and that consists of another decline but one that is much shallower than the cup decline and is shorter in duration compared to the duration of the cup which was 10 months long. The formation will be complete if EW can break above the $95 level. One advantage of the cup with handle formation is that it gives an investor a potential price target. To get the target you measure the depth of the cup and then add that number to the breakout level of $95. So, the depth of the cup is the difference between its high at $95 and its low at $60 which is $35. You then add the $35 to the$95 and you come up with a potential price target of $130. That is a 42% gain from here.

Momentum is another factor I consider when I invest in a stock. I use the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) to determine the momentum of the stock. PPO is easy to read. When the black PPO line is above the red signal line that is a sign of short term bullish momentum. Short term bearish momentum is when the black PPO line is below the red signal line. This is the condition we have now. Long term bullish momentum is when the black PPO line is above the zero or centerline. This is the condition EW is in now. I say long term because the black PPO doesn’t often oscillate above or below the zero or centerline. I prefer to invest in stocks that have both short term and long term bullish momentum. Right now, EW has bullish long term momentum and the black PPO line is curling up so short term bullish momentum may be coming soon.

Volume is another factor I consider when investing in stocks. I want to invest in stocks that institutions are buying. You can see the footprints of institutional buying by the big volume bars in the volume pane of Chart 1. Big volume bars must be institutional buyers because retail traders don’t have that type of money to buy all those shares. Looking at the volume picture of EW you can see that since the low in October 2023, the big volume bars have mostly been black indicating that the heavy volume was on weeks where the price of EW advanced. That shows that institutions are accumulating shares which they do over time. The only reason institutions buy shares is because they think those shares are undervalued. Notice last week’s volume. Price advanced over 4% and volume was noticeably higher. I see the volume picture as being bullish.

Relative strength is the last component of my analysis. I prefer to buy stocks that are outperforming the SP 500 index. The relative strength indicator is easy to understand. The black relative strength line is a ratio of the price of EW to the price of the SP 500 index. When the black line is rising, then EW is outperforming the major index. When the black line is falling then EW is underperforming the major index. For the most part, EW has underperformed the SP 500 since 2022. However, that may be about to change. The relative strength line shows that since the bottom at $60 in October 2023, EW has slightly outperformed the SP 500. Now, the relative strength line is curling back up which could mean good things for EW investors moving forward.

Whenever I consider an investment, I look for a stop loss point. This is where I sell my shares because the stock has declined from my entry point, and this indicates that my analysis is incorrect. I have learned that it is better to take a small loss rather than a large loss like the one from April 2022 to October 2022 which was a 33% decline. A simple stop loss strategy is selling the position when it closes below its 30-week EMA. I like to enter a stock when it price closes above its 30-week EMA and sell or at least reduce my position if the stock closes below its 30-week EMA. This strategy keeps me out of trouble as it allows me to buy a stock that is moving higher, and keeps me out of long drawdowns.

In summary, EW has a couple of bullish signals on the weekly price chart. It bounced off its rising 30-week EMA and did so on heavy volume. EW has formed the cup of the cup with handle price pattern and is now working on completing the handle portion of the pattern. EW has long term bullish momentum, and its black PPO line is curling upwards which is bullish. Institutions have been accumulating shares in EW since its low in October 2023. Relative strength has been bullish since its low in October 2023. If EW can complete the cup with handle pattern by breaking above the $95 level, there is the potential for a 42% gain. A sign that this analysis is incorrect would be a close below the 30-week EMA and you can use that a sign to sell your position and look for another opportunity.