GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS), one of the top pure-play foundries serving the semiconductor industry, has seen its stock decline in what has been a good year for many semiconductor stocks in 2024. The stock tried to turn it around, only to give it all back when a large shareholder announced it is selling shares. The latter is likely to strengthen the conviction of the shorts, which appear to have their eyes set on GFS. Why will be covered next.

GlobalFoundries has underperformed

A past article from September 2023 rated GFS a hold after taking into consideration some of the arguments for, but also some of the arguments against the bull case for GFS. For instance, GFS is perceived to be a beneficiary of increased spending on semiconductor manufacturing by the U.S. government, but the foundry market has experienced a slump in demand with a few exceptions in some market segments. This has led to a drop in fab capacity utilization, which has affected the numbers at many foundries, GFS included.

Source: Thinkorswim app

More than nine months have passed and GFS has seen its stock decline during this time. In fact, GFS has underperformed in 2024 because while the indexes like the S&P500 and the Nasdaq are up 15% and 18% respectively, GFS itself has lost 16% YTD. GFS has also underperformed against other pure-play foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC (TSM) and United Microelectronics Corporation or UMC (UMC), which have gained 69% and 6% YTD, respectively. Both are considered by GFS as competitors in the latest Form 20-F with the former holding more than 50% of the foundry market. Also mentioned are Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Intel (INTC), even if the two are not pure-play foundries.

GlobalFoundries stands out in another way

GFS is commonly mentioned as one of the five biggest foundries, but unlike the other foundries in the top five, shorts appear to be much more interested in GFS. According to the Nasdaq, short interest stood at 12,551K as of the most recent data on 5/31/2024, up from 10,965K on 12/29/2023 or the end of 2023 and up from 10,423K on 6/15/2023 or one year ago.

This translates to a short float of 14.6%, which points to significant levels of bearish views towards GFS. In comparison, TSM and UMC have short floats of 0.5% and 2.4%, respectively. INTC, which has big plans for its Intel Foundry Services unit, has a short float of 2.2%, even though INTC has lost 39% YTD, much worse than GFS.

Keep in mind that while the number of outstanding shares stands at 553.56M shares, the actual float is much less at 86M shares. This is because most shares are held by controlling investors, in particular Mubadala Technology Investment Company. Still, the way the shorts have positioned themselves versus GFS suggests they believe the stock is heading lower.

Speaking of controlling shareholders, the largest shareholder of GFS, Mubadala Technology Investment Company, recently put a large block of shares up for sale. Mubadala Technology Investment Company offered $950M of its shares to the public, which translates to roughly 18.72M shares. Note that Mubadala retains more than 450M shares of GFS. Only a relatively small percentage was let go, but this, combined with the stock in decline, has in all likelihood strengthened the conviction of the bears they are on the right path.

What may have triggered the decision to sell shares of GlobalFoundries

It may have been a coincidence, but the sale came shortly after GFS released its latest report. So it is worth taking a look at the report to find out if there is anything that could have triggered the decision to sell. The table below shows how GFS continues to be affected by soft demand in the foundry market, which has resulted in lower shipments and lower utilization. The utilization rate was in the low to mid seventies, which shows you how much slack there is in manufacturing capacity.

(Unit: $1M, except for EPS and margins) (IFRS) Q1 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 Q1 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 1,549 1,854 1,841 (16%) (16%) Gross margin 25.4% 28.3% 28.0% (290bps) (260bps) Operating margin 9.5% 16.3% 15.8% (680bps) (630bps) Operating profit 147 303 290 (51%) (49%) Net income 134 278 254 (52%) (47%) EPS 0.24 0.50 0.46 (52%) (48%) (Non-IFRS) Gross margin 26.1% 29.0% 28.5% (290bps) (240bps) EBITDA 577 773 655 (25%) (12%) Operating margin 12.1% 20.7% 17.7% (860bps) (560bps) Operating profit 187 383 326 (51%) (43%) Net income 174 356 290 (51%) (40%) EPS 0.31 0.64 0.52 (52%) (40%) Click to enlarge

Source: GFS Form 6-K

The table below shows guidance for Q2. Note that the top line is expected to increase QoQ, although still down YoY, but earnings are not expected to with a decrease in margins.

(IFRS) Q2 FY2024 (guidance) Q2 FY2023 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $1,590-1,640M $1,845M (12%) Gross margin 24.1% 28.8% (470bps) Operating profit $94-168M $275M (52%) Net profit $78-146M $237M (53%) EPS $0.14-0.26 $0.43 (53%) (Non-IFRS) Gross margin 25.0% 29.6% (460bps) Operating profit $149-213M $338M (46%) Net profit $133-191M $297M (45%) EPS $0.24-0.34 $0.53 (45%) Click to enlarge

Source: GFS Form 6-K

In fact, GFS expects the sequential improvement to continue throughout FY2024 with Q1 seen as the low point. From the Q1 earnings call:

“Based on the progress of these discussions and as we set out during our last earnings call, we still anticipate that our first quarter revenue will represent the low point for 2024 with quarter to quarter sequential growth through the year.”

Source: GFS earnings call

Still, GFS acknowledges demand has been softer than expected, which has led to a lower rate of inventory reduction than expected at the start of 2024.

“I'm proud of how well they are partnering with our customers and executing to our plans, particularly as we begin to see signs of channel inventory in absolute dollars decline in some of the key end markets that we serve. Having said this, certain end markets remain challenged, mostly related to macroeconomic conditions and the rate of inventory reduction is much slower than anticipated as we began 2024.”

It’s worth mentioning that GFS seems to be doing worse than other competitors. The consensus of 18 Wall Street analysts is that GFS will end FY2024 with revenue of $6.7B, down from $7.4B in FY2023. In contrast, UMC expects to grow FY2024 revenue in line with the foundry market in the high single digits and TSM expects even better with growth in the low-to-mid 20% range. This could be another factor driving short interest.

How GlobalFoundries compares to its competitors in terms of multiples

Yet, GFS still trades at a premium in some aspects. The table below shows how multiples for GFS in comparison to TSM and UMC. Note how GFS has a higher market cap than UMC despite being less profitable with lower margins. GFS even trades at a higher forward P/E than TSM, even though the latter has seen its stock price soar higher as mentioned earlier.

GFS UMC TSM Market cap $28.24B $21.96B $785.06B Enterprise value $27.22B $20.20B $757.81B Revenue ("ttm") $7,100.0M $6,972.2M $70,227.9M EBITDA $2,488.0M $2,936.3M $47,254.1M Trailing non-GAAP P/E 25.04 11.33 34.23 Forward non-GAAP P/E 36.75 14.46 28.26 P/S 3.96 3.12 10.75 P/B 2.51 1.86 6.64 EV/sales 3.83 2.90 10.79 Trailing EV/EBITDA 10.94 6.88 16.04 Forward EV/EBITDA 11.47 6.54 13.39 Click to enlarge

Source: SeekingAlpha

What does GlobalFoundries have in its corner?

Both UMC and TSM are headquartered in Taiwan, which is where most of their fabs are located. In contrast, GFS has its fabs in the U.S., Germany and Singapore. An argument can be made that GFS deserves some extra credit for the fact that it is not as exposed as UMC and TSM if conflict were to break out between China and Taiwan.

In theory, if there were disruptions for whatever reason, GFS could benefit as a substitute where possible for TSM and UMC. In addition, an argument could be made GFS stands to benefit from efforts by the U.S. government to increase semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. through initiatives like the U.S. Chips and Science Act.

In fact, GFS has been granted U.S. funding to expand manufacturing capacity. This includes $1.5B in grants and another $1.6B in the form of loans. Keep in mind GFS is not alone in getting funding. For instance, TSM got $6.6B in grants and $5B in loans and INTC got $8.5B in grants and $11B in loans. Samsung got $6.4B in grants.

Could Intel steal GlobalFoundries’ thunder?

GFS got much less than the likes of TSM, but this is understandable since TSM is focused on the leading-edge of semiconductor chips, which is much more capital intensive. GFS, on the other hand, is primarily focused on trailing-edge semiconductors. However, it still worth noting how INTC got more than anyone else.

INTC could be seen as the biggest beneficiary since it got more financial aid than anyone else. The issue here is that as INTC uses this financial muscle to build out its fledgling business as a provider of foundry services, GFS could come into direct competition with INTC. INTC seems focused on the leading-edge where TSM dominates, but one cannot rule out that INTC will move into market segments currently covered by GFS. If INTC wants to grow, it needs to cover all bases and this includes those occupied by GFS.

INTC may come to overshadow GFS at some point in the future. Some future U.S. administration may come to the conclusion that if a U.S. foundry is to become number one, it could be better not to dilute available resource by spreading them around. If the U.S. wants a local champion, then it stands a better chance to get one with one company at full strength than multiple at less than full strength. INTC as the bigger company with more resources could have a better chance than GFS in taking on the competition from overseas. If this happens, GFS could find itself the odd man out.

Investor takeaways

The foundry market is expected to grow in 2024, including by the likes of TSM and UMC, but GFS is expected to see revenue and earnings drop. GFS is not benefiting from the AI boom the way TSM is and this is because TSM has an edge on others due to the need for leading-edge nodes provided by TSM, which are needed to produce the high-performance chips like GPUs that are in demand right now.

GFS is active in other segments of the foundry market, but it just so happens that those segments are dealing with a slump in demand. This can be seen in recent quarterly reports from GFS, but what is more concerning is that for whatever reason other foundries seem to be coping better than GFS with current conditions in the foundry market.

This, together with the fact that the shares have underperformed along with the company itself, may be why the largest shareholder in GFS decided to put millions of shares up for sale, although it retains hundreds of millions of shares. GFS is not performing up to par, in more ways than one. The selling is just an affirmation of what is going on at GFS.

GFS got some good news in the form of being granted billions of financial assistance by the U.S. government. However, others like INTC, which is looking to made headway as a foundry, got much more. It’s possible that this granting of billions of dollars could come back to haunt GFS by creating a formidable competitor that could make GFS the odd man out from the viewpoint of the U.S.

I am neutral on GFS. The elevated level of short interest is not without reasons. Multiples seem high for a company that is underperforming versus others in the foundry industry. If short interest is to fall, which would reduce pressure on the stock price, GFS itself needs to do better than it has recently. This has yet to happen though. This being the case, standing pat looks like the way to go.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.