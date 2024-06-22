We-Ge/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My initial bullish thesis about Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) aged extremely well as the stock rallied by 50% since January 31, substantially outperforming the broader U.S. market. I remain bullish about Crocs' stock as the company continues breaking its historical revenue records while sustaining unparalleled profitability. The industry significantly depends on the broader economy's health and the environment becomes more favorable for CROX. My valuation analysis suggests that the stock is still notably undervalued even after a massive 66% YTD rally. All in all, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating for CROX.

Recent developments

CROX released its latest quarterly earnings on May 7, beating consensus revenue and EPS estimates. Revenue grew by solid 6% YoY, the adjusted EPS demonstrated a solid expansion from $2.61 to $3.02.

The EPS expansion was achieved mostly due to the decreased interest expense and as a result of the number of shares outstanding decreasing by around 1.3 million shares. CROX did not show much operating leverage in Q1, with a shallow expansion of the operating margin. On the other hand, the company's profitability metrics are already unparalleled and much higher compared to the sector median and historical averages. That said, the deceleration of profitability expansion appears to be natural and does not look like a red flag.

Strong Q1 allowed the company to sustain its solid balance sheet. Capital allocation might look aggressive with $2 billion in debt and much lower cash levels, but sustaining this net debt levels is consistent with previous periods. Relatively high leverage was never an obstacle to build value for shareholders for the management.

The company's debt appears to be expensive, as dividing a $150 million TTM interest expense on $2 billion debt gives me approximately 7% cost of debt. However, I do not see problems here as long as CROX generates a massive 24.8% return on invested capital [ROIC].

The upcoming quarterly earnings release is scheduled on August 6. The Q2 revenue is projected by consensus to be $1.1 billion, a 2.9% YoY increase. The adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately flat on a YoY basis. Consensus sentiment around the upcoming earnings release is quite positive with eight upward EPS revisions over the last ninety days.

Revenue growth deceleration does not look like a concern, in my opinion. First, the comparative quarter was the company's historical record, which is inherently tough to beat. Second, even a modest projected Q2 revenue growth means that the company is poised to set new revenue record in its history, which is always positive. Third, quarterly consensus estimates suggest that revenue growth is expected to accelerate in Q3 and Q4. My bullish stance is also backed by the recent Baird's Morning Note, which reiterated its bullish opinion on CROX due to the stabilization of the U.S. spending indicators.

As a discretionary item in households' purchases, clothing industry significantly depends on the health of the broader economy. The developed world suffered from record inflation in the past couple of years, but the situation is easing. For example, the U.S. inflation showed cooling down again in May. The outlook for inflation dynamics in the EU is also quite positive. Canada appears to be ahead in the inflation fight as its central bank has already made the first rates cut recently. Easing inflation is highly likely to be good for consumer confidence indicators across the developed world, which will likely help to drive discretionary spending. This is crucial because the lion's part of the company's sales is generated across North America and Europe.

Wages growth continue outpacing inflation in the U.S., the Eurozone wages growth is also robust. As consumers in these two crucial markets for CROX enjoy increasing purchasing power, it also positively affects discretionary spending.

Valuation update

The stock rallied by 42.5% over the last twelve months, which is ahead of the S&P 500. YTD performance is even stronger with a 66% share price increase. Despite the strong rally, valuation ratios still look attractive with current P/E metrics notably lower than the company's historical averages. A relatively high "B-" valuation grade from Seeking Alpha Quant suggests that the stock is attractively valued.

My previous analysis suggests that using the discounted cash flow [DCF] approach to value CROX is quite efficient. Revenue projection for the next decade is a combination of consensus estimates [available up to FY2028] and a 5% rule of thumb for the years beyond. The overall CAGR for the next decade is 6%, which looks quite conservative comparing the past decade's revenue CAGR.

The TTM FCF ex-SBC margin is 14.6%. I have to be conservative after the big YTD rally and that is the reason why I do not incorporate any FCF margin expansion, and my assumption is flat at 14.6% for the whole decade. The level is already much higher compared to the sector median and it will be quite challenging to expand from here even despite projected revenue growth. I use a 9.9% WACC, which is within the recommended by valueinvesting.io range.

According to my DCF simulation, the business's fair value is $13.3 billion. This is almost 40% higher compared to the current market cap. That said, the upside potential is still attractive even despite a massive YTD rally.

Risks update

Inflationary risks are still high, especially for apparel companies where raw materials procurement is one of the key cost centers. I think that Crocs has strong pricing power due to the high appeal of its products and solid brand. However, in case the company's brand image deteriorates, its pricing power will also highly likely suffer, and the company will lose its ability to pass on inflationary effect on consumers.

Crocs also faces significant risks of changing consumer behavior. While currently Crocs' products are highly appealing, fashion trends are dynamic and there is high level of uncertainty regarding the ability of the company to sustain high appeal for its offerings.

As the company's products' popularity grows, the risk of losing revenues due to cheaper illegal replicas also increases. Counterfeiters might see an opportunity to illegally capitalize on Crocs' success by introducing illegal replicas at lower prices. According to Statista, the industry loses billions in sales annually due to counterfeit products.

Bottom line

To conclude, the stock is still a "Strong Buy". A 39% discount for a profitability superstar like CROX looks like a gift. Macro environment is improving for the company, and it is poised to continue breaking its own revenue records.