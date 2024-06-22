adrian825/iStock via Getty Images

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp ( NASDAQ: DJT

It has been a rough year for our short book, with the positions costing -700bps of performance through the end of May. This was driven by a general rise in speculative stocks, including anything related to AI, but exacerbated by large and unacceptable losses in the meme stock DJT. This wound is all the more painful because it was entirely self-inflicted.

Early in 2024, we determined to begin exiting the business of shorting stocks completely divorced from economic reality.

First of all, as we discussed in the Market Commentary section above, it was becoming increasingly clear to us that we were wrong in our assumption that investors had learned their lesson from the 2022 washout of the most speculative securities. Surprisingly, gambling on securities with transparently irrational prices was coming back into vogue.

Second, we had become less convinced that these particular short bets were worth the volatility, the sleepless nights and the buy-in risk, even if they were positive expected value. They consumed an enormous amount of our time and attention, disproportionate to the potential for gain.

Third, we were finding many new and attractive opportunities on the short side that were overvalued but didn't seem to have as much meme or short-squeeze risk. Their valuations implied, we thought, unrealistic expectations relative to their business prospects, but, crucially, buyers were legitimately convinced of their economic value. This grounds their stock prices in some plausible reality. Unlike meme stocks, these companies aren't essentially worthless, which limits our potential profit. But we feel confident that our longs will outperform over the long term relative to our new short positions like Apple (AAPL) and Costco, which are growing profits slower than many of our longs but trade at multiples of the valuation. And we are vanishingly unlikely to get bought in in the interim. These short positions allows us to comfortably take more risk in our long book (where we expect to make the vast majority of our returns) with less concern about market drawdowns, and hopefully generate some absolute return as well.

Thus, we began the process of switching out our legacy short book from the 2021 bubble names - SPACs, EV manufacturers, cryptocurrency miners, and meme stocks - for new, more conservative shorts. However, before we had completed this transition, we were caught in several small legacy short positions that rapidly became large ones.

The first culprit was Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC). DWAC, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), had no business operations prior to Monday, March 25th. On that day, the SPAC completed its merger with Trump Media and Technology Group Corp ("TMTG") and began trading as DJT the next day. This triggered a speculative run-up, with the stock spiking from less than $20 per share pre-merger to an intraday high of nearly $80, a $14b market cap.

This move was not due to the business prospects of the company. The sole operating business of TMTG is Truth Social, a social media network majority owned by Donald Trump, built after he was kicked off Twitter and Facebook for his involvement in the events of January 6th 2021. In its first full quarter post-merger, DJT reported grim numbers: nearly $100m in losses on less than $1m in revenue. DJT doesn't even report typical key performance indicators like active users or ad pricing because divulging that data "might not align with the best interests of TMTG or its stockholders" (i.e., those numbers would look comically low). Estimates suggest Truth Social has under 100,000 daily active users, and that number is falling. This is hardly a business that can support a multi-billion dollar market cap. But rather than trade on its own dismal economic prospects, DJT seems to trade as a token of support for Donald Trump. There is, sadly, no "correct" price for such signaling.

DJT will almost certainly be bankrupt and delisted in a few years. Before that happens, Trump will potentially be able to extract billions of dollars from credulous retail investors. Trump's lockup expires on September 25th. At current prices, his stake is worth as much as $3.5b.

This would not be the first time Trump has extracted a windfall from a soon-to-be-defunct company with the ticker DJT. Trump previously took his Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts company public in 1995. The original DJT lost money every year of its existence. It went bankrupt in 2004 after losing $600m, reemerged from bankruptcy, and promptly lost another $2b before filing for bankruptcy again in 2009. Despite losing billions for investors, Trump managed to take home tens of millions of dollars in salary, bonuses and options. Trump himself said, "The money I took out of there was incredible." It is a travesty that history is repeating itself, this time on a much larger scale, with even more bleak business prospects.

As they say, the market can remain irrational longer than you can stay solvent. We ended up covering at around $30 per share.

