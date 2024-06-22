Torsten Asmus

It hasn’t been this pricey to own stocks over bonds since 2003. At least that’s what one key indicator suggests. The earnings yield on the S&P 500 compared to the real 10-year rate is now just 3.3%. Contrast that to the equity risk premium of close to 10% as was seen at the height of the Great Financial Crisis and during SPX corrections in 2011 and 2012.

It begs the question – is being all-in on stocks the right play today? I assert that for long-term investors, owning a diversified basket of equities is probably fine, but bond yields today, near 5% on the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND), could help weather inevitable stock-market drawdowns.

I have a buy rating on BND. I like the ETF as a long-term core bond holding given its low expense ratio and high liquidity. Moreover, the downturn that began about four years ago has slowed, and a sideways trading range has unfolded.

Equity Risk Premium Trimmed to Just 3.3%

According to the issuer, BND has broad exposure to the taxable investment-grade U.S. dollar-denominated bond market, excluding inflation-protected and tax-exempt bonds. It offers a relatively high potential for investment income and, according to Vanguard, the share value tends to rise and fall modestly. BND is also useful for diversifying a portfolio of stocks despite positive correlations between the S&P 500 and the aggregate fixed-income market.

BND is a large ETF with close to $320 billion in assets under management as of June 20, 2024. The fund’s low 0.03% annual expense ratio makes it ideal for an investor’s fixed-income allocation, particularly if held in a tax-advantaged account like an IRA, 401(k), or HSA. While its share-price momentum rating is poor today, I will note that there have been better technical trends this year compared to the late 2020 through 2022 period.

BND also ranks well when it comes to risk, evidenced by a modest annual standard deviation and broad exposure across sectors in the IG space. Liquidity is another strong point – average daily volume is more than six million shares while the fund’s 30-day median bid/ask spread is tight at just a single basis point, according to Vanguard.

Looking at the portfolio, the 3-star, Gold-rated ETF by Morningstar plots at the top-middle part of the fixed-income style box. Important for active bond investors, BND sports an effective duration of 6.09 years – that means for every 1% change in interest rates, BND will move up or down approximately 6.1%. But with a yield to maturity of 4.9%, even if we see a significant jump in rates, BND’s monthly distributions will help offset NAV losses.

BND: Portfolio & Exposures

US Aggregate Bond Index YTM History

BND’s allocation is straightforward. There’s only exposure to high-grade corporate credit and Treasurys, which are viewed as risk-free from a default standpoint. Some investors may be confused about how to best gauge the expected return of a bond fund. The best gauge of forward returns is the current yield to maturity – not the trailing 12-month dividend yield or the 30-day SEC yield.

Also, while past returns have been awful since August 2020, it’s easier to forecast returns for a bond fund rather than a stock fund. Here’s a rule of thumb: If you hold the bond ETF to its duration (6.1 years), then you’ll receive roughly today’s yield to maturity, though an abnormally high default cycle could result in greater losses.

BND: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seasonally, BND tends to post modestly positive returns from June through July, while rates have historically risen during the back half of Q3 into the start of Q4, leading to total return losses before a small year-end rally.

BND: Neutral Seasonal Trends

The Technical Take

So why am I more upbeat about boring old bonds today? Part of the thesis is that BND’s technical momentum has improved. With the US 10-year Treasury rate about unchanged since its October 2022 high, you could argue that the bond bear market is losing major steam. Also take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph – it recently broke a modest downtrend while price moved off a low notched in late April.

Big picture, the $74 to $75 range is key resistance, and I’d like to see BND rally through that. If it does, then a bullish upside measured move price objective to $82 would be in play based on the $7 height of the multi-year range that is ongoing. Moreover, BND trades above both its long-term 200-day moving average and the shorter-term 50dma. What will be tough for the bulls is that BND has a high amount of volume by price into the mid-$70s, so any kind of breakout could be a slow process.

Overall, BND has trended sideways for more than a year and a half. A move through $75 would be bullish while $70 is support.

BND: Sideways Price Action, Improved RSI Momentum, $75 Resistance

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on BND. Today’s yield to maturity near 5% is more attractive than the rate near 2% four years ago while its low expense ratio makes it ideal for long-term investors. Finally, fixed-income investors should recognize that a bond fund is merely a basket of individual bonds, so there is no material advantage to owning a handful of bonds if you are worried about duration risk.