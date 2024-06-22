OGULCAN AKSOY/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for IMAX Corp. (NYSE:IMAX)(TSX:IMX:CA) when I wrote about it earlier this year, as I was not comfortable with the fact that cinema attendance is facing secular headwinds. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a buy rating. My updated view is that I believe IMAX is well positioned to navigate the structural headwind that I was afraid of previously (players like Netflix capturing share away from cinemas). There is evidence that has convinced me that cinemas and content studios are relying more on IMAX to deliver the premium experience that consumers look for, and this will drive a flywheel effect for IMAX..

Review

S&P

I will first give my updated thoughts on the impact of video-on-demand [VOD] and over-the-top [OTT] players like Netflix. I mentioned this as my bear case in my previous posts: that this could become a long-term headwind (driving a permanent decline in cinema attendance). However, this does not seem to be the case. Based on a recent report by S&P Global, cinema attendance is rebounding (AMC Entertainment also reported its most attended and highest grossing weekend since 2023). While attendance levels have not reached historic levels, it does suggest that the cinema industry is not in permanent decline. This was a very interesting data point that let me reassess the bull case for IMAX.

The reason I think consumers are returning to cinemas is because there is a paradigm shift in the value proposition that a cinema offers. In the past, cinemas’ key value proposition was to serve as an avenue for consumers to watch the latest available movies. That value proposition was being replicated by players like Netflix; hence, attendance fell. However, the current value proposition of cinemas is: (1) new movies; (2) premium experiences; and (2) something that cannot be replicated elsewhere, except in the cinemas. This is in line with the current demographic trend where the younger generations value experience and are willing to pay more for premium experiences. Large cinema players have also specifically mentioned that their premium experience has been a driver of attendance.

Moviegoer sentiment is clear. Guests want to see movies on a huge silver screen, and they are consistently willing to pay more for the best possible experience… …I hope that we can add more IMAX screens and Dolby Cinema screens. We are the largest IMAX exhibitor in the world outside of China, we're the largest Dolby Cinema exhibitor in the world, we have about half of the IMAX locations in North America, we have all the Dolby Cinema locations in North America. AMC Entertainment Holdings 1Q24 This consistent outperformance is a direct result of our relentless efforts to elevate the guest experience and drive increased attendance and frequency through our alternative content and premiumization initiatives… …In this quarter, 41% of box office revenue came from premium experiences like IMAX, UltraAVX, 3D and VIP. Cineplex Inc 1Q24

As such, the entire value chain dynamics have shifted very favorably to IMAX, which creates a very strong flywheel effect. IMAX is now a main pull factor that attracts consumers into the cinema, which draws in more studio content to want to screen on IMAX screens, and this leads to cinemas installing more IMAX screens, and the entire cycle repeats.

There are also various data points that lend credence to my view that demand for IMAX is a lot healthier than I initially thought. Firstly, IMAX is already back to 2019 levels of IMAX Global Box Office (LTM box office as of 1Q24 was ~1.046 billion vs. $1.1 billion in 2019). Secondly, there are currently 14 “filmed for IMAX” titles slated for 2025, and note that this is more than double than any previous years (mentioned in this JPM conference webcast). Thirdly, just a few days ago, Wanda Film, China’s largest exhibitor, expanded their partnership with IMAX. I believe this says a lot about the importance of IMAX in driving attendance (if it didn’t, Wanda would not have expanded the partnership). Lastly, the agreement with A24 was also very supportive, as it shows that IMAX studios believe IMAX will help draw in consumers.

Another bearish point that I noted previously was that most of the systems installed were upgrades, which I took as a sign that the number of IMAX systems installed is not growing. My updated view is that this is not the best way to assess demand. I failed to take into account the fact that there is a timing impact between signing the deal and installing the screens (new builds will take longer). The past 2 quarters of data have proven this logic to be right, as total new IMAX systems grew to 47 in 4Q23 (more than twice in 4Q22 and 4Q21), and 1Q24 saw 12% new IMAX systems installed (vs. 7 in 1Q23).

My opinion is that IMAX is going to see an acceleration in adoption as players in the value chain (studios and cinemas) have to adopt IMAX in order to attract consumers. The good news is that the growth runway is still long, as IMAX is still only 50% penetrated globally (per management estimates stated in the JPM conference). It is hard to quantify the exact impact from this, but one way I used to frame the potential upside in terms of installs is by looking at the backlog. As of 1Q24, IMAX has a 442 system backlog, which is ~25% of total systems installed today. At the pace of installation (management guided for 120 to 150 installs in FY24), this backlog implies that growth for the next 2.5 years is pretty much in the bag.

One last point I like to address is the risk that consumers can replicate a similar experience at home (like what this guy said). The conventional thought is that this will disrupt the cinema industry again, and IMAX will suffer from it. The way I see it, I believe this is actually a bull case for IMAX, as it significantly expands the addressable market for the business, from cinemas to all home TV. VOD and OTT players want to enable consumers to enjoy a premium experience as well, and to do so, I believe they will also need to adopt relevant technologies. In this front, IMAX is already stepping up their focus, and I believe IMAX has a good shot at winning in this space as its technology can save streaming companies 20% of streaming costs from reduced bandwidth and transmission costs (as per the JPM conference). Note that Disney+ is already using the IMAX StreamSmart product.

Valuation

Author's work

I am now a lot more bullish on IMAX than I was previously, and this has given me confidence to model how the business will perform over a longer period (previously focusing on FY25). My current model includes estimates through FY27e. I believe IMAX can sustain high-single-digit growth over my forecast, as I expect acceleration in adoption. This is in line with management guidance for high single-digit growth for FY25, which should be reliable given the visibility in the number of installs. That said, I have revised my adj EBITDA margins down to a much more conservative one, as FY23 adj EBITDA came in a lot lower than what I modeled previously. Despite FY23 having a similar revenue base as FY19 (~$375 million vs. FY19 of $395.7 million), there was a ~600 bps difference in margin. Given that margins fluctuate with box office performance, I conservatively assumed that margins would recover by FY27.

If IMAX performs as I modeled and it shows the market that it is a core driver of movie attendance, I believe the multiples can get re-rated upwards easily, back to their historical average of 11x forward EBITDA. That said, at the current valuation, shareholders do not need that to happen to enjoy attractive upside.

At the current 8x forward EBITDA, and assuming that management continues to buyback shares like it did (3%/year), I think the stock is worth ~$23.

Risk

The current macro environment is not positive for IMAX as consumers are cutting back on discretionary spending. Given that IMAX tickets are much more expensive, this could be a headwind to demand. Cinemas may delay installing IMAX systems as near-term attendance may get poorer. Although experience is important, ultimately, having a good movie slate is just as important. A prolonged period of lack of great movies will naturally lead to lesser movie attendance, which will negatively impact the adoption of IMAX systems.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, after re-evaluating the industry trends, I am upgrading my rating on IMAX from hold to buy. Cinemas are no longer just competing on the latest releases, but on the entire experience. This shift in value proposition favors IMAX, creating a flywheel effect. Studios are increasingly relying on IMAX for the premium experience it offers, which in turn incentivizes cinemas to install more IMAX screens. This virtuous cycle is supported by strong data points, including a healthy box office and a growing backlog of installations. I recommend investing in IMAX with a price target of ~$23.