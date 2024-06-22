How To Beat The S&P 500 Using The S&P 500

Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Leveraged ETFs like UPRO can be powerful tools for investors if used correctly.
  • Hedging with inverse ETFs can help mitigate risks and maximize gains.
  • Technical analysis and a well-thought-out trading plan are essential for successful execution of leveraged ETF strategies.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Growth Investor Pro. Learn More »

Balls balancing on scale

PM Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation

Join Our Investor Community.

Our Growth Investor Pro service is one of the most highly-respected and most popular services on all of Seeking Alpha.  If you'd like to get our best work, you can choose from the basic tier at just $199 for your first year, or the full real-time service.  You can learn all about it here including the wall of 5-star reviews we've received in bear and bull markets alike.


This article was written by

Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
16.09K Followers

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. is an independent, SEC-regulated investment research business led by CEO Alex King. Alex is a professional investor with 3 decades of experience. Cestrian specializes in covering growth stocks, index ETFs and index options, long-run investing, swing trading and risk management via hedging.

Alex runs the investing group Growth Investor Pro. Features of the full service include: , real-time trade alerts in covered stocks or ETFs, a vibrant and welcome community chatroom, access to all covered stock ratings and charts, as well as access to Alex and his team for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPRO, TQQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in, inter alia, UPRO and TQQQ

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UPRO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on UPRO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UPRO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News