How To Beat The S&P 500 Using The S&P 500

Leverage Can Help You, If You Learn To Use The Force

by Frank Ellis

We wrote recently about the power available to investors using the 3x levered long / short Nasdaq-100 ETFs TQQQ and SQQQ - you can read that article here. Today we’re going to pick up on the same theme, using the levered long / short S&P500 3x ETFs NYSEARCA:UPRO and SPXU (note that SPXL and SPXS operate on a similar basis).

Why Most People Don’t Use Leveraged ETFs

Leveraged ETFs have the power to cause fear, worry, and concern in many investors. Learning to hedge these ETFs with their inverse ETF in the same family of ETFs can neutralize the risks and the concerns while quieting the worry and emotions. And doing away with the worry can help investors use these ETFs to good effect.

My own view as regards investing and trading is that one should leave emotions, opinions, and worries on the doorstep. On this topic in particular, I believe one should set aside the negative thoughts borne of articles and comments that opposed the power and benefits of leveraged ETFs, focusing solely on the negatives. Instead, consider the possibilities of occasionally using a safety net of hedging techniques to both offset price declines and provide additional investment capital at the low point of any decline (by selling the hedges for gain).

As a review, consider the diversification of the S&P 500 and its many derived ETFs. Its 13 sectors representing the U.S. economy, the business world in which we work and shop in our daily lives. It includes 500 of the largest, strongest, most successful businesses in the world. Many are household names familiar to most because friends and family are employed by and make purchases at these well-known American businesses. As a result of consumers and employees depending on these companies they lead the market. They also lead UPRO in the direction that the market will follow. If the market broadens out as the bull market continues, the stocks of these 500 holdings may allow UPRO to be even more productive. Since the inception of this equity index on January 3, 1950 to the time of writing, the S&P 500 has amassed growth of 32,602.64%. Had 3X Equity Index ETFs been available for all of that time, imagine the leveraged gain. And had the quarterly distributions been automatically reinvested through the years, Total Return would be even greater.

Consider the manpower, computer power, research, and analyst bench strength of Standard & Poor's which develops, maintains, and frequently updates the index. They are all working for the shareholders of the index ETF, so one has a huge team of supporters ensuring that the best 500 companies are the index. They work for you, almost free of charge. Better, it matters less if they are wrong, for so much capital is required to own the S&P500 in its various forms that if one or another inclusion or exclusion is incorrect, no great harm befalls the index.

Considering 2024YTD, at the time of writing, the three major equity indices have Total Return of: NDX = +19.18%; SPX = +14.52%; DJI = +3.21%.

Their corresponding 3X ETFs have Total Return of: TQQQ = +54.64%; UPRO = +41.79%; UDOW = +2.24%.

Exchange-traded funds aren't often considered an exciting discussion topic, but among grateful holders of leveraged index ETFs there is inspiration and appreciation. If one chooses to own a leveraged ETF, leverage will do what leverage is designed to do -- magnify price movements. In the case of UPRO, a fund that intends to deliver 3 times the daily percent change of the S&P 500, if the unlevered ETF SPY is up 1% on the day, then UPRO will be up around 3%. If SPY is down 1% on the day, UPRO will probably be down around 3%. There are exceptions - the fund pays a quarterly dividend which means some days around that time don't see a 3x return vs. SPY - but most days this holds true.

Consider the appeal and the worry about owning this fund. During periods when the S&P 500 is only up, UPRO will gain substantially. During periods when the underlying index is committing heinous acts of self-harm, UPRO will break your heart. And, worse in some ways, if the S&P is bound in a trading range, moving sideways, but with quite some daily volatility, then after a month of that kind of thing the S&P might be back where it started, but UPRO will have dropped, maybe materially because the compounding is working against you, not for you. Such was the case for several months in the second half of 2023. In spite of that 3X decline, a buy and hold investor would now show a TTM (trailing twelve month) UPRO gain of 62.98% versus a gain of 24.42% in the unlevered 1X SPY.

Three Ways To Play UPRO

So, if one wishes to take advantage of these ETFs, what can be done to reduce concern and increase profit? We think there are three ways to play leveraged S&P500 ETFs.

1 - Don't. If it seems to be a fearful investment and requires constant observation and sometimes active intervention, and not everyone has the time, appetite, or unemotional frame of mind to do this well, avoidance is used. No one, so far, has gotten poor by simply using dollar-cost-averaging (DCA) in the S&P 500 and its leveraged ETFs. Keep it simple. Consider the long-term Bull trend, even if at times there and dips and corrections which offer better than expected prices for DCA. On the other hand, despite everything one is told to NOT do with 3x ETFs, namely, to buy and hold them, since UPRO's inception on June 23, 2009, Total Return for UPRO has been +6,457.62% compared to SPY with a gain of 674.35%. Students of the stock market may remember multiple major declines during that period. Regardless of the declines, the 3X leveraged UPRO actually beat the 1X SPY by 9.58 times. (It’s helpful of course that UPRO was brought into being at a major market low).

2 - Buy a moderate allocation of UPRO at major market lows and hold on through the volatility. Take gains when you have used up all the mental strength and fear drives investors out of this secular Bull cycle.

3 - Learn to hedge, decide the timeframe of market volatility that you plan to manage to (hours, days, or weeks are all suitable we think), then, buy a modest allocation of UPRO and protect gains when a downturn comes by hedging using its inverse SPXU. It takes self-education, training, and practice, but learning and sharpening the skill will provide a lifelong new tool set to make gains in the investment. Hedging is a method proven to work when executed correctly.

Don’t Forget The Technical Analysis

Markets can be followed on charts which provide the information to analyze price movements. When it comes to hedging, we think technical analysis is the key basis. Studying charts increases understanding of price movements.

So, if you're interested in getting good at hedging, first find a technical analysis method that works for you. Our preferred analysis methods are Elliott Wave and Fibonacci tools. But there are many other systems that are effective. You just have to find one with which you are comfortable, and which gives you reasonably effective results. The tool for which we're looking is the one that will signal likely moves to the upside and moves to the downside over a timeframe that matters to us. Again, hours, days, or weeks make sense to us. No technical analysis method is perfect, as we know. We just want to be able to make a reasonable guess at which is the dominant trend, and which is the countertrend. Consider owning UPRO throughout, but hedge with SPXU during the counter trends.

Write An Idealized Trading Plan

Then, sketch out a schematic for how the trading plan may work. If you use the Elliott Wave / Fibonacci system, your standard up-move plan would look something like this.

Idealized Bull Market Cycle (Cestrian Capital Research, Inc)

The timeframe of this cycle would, again, be determined by you. Hours, days, weeks, months, and years in our view.

And if using UPRO and SPXU with the above system, your plan might be something like, buy UPRO at a significant market low - a Wave 2 low is ideal. At the Wave 3 high, consider hedging with SPXU. As the Wave 4 low approaches, consider selling SPXU for gains, and using those gains (free money!) to buy additional quantities of UPRO. Then sell all the UPRO at the Wave 5 high.

Forget Your Opinions About What "Should" Happen

Mr. Market cares not if you think the market should go up, down or sideways tomorrow. Even one determined member of the Big Money set cannot in and of themselves move a market as liquid as the S&P 500. Predicting which way the market is going to move based on exogenous factors is wasted effort in our view.

Rates up, equities down? Sure, except the data doesn't support that argument over say a 1-2 year period. The S&P 500 is at new all-time highs, but cash rates and Treasury yields are way higher than at the last equity all time high.

Sometimes rates go up when equities go down, sometimes the reverse, and sometimes they move together. There's no rule of thumb that's useful beyond very short periods of time.

Earnings up, stocks up? The S&P 500 has seen modest earnings growth over the last couple years. The bull market since the lows of 2022 has been fueled primarily by multiple expansions, not earnings per se. And so on.

Practicing And Learning To Execute Is Everything

If you're aiming to take advantage of UPRO on the long side and use SPXU for protection against its brutal drawdowns in periods of market weakness, trying to guess when those periods will come is too difficult in our view. It's better achieved by the technical analysis method of your choice and using the chart in front of you. When your chart starts to show market weakness, if you hold UPRO, consider adding say a 25% or 50% hedge using SPXU. If you hold $10k of UPRO by market value, a 50% hedge would mean buying $5k worth of SPXU at that pivot point of the up market turning down.

If your technical analysis is correct, your SPXU will increase in value while your UPRO is dropping. At the next pivot point, when the decline changes to a rising market, consider cashing in your SPXU. Ideally, when technical analysis shows a reversal just after a market low is in (bearing in mind your choice of timeframe), consider re-investing the profits in additional "low cost" shares of UPRO, thus increasing the share count in the long position at a lower cost than the recent peak.

If your technical analysis is wrong, UPRO price will increase but SPXU price will decline. However, the blended position will still increase in value because you own 2:1 UPRO : SPXU. Correct the situation, cut the losses on SPXU, reinvest the profits in UPRO, still probably at a price lower than the previous high.

If you get bogged down and you can't watch the market? Want to not have a stomach ulcer? Hedge in whatever ratio helps you do that. Hedging 1:1 - in the above case that would mean $10k UPRO and $10k SPXU - suspends time while you go do your other thing - then come back and pick up the pieces with no overall damage to the account bottom line.

If we get absolute conviction that a major selloff is afoot? Overhedge short - say 2:1 SPXU to UPRO - or just go 100% SPXU, having already cashed the UPRO gains.

Lifelong Learning

All of the above constitutes a wonderful trading strategy when executed correctly. It isn't easy and it requires practice to get good at it. We think it's worth learning the method. It's a way to enjoy the benefits of that 3x fund leverage without always also being at its mercy.

Frank Ellis, for Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 20 June 2024.