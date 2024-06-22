Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

The S&P 500 (SP500) posted a three-week win streak on Friday, though Wall Street's bull market stalled on Thursday and Friday. The biggest highlight of the week was chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) becoming the world's largest publicly listed firm by market capitalization. A combination of mixed economic data and profit-taking ahead of a massive $5.5T options expiry event tempered the S&P's (SP500) weekly gain. However, the benchmark index still achieved a significant milestone in surpassing the 5,500 point level for the first time ever. For the week, the S&P (SP500) added +0.6%, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) climbed +1.5%. The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) was flat. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

Blaming social media for a youth mental health crisis, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy pushed for a warning label on social media platforms, similar to the disclaimers placed on cigarettes 60 years ago. "Adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of anxiety and depression symptoms, and the average daily use in this age group, as of the summer of 2023, was 4.8 hours," he wrote in a New York Times op-ed piece. Popular social apps among teens include TikTok (BDNCE), YouTube (GOOG), Snapchat (SNAP) and Instagram (META). (58 comments)

Nvidia (NVDA) on Tuesday briefly surpassed Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) to become the world's most valuable company. The chip giant's shares have risen 180% YTD and more than tripled in value over the past year, driven by surging demand for its AI chips. At the Seeking Alpha Investing Summit, Knox Ridley, portfolio manager at Tech Insider Network, said Nvidia "will own the AI market for the same reason Apple owned mobile," and its market cap will likely reach $10T by 2030. Its current valuation totals $3.2T. (118 comments)

The globe risks entering a dangerous new phase as nations pick sides amid soaring defense spending and the stockpiling of weapons. On Wednesday, Russia and Pyongyang signed a treaty that outlined a mutual defense pact that would assist either nation if one was attacked. Meanwhile, NATO's Jens Stoltenberg revealed consultations on putting nuclear warheads on standby, and pledged to boost the number of NATO troops on high alert by more than sevenfold to over 300K. Elsewhere, the threat of escalating Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea pushed insurance costs higher and fueled calls for an expansion of defense forces. (81 comments)

After months of struggling to keep its business running, Fisker (OTC:FSRN) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The EV maker detailed advanced talks for debtor-in-possession financing and the sale of assets due to "market and macroeconomic headwinds that impacted our ability to operate efficiently." A production pause will also remain in place. Cash-strapped Fisker flagged going concern doubts in February, after which its attempt to secure an investment from a major automaker failed, while its Ocean SUV is being investigated and some models have been recalled. (34 comments)

The federal budget deficit is expected to swell to around $1.9T this year, according to the Congressional Budget Office, which was higher than its previous estimate of $1.5T. This takes into account increased spending for student loans and Medicaid as well as the recently passed $95B foreign aid package. National debt is even poised to top $56T over the next 10 years, or 122% of GDP, surpassing the 106% seen in 1946 after World War II. Meanwhile, the eurozone is facing debt issues of its own, with the ECB warning eight of its members - including Belgium, France and Italy - over their excessive budget deficits. (47 comments)