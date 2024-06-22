cumhurkaplan/iStock via Getty Images

The Thesis

The topline weakness of ATI (NYSE:ATI) continued as it entered 2024, however, the company saw some improvement in the AA&S segment due to increased titanium shipment for airframes during the quarter. I expect the topline to grow in the coming quarters as the demand environment remains strong for the company's materials mainly in the A&D and medical end market. The capacity expansion initiative for titanium production also continued which should drive the company's sales in the coming years.

Pricing remains healthy, which along with the benefits from operational stability and expected volume growth should help the company in margin expansion in 2024 and beyond. Overall, the company looks well-positioned to continue its growth further and while the stock is currently priced attractively, I would suggest to buy this stock at the current levels.

Last Quarter Performance

Moving into 2024, the company’s (Advanced Alloys and Solutions) AA&S segment continued to be under pressure as the demand environment in certain industrial end-markets remained soft. This headwind resulted in a year-on-year decline in the segment's sales during the quarter. However, shipments of titanium airframe materials remain strong.

While the AA&S segment continues to show weakness, the company’s (High-Performance Materials and Components) HPMC segment delivered a year-on-year topline growth of 12.5% to $530 million during the quarter. This growth was primarily driven by continued strength in demand for the segment product in the Aerospace and Medical end market, which drove the segment sales despite the challenges associated with melt outages during the last quarter of FY2023, which resulted in reduced shipments in Q1’24. Overall, the topline growth in the HPMC segment helped the company close the first quarter positively with a growth of 0.5% to $1.04 billion as compared to the prior-year quarter.

ATI segment wise revenue (Research WIse)

Not just into the topline, the HPMC segment also contributed significantly to the company’s margin expansion during the quarter as the segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin grew 110 bps to 18.4% primarily due to strong volumes related to titanium and forging precision shipment growth during the quarter. The AA&S Segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin on the other hand saw a notable decline of 150 bps during the quarter largely offsetting the benefit from the HPMC segment resulting in an overall margin expansion of 30 bps to 14.5% in the first quarter of 2024. EBITDA growth also benefited the bottom line as the company reported its Q1'24 EPS at $0.48, beating the consensus estimates by $0.06.

Outlook

As the company entered 2024, the company’s top line continued to be under pressure due to anticipated weakness in the AA&S segment, which we discussed in my last article on ATI a few months back. However, the continued strength in the HPMC segment resulted in overall positive growth in the company’s topline during the last quarter.

I expect this strong demand for the company's specialty products particularly in the A&D and aero-like markets should continue to support the company’s revenue growth going ahead despite the near-term headwinds associated with weak industrial demand in some of the end markets that ATI operates in, which, however, continues to recover modestly. Additionally, the company also has sales commitments of approximately $1.2 billion, which it announced last summer, for which, orders are now ramping which should further fuel the company’s topline growth in the coming quarters.

Currently, the company is experiencing slight headwinds from the challenges associated with the 737 Max due to significant technical errors in the aircraft, which is resulting in built rate reductions. While ATI is being impacted negatively due to 737 inventory burndown and LEAP-1B build rate reductions, the company is seeing strong underlying demand in other parts of the market which should support the company’s revenue until the 737 max gets back on track.

Talking about ATI’s end markets, the demand outlook remains favorable across most of the end markets that the company operates in, but primarily in A&D and medical. ATI provides its specialty materials to almost all the major engine and airframe OEMs, where the company has significantly gained a share of other large airframers across the region as well as a significant market share in certain products in Russia. In my opinion, the company should continue to grow further as demand for the company’s materials in engines continues to show strength. Defense, ATI’s other strong market also continues to grow primarily due to strong foreign military sales. In addition to this, the company is also winning new programs including the U.S. Army’s latest armored fighting vehicle, which has resulted in nearly double the demand for ATI’s content. This strong demand for the company’s specialty materials across most of the end market is also creating pricing opportunities, which, in my opinion, should further fuel the company’s revenue in 2024 and beyond.

Furthermore, the challenges associated with the lack of sufficient titanium supply continue to remain a challenge, for which, the company continues to focus on capacity expansion by restarting the titanium mill as we discussed in my last article on ATI. The company also started using a new 12,500-tonne billet press that can process both nickel and titanium primarily to address the production bottlenecks that are causing delays in the manufacturing process, which should benefit the company to meet its production targets set for 2025, which is to expand titanium capacity to be 80% higher than the 2022 levels. This should drive the company’s revenue in the coming years as the demand for titanium continues to grow as a result of strength in monthly production rates of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft in the coming years which should boost the company’s revenue in the longer term.

Overall, I remain optimistic about the company’s outlook due to the continued strong demand for its specialty materials primarily in the A&D end market. Additionally, the company’s strong market position and diverse customer base should drive the company's business in the longer term.

Valuation

Since my last article on ATI in April, the stock has been up in the mid-single digits. currently, the company's stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 22.2, based on the EPS estimates of $2.45 for FY24. For FY25, the forward P/E is at 17.23x. When compared to the company's fiver-year-average forward P/E of 42.57, the company's stock still appears to be trading at a notable discount of approximately 48%.

In comparison with the sector median forward P/E, which is at 15.63, the company's stock looks overvalued, however, this still looks reasonable to me. In my last article, I was concerned about the expected contraction in the company's margin due to persistent weakness in the AA&S segment as the segment margin declined by approximately 300 bps in the last quarter of 2023. This decline also continued in 2024 as well, but, at a moderate rate showing signs of recovery. Now coming back to the peer comparison, while the company's valuation multiple looks premium versus its peers, the good thing is that ATI is the only company among its close peers, including Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Gerdau (GGB), Ternium (TX) and United States Steel Corporation (X), that has a positive forward EBITDA growth and topline growth in high single digit as we can see in the table below.

Company Forward EBITDA growth Forward Revenue growth ATI 16.29% 7.86% CLF (13.95%) (2.95%) GGB (19.52%) (7.39%) TX (3.47%) 5.61% X (22.37%) (6.93%) Click to enlarge

I expect the company topline should continue to benefit from healthy demand for its specialty materials primarily in the A&D end market. This along with the benefit from healthy pricing should further support the company's sales. Strong pricing along with benefits from operation improvement should lead to improved margin and bottom-line expansion in the quarters ahead which should lead to improvement in the company's valuation in the coming quarters making ATI's valuation even more reasonable.

Risk

ATI's margins performed better than my expectation in the first quarter of 2024, as I expected the weakness in the AA&S segment to continue to impact the company's top line and margins significantly in the coming quarters. However the consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins were up by a decent 30 bps year on year. My thesis is built upon the expectation that the anticipated revenue growth should drive the company margin going forward as the company is showing signs of recovery in certain areas where it is currently facing headwinds. This margin growth should result in bottom-line expansion further making the stock valuation more reasonable. However, if the weakness in AA&S continues further, it might significantly impact the company's profitability as it accounts for almost half of ATI's sales, which could potentially lead to bottom-line contraction and poor stock performance in the future.

Conclusion

As we discussed above, the company's stock is trading at a significant discount to its historical average. While the headwinds in the AA&S segment continue, the strong demand environment in the company's HPMC segment driven by the A&D end market should drive topline growth in the coming quarters. In my last article on ATI, I mentioned the weakness in the AA&S segment should continue further, however, the segment has seen some signs of improvement, and the decline, which was in double digits in the latter half of 2023 has also moderated significantly as the company entered 2024. In my opinion, this along with benefits from healthy pricing should also benefit the company's margin in the quarters ahead. Therefore, I believe the company is well-positioned to continue its growth further as compared to its peers, and as the stock valuation is still priced attractively, I would strongly recommend to "BUY" this stock.