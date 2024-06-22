KeithBinns

Introduction

Sometimes we may want to invest in markets outside of the U.S. to diversify our portfolio. Today, we will look at one country, Italy, to see if this is a good place to diversify our portfolio. Specifically, we will analyze iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) and provide our insights and recommendations.

Investment Thesis

EWI basically tracks the MSCI Italy Index, which consists of 30 major stocks from the Italian market. The fund has delivered positive total returns in the past 10 years. However, without dividends, its return would have been negative. Italy is facing a declining population and that the country’s debt may limit its ability to stimulate the economy especially in an economic downturn. EWI’s valuation appears to be fair, but its fund price has a high correlation to European Central Bank’s rate policy. Since ECB may have just started a new path towards rate decline, EWI’s fund price may soon be at risk. Therefore, we do not think this is the right moment to own this fund.

Fund Analysis

Fund return not impressive in the past 10 years

Let us first look at how EWI has performed in the past 10 years. Below is a chart that shows the price return and total return (including dividends) of EWI in the past 10 years. As can be seen, without dividends, it’s fund price remained almost the same. In fact, it even declined slightly by 0.14% in the past 10 years. Fortunately, the fund has been able to pay dividends to investors every year. EWI currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of about 3.7%. Thanks to the dividends received every year, the fund was able to deliver a total return of about 41% in the past 10 years.

YCharts

High exposure to cyclical sectors

Let us examine EWI’s sector allocation. This will give us better ideas of its growth prospective, and how the fund will perform in different stages of the economic cycle. EWI is overweight on cyclical sectors. As can be seen from the chart below, financial services sector represents 32.6% of the portfolio and consumer cyclical represent about 20.7% of the portfolio. Since cyclical sectors are typically highly sensitive to economic cycle troughs and peaks, EWI’s high exposure to cyclical sectors means that its fund price will have a much higher correlation to the different stages of the economic cycle.

Morningstar

Unlike technology stocks that consists about one third of the S&P 500 Index by market weight, EWI’s exposure to technology sector is quite limited. As can be seen from the table above, technology sector only represents about 1.8% of EWI’s portfolio. Since technology sector usually has much better earnings and revenues growth potential than most other sectors, EWI’s low exposure means that its long-term returns will likely be inferior to the S&P 500 index.

Italy’s economy is showing signs of softening, but not yet heading for a contraction

Given EWI’s high exposure to cyclical sectors, we need to check which stage of the economic cycle is Italy currently at. A good forward economic indicator we will check is Italy’s composite purchasing manager’s index (PMI). For reader’s information, a PMI reading above 50 typically means the economy is heading for expansion and a reading below 50 means the economy is heading for contraction.

As can be seen from the chart below, Italy’s composite PMI in May 2024 is 52.3. This marked the second consecutive month of decline from the near-term peak of 53.5 in March 2026, but still above 50. The economy may be showing signs of softness, but it is still too early to make a conclusion that the economy will be heading for contraction.

Trading Economics

ECB’s monetary policy is turning dovish: Not good news for EWI

Since financial sector represents nearly one third of EWI’s portfolio, and that this sector is a rate sensitive sector, we need to pay attention to European Central Bank's rate policy. As can be seen form the chart below, EWI’s fund price has a high correlation to ECB’s rate. As the rate rises, EWI’s fund price will typically also move higher. As the rate declines, its fund price will usually also decline. Since we are likely already at the end of this rate hike cycle, and that ECB’s monetary policy will likely shift from rate hike to rate decline, the risk for EWI’s fund price to move lower is high.

YCharts

Italy’s fundamentals are worrisome

Although Italy is the third largest economy in the Eurozone, it is important to know that the country’s economy is not as robust as many other countries in Eurozone. First, the country’s population has been declining for quite some time. As can be seen from the chart below, its population has declined from 60.3 million in 2015 to only 58.8 million this year. Since services sectors represent about two-third of the country’s economy, and exports only a small portion of the country’s economy, Italy’s declining population has a much larger impact on its economy than other countries that rely more on their exports and manufacturing sectors.

Focus Economics

Besides an aging population, Italy also has a high level of government debt. Its government debt to GDP ratio of 137.3% is the second highest among European countries. Its high government debt means that the Italian government may restrict the government to do large scale fiscal stimulus to boost its economy especially in major recessions such as the recession caused by COVID-19 in 2020 or the Great Recession of 2007/2008.

Valuation not expensive

Let us now look at EWI’s valuation. Since it can be an arduous task to evaluate each individual stocks’ valuation in EWI's portfolio and calculate the average, we figure the best way to evaluate EWI’s portfolio is to use the Buffett Indicator. The indicator basically calculates the total market capitalization and divided them by GDP. Since Italy’s central bank has increased its total assets significantly in the past 2 decades, it will be more accurate to change the denominator to include both the GDP and the assets of Italy’s central bank.

As the chart below shows, the revised Buffett indicator shows a ratio of 25.8%. We have also noted that this ratio has been in the range of 15% to 25% since 2009. Therefore, we think its current ratio of 25.8% may be slightly above this ratio but still not considered expensive. Hence, Italy’s stock market appears to be fairly valued.

GuruFocus

Investor Takeaway

As we have observed in our analysis, EWI has a high exposure to cyclical sectors and that its fund price has a high correlation to ECB’s rate policy. Since the ECB may have just started a new path of rate decline, there is considerable downside risk if ECB decides to lower the rate further. Although EWI’s valuation may have appeared to be fair, the country’s fundamentals appears to be worrisome. In sum, it may not be a good fund to own right now. Therefore, we think investors may want to consider funds that tracks other countries instead.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.