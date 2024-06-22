Suphanat Khumsap/iStock via Getty Images

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is a defensible midstream infrastructure operator, generating the majority of their earnings from long-term fixed-price contracts with customers. KMI is currently trading at a 5.8% dividend yield and has been paying a rising dividend since 2016. The growing natural gas production in the US is also opening opportunities for KMI to expand infrastructure and grow dividends over time.

Seeking Alpha’s quant models ascribe KMI a rather high “B-“ for dividend consistency, as it has been paying a consistently growing dividend. On the other hand, the future dividend growth and its ability to continue paying dividends at the current level are judged as mediocre. We believe that the dividend safety metric is penalised by a high earnings payout ratio, and ignores the strong cash flows that the business is delivering.

Overall, we believe that the business is offering a defensible dividend, while the growth projects and deleveraging initiatives are further contributing to the strength of the business.

The earnings of the business are growing in FY2024

Kinder Morgan has reported Q1 2024 results back in April. The company’s stock price is up ~12% since the release as the company met earnings expectations.

The company got off to a strong start this quarter on increased financial contributions from our Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines and Terminals business segments, with Net income attributable to KMI up 10% and Adjusted EBITDA up 7% versus the first quarter of 2023.

KMI has reported strong underlying performance in the quarter for the “Natural Gas Pipelines” business mainly driven by better storage margins as well as well as 17% gas-gathering volume growth, primarily from Haynesville and Eagle Ford assets. STX Midstream acquisition is also contributing to higher reported profits.

The “Products Pipelines” have also seen a rise in profitability due to higher rates on West Coast assets and contributions from new projects. The results of this quarter were also boosted by weak comparable results of last year due to the Double Eagle Pipeline impairment.

For FY2024, KMI is guiding a $1.22 attributable EPS, 15% higher than last year. The guidance includes STX Midstream earnings. A full-year dividend of $1.15 is expected for 2024, only 2% higher than last year. The dividend payout is expected to decline.

Growth projects are putting pressure on dividend payouts in the short term but will create value mid-term

The company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2875 per share, a 2% increase over the same period last year. The actual Distributable Cash Flow of the business was $0.64 per share, rising by 5% over the same period last year. As it stands today, the dividend of KMI is well covered by their cash flows, on the other hand, capital expansion projects are also consuming cash.

Kinder Morgans's project backlog at the end of Q1 2024 stood at $3.3 billion up from $3 billion last quarter. 70% of the backlog is associated with lower-risk projects that have an average cost multiple of 5X EBITDA. The market value of the whole of the KMI group is currently 9.5X EBITDA, therefore these projects will create considerable shareholder value.

KMI is also planning to continue deleveraging its balance sheet during the year, even as it invests in growth. The company finished Q1 2024 with an adjusted leverage of 4.1X and is expecting to reach a 3.9X net debt-to-EBITDA ratio by the end of the year.

Free cash flow to equity remains strong, even as the business deleverages

During Q1 2024 KMI generated $ 1.4 billion of distributable cash flows. After working capital movements and other items, $619 million was spent on capital investment projects. KMI’s FCF for the quarter did not cover the dividend.

We would like to point out that most of the capital projects of KMI are quite low risk, therefore it is only rational to part-finance them with debt. The current Debt-to-Capital ratio of the company is ~50%, which we believe is reasonable. Assuming the same leverage ratios apply to the new projects, half (~310 million) of the Capex could have been funded with debt. FCF after dividends might have been negative for the quarter, but including leverage considerations, FCF to Equity after dividends was actually positive.

We are happy to have KMI invest at these attractive terms instead of paying out all cash flows in dividends. We are therefore not worried about a declining dividend payout ratio as this will result in higher dividend growth further down the line. As projects come on stream they will also contribute EBDA and help push down leverage ratios even if gross debt level is higher.

Overall, the dividend is actually well covered by underlying FCFE and capital expansion projects are creating significant shareholder value and will boost dividend growth in the later periods. We are therefore not concerned about the “C” ratio for dividend growth and consistency. KMI is currently paying a 5.8% dividend and in 2-3 years it will most likely pay even more. It is not the highest-growth business, but it is quite resilient.

95% of the earnings of KMI come from either take-or-pay or fee-based arrangements

Natural Gas Transmission & Storage is by far the most important segment for the business which is also offering further growth prospects. KMI is benefiting from the growing natural gas output in the US as in parts of the market pricing has firmed up due to higher capacity utilisation rates. Opportunities to expand capacity profitably have also opened up.

The segment contributes ~60% of the segmental EBDA of the group and sources 89% of the cash flows from 4-6 year long take-or-pay contracts. Gathering and Processing earnings tend to be less stable as these are volume-related. Overall, the gas transport division is the most stable part of the business.

Refined Products is the second largest segment of the business contributing 13% EBDA. It is benefiting from increasing export volumes, which drive increasing refinery output in the country despite stagnant domestic demand. Refined product revenues are primarily fee-based and the tariffs are regulated and inflation-protected. The volumes are not guaranteed, but a stable flow of shale oil and strong exports should continue supporting this business. Especially as Russia was largely taken out of the European refined products market.

Overall, 95% of the cash flows of the business are Take-or-pay, hedged or fee-based (fixed price, but variable volume). Kinder Morgan is a low-risk business.

Ample growth potential for Kinder Morgan

Over the longer term, the business is positioned to continue growing, due to continuously rising gas production as well as consumption domestically and increasing exports. The natural gas output is likely to continue rising even if oil production stagnates due to rising Gas-To-Oil ratios. The natural gas price recovery, due to higher export volumes could also induce additional shale gas-specific investments in gas-rich regions.

Marcellus and Utica is a region of particular interest to us. The basin is resource-rich but production is constrained by the availability of transport infrastructure, which puts pressure on local prices which are even below the rock-bottom Henry Hub prices. Transport capacity addition or increasing local demand would support pricing as well as production volume growth. Unlike in some other areas, the risk of overbuilding is low as additional infrastructure will create additional demand. As for now, LNG export capacity addition is the main revenue growth driver.

KMI is carrying out the construction of the Evangeline Pass Extension project, the largest project being undertaken by the group. The Phase 1 of the project will be put into service soon.

The two-phase $673 million project involves modifications and enhancements to portions of the Tennessee Gas Pipeline and Southern Natural Gas systems in Mississippi and Louisiana, which will result in the delivery of approximately 2 Bcf/d of natural gas to Venture Global’s proposed Plaquemines LNG facility. The expected in-service date for phase 1 is July 1, 2024, while the expected in-service date for phase 2 is July 1, 2025”

The project licence was recently challenged in court, though the US appeals court upheld FERC approval. Construction of the Plaquemines LNG plant is also ongoing. The LNG production is expected to start in mid-2024.

The Bottom Line

Kinder Morgan is a stable midstream operator generating the majority of profits from either take-or-pay or fee-based contracts. The company pays a stable and predictable dividend that is likely to grow with the expansion of natural gas transport infrastructure.

The business is reporting strong performance this year however shareholder returns are not keeping up with profit growth. We do not see this as a significant issue given that the business is investing in largely low-risk assets and will capitalise on demand growth in the industry. We believe that these capacity expansion projects will enable the business to grow dividends in future periods. The ongoing deleveraging will also de-risk and strengthen the business.

Over the longer term, KMI is likely to benefit from increasing demand for natural gas transport infrastructure. LNG market growth is an immediate driver. Further down the line higher LNG export volumes could strengthen the currently oversupplied US gas market, providing further incentives to invest in gas-rich regions. The natural gas production volumes and the demand for transport infrastructure could be growing for years to come.

We believe that Kinder Morgan is likely to take advantage of this opportunity and continue reinvesting retained cash flows at attractive rates of return, while at the same time continue paying an attractive yield.

We believe Kinder Morgan is a Buy.

The Risks