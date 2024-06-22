Kinder Morgan: Low-Risk Capacity Expansion Projects Driving Value Growth

Jun. 22, 2024 8:04 AM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Stock
Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
526 Followers

Summary

  • Kinder Morgan is a defensible midstream infrastructure operator with a 5.8% dividend yield and growing dividends since 2016.
  • The company's earnings are growing, with strong performance in the Natural Gas Pipelines and Products Pipelines segments.
  • KMI's growth projects are pressuring dividend payouts in the short term but will create value mid-term, with a focus on deleveraging and strong cash flows.

LNG (Liquefied natural gas) tanker anchored in Gas terminal gas tanks for storage. Oil Crude Gas Tanker Ship. LPG at Tanker Bay Petroleum Chemical or Methane freighter export import transportation

Suphanat Khumsap/iStock via Getty Images

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is a defensible midstream infrastructure operator, generating the majority of their earnings from long-term fixed-price contracts with customers. KMI is currently trading at a 5.8% dividend yield and has been paying a rising

This article was written by

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
526 Followers
Long-Term Focussed In-Depth Fundamental Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KMI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KMI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News