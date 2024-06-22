Harry Wedzinga/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In February this year, I discussed the prospects of PostNL (OTCPK:TNTFF) and in my view the stock had little appeal due to rising labor costs and volume declines in its mail segment. The company in my view has been lacking innovative solutions for mail and parcel deliveries and its lack of scale is also not helping. As a result I assigned a sell rating and we see that since my February report on PostNL the stock has lost nearly 30% of its value and even 35.8% since I initiated my sell rating for PostNL. In this report, I will be discussing whether the company is now a better investment or whether the market conditions are still working against the company.

Challenging Market Environment Persists For Post NL

PostNL

The Q1 results show that revenues declined by 2% to €765 million and EBIT swung from a €7 million profit last year to a €9 million loss in the first quarter of 2024. The positive was that free cash flow significantly improved from a €31 million cash drain to a €7 million outflow.

€555 million of the revenues was generated in the Parcels segment accounting for 72.5% of the revenues. Despite volume growth of 4.6%, driven by international customer volume up 25% while domestic volumes remained flat, revenues were down €6 million year-on-year. Tariff increases and volume increases were more than offset by a less favorable product and customer mix and organic growth. There were positive trends in Asia and we did see that revenues for Parcels in The Netherlands and Belgium grew 2.5% while the growth for the Spring business was 7.8%. The reduction in revenues was driven by intercompany eliminations in the amount of negative €12 million compared to €14 million a year earlier.

Parcels saw its normalized EBIT decline from €5 million in Q1 last year to €2 million this year driven by positive volume growth being offset by revenue mix, as well as €22 million in volume-dependent costs as well as continue labor cost inflation. This was only partially offset by better yield management and tariff increases.

The Mail segment remains pressured with revenues declining 7.1% to €324 million and normalized EBIT dropped from a €8 million profit to a €5 million decline driven by a 12.5% reduction in mail volumes. Adjusting for election mail in the comparable quarter last year, the volumes were down 8.3%. Overall, we saw €31 million pressure on EBIT driven by revenue volume and mix with only €7 million of that being offset by pricing and another €6 million in positive volume-dependent cost development. So, the story for Mail is that of lower volumes, negative mix, organic cost growth and tariff increases that do not cover these headwinds.

PostNL

Free cash flow improved by €24 million but still indicated a €7 million cash burn. Before exceptional items the cash burn improved by €8 million primarily reflecting lower capital expenditures. When looking at the overall performance for PostNL, what is clear is that besides increasing tariffs and reducing CapEx, the company does not have a lot of levers to make strong adjustments to its cost structure. Labor costs are rising as they have in many industries, but controlling costs on labor is not easy for PostNL. Mailmen and deliverers already don’t make a lot of money and that is simply not a part of the business where there are huge gains other than sizing the company according to its volumes.

The biggest change that PostNL is looking for that will bring labor costs down is to consolidate delivery rounds and be allowed to take longer to deliver standard mail. Currently the law makes it mandatory to deliver standard mail in one day, but PostNL intends to deliver mail within two days and three days over time. That is something that would reduce labor cost pressure on PostNL and delivering parcels in fewer delivery rounds could eventually also lead to more customers opting for deliveries to a parcel locker rather than front-door deliveries. It is changes like these that will eventually decouple volume from labor and ease the cost strain on PostNL.

PostNL Financial Outlook Lacks Appeal

PostNL

The outlook for 2024 is not looking great. If we look at the midpoint of the guided ranges we see that the company is more or less guiding for stable Normalized EBIT, lower comprehensive income and most definitely lower free cash flow. So, if you are looking for earnings growth or free cash flow growth, the outlook for 2024 doesn’t propel PostNL as a name on your watchlist. The challenges on revenue level and more so on cost level are just too challenging to see strong upside to earnings.

PostNL Stock: No Extreme Appeal

The Aerospace Forum

I have implemented the projections as well as balance sheet data for PostNL into the evoX Stock Screener and based on the inputs I am upgrading the stock from Sell to Hold. However, that does not mean that the company is seeing significant improvement in its business. In fact, free cash flow projections and EBITDA projections have come down further since my last report in February and the only reason why the rating is being upgraded from Sell to Hold is because as expected within the previous assessment, the stock price did tank. What remains is that I don’t think the risk-reward profile is extremely attractive.

Conclusion: PostNL Stock Is Not What I Am Looking For

PostNL is seeing major challenges in its Mail segment which it aims to address by delivering mails within three days rather than the current mandatory one day which the company is often also not able to meet due to labor shortages. Furthermore, the company is seeing continued growth on labor costs and mix pressures leading to tariff increases not being sufficient to offset the faced headwinds. The stock price has some upside, but given the risks involved for a business the scale of PostNL and the persistent challenges faced I don’t find the stock attractive to buy. As a result, I am assigning a Hold rating with the sidenote that the only reason that the rating is being upgraded is because the stock has tanked since my previous coverage. In some way, the risk has remained but the potential reward is a bit higher.

