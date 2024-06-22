MoMo Productions

Starting in early 2023, I began to look deeper into the financial sector. This was in response to the plunge that many financial institutions experienced because of the banking crisis that occurred. Although I have not analyzed BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) before now, it was only a matter of time before I would come across the business. Operationally speaking, the firm is interesting. In addition to providing full-service banking services to its customers in the markets in which it operates, the institution also has a wide array of other activities that it engages in. These include the facilitation of securities purchases and sales, municipal bond underwriting, private wealth management, and more. These activities are responsible for a significant amount of the company's revenue.

Normally, this fact would justify shares trading at a premium, potentially a significant premium, overbooked value. And it is true that the stock is more expensive than its net asset value. At the same time, however, the quality of its assets are not impressive in the slightest and the firm continues to face volatility, both from a revenue and profit perspective, and when it comes to certain aspects of its balance sheet. We are starting to see some positive developments, namely a turnaround in deposits, whereby deposits have started to grow again. Debt has also fallen as of late. But given how shares are priced, the quality of the firm's assets, and the historical volatility of the business in general, I cannot rate the firm any better than a 'hold' for now.

There are better opportunities out there

At its core, the institution owns multiple banking institutions spread across eight different states. These institutions are Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas, as well as BOK Financial with operations in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri. It also has some office presents in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Connecticut, and Tennessee. The company provides traditional banking products for customers, including services in the commercial banking sector and the consumer banking sector. In addition to this, the institution also engages in certain wealth management services. Up until late last year, the company also had an insurance subsidiary. But it ultimately sold this off.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, BOK Financial has seen some decline in the value of its deposits. Back in 2021, the firm had deposits of $41.24 billion. But by the end of 2023, these had fallen to $34.02 billion. One positive development is that there has been an increase in deposits as of late. By the end of the first quarter of this year, deposits had grown to $35.38 billion. Digging in a bit deeper, we do get some interesting insights from management. The company doesn't do this with quarter end deposits. But they do provide it for average deposits. During the quarter, it looks as though the institution saw growth across all three of its operating segments. But the largest expansion involved its wealth management division, which saw average deposits expand from $8.09 billion to $9.24 billion.

Of course, there are more items to look at besides just deposits. Another would involve the loans on the firm's books. By the end of the first quarter of this year, loans had hit $23.89 billion. That's a slight increase over the $23.63 billion reported at the end of last year. And it's well above the $19.95 billion the institution had in 2021. The largest chunk of this loan portfolio involves the commercial category, coming in at about $15.13 billion. There are several different categories in this space that we could talk about. For instance, about $3.44 billion worth of the company's commercial loans are dedicated to the energy industry. The largest individual category involves commercial loans dedicated to the healthcare industry, worth about $4.25 billion. But perhaps the most relevant to investors would be exposure to office assets. This falls under the commercial real estate category and it is incredibly important since there is a great deal of concern about vacancy rates at offices across the nation. As of the end of the most recent quarter, about $901.1 million, or 3.7%, of the bank's loans by value fall under this category. That's quite low in the grand scheme of things.

In recent years, the increase in loans has been made possible in part by a decline in the value of securities. Back in 2021, about $22.63 billion worth of the company's assets were in the form of securities. That number today is about $20.68 billion. About $5.44 billion worth of these securities are classified as trading securities, with the vast majority of that amount in the form of residential agency mortgage-backed securities. But on the investment side, the firm also has about $2.34 billion worth of securities, most of which involves residential agency mortgage-backed securities as well. You also have about $13.30 billion worth of available for sale securities. Of this, about $8.10 billion is in the form of residential agency mortgage-backed securities, while another $3.99 billion involves commercial agency mortgage-backed securities.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Securities have seen a decline in value since 2021, though to be fair, since the end of 2022, their value has been on the upswing. The same cannot be said of cash and cash equivalents. That metric has fallen consistently in recent years, dropping from $2.84 billion in 2021 to $1.16 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Over that same window of time, there has been a gradual increase in the value of debt on the firm's books. From 2021 to 2022, debt grew from $2.49 billion to $8.96 billion. Though being completely fair, there has been a decline to $8.12 billion as of the end of the most recent quarter.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

I wish I could say that the overall revenue and profit picture of the institution was growing, but that would not be a fair description of the situation. Over the past three years, net interest income inched up only slightly from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. It is true that non-interest income, which is comprised of all of the non-banking activities of the company, expanded at a greater rate than this, climbing from $755.8 million to $789.9 million. But that didn't mean much for the company's bottom line. In fact, because of rising expenses and other factors, net profits actually dropped during this window of time from $618.1 million to $530.7 million. For the first quarter of 2024, the picture is even worse. Net interest income of $285.6 million came in well below the $336.3 million seen one year earlier. In addition to this, non-interest income dropped while net profits plunged by nearly half from $162.4 million to $83.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Relative to earnings, shares are not expensive. But they are not cheap either. As you can see in the chart above, the firm is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 10.9. I compared it in that chart to five similar firms. And what I found was that only one of the five firms was cheaper than it, while another was tied with it. But in the chart below, the firm looks to be about the middle of the pack when it involves both the price to book multiple and price to tangible book multiple. I generally prefer banks to trade at a discount to book value. But ones that have a large portion of their revenue coming from non-interest income often warrant trading at such a premium.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Of course, I would argue that this premium only applies in cases where the assets in question are of a high quality. And frankly, I don't see that being the case here. In the chart below, you can see the return on assets for BOK Financial, as well as for the five companies I decided to compare it to. Our candidate was actually the lowest of the group. And in the subsequent chart, I did the same thing using the return on equity approach. In this case, four of the five banks posted readings higher than what our candidate did. If anything, this suggests that asset quality is near the lower end of the spectrum.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

From what I can tell, BOK Financial is an interesting business. But it's not one that's all that appealing to me from an investment perspective. The company has a history of volatility in recent years, with a notable weakening of financial condition so far this year. Shares are not expensive, but they aren't cheap. In addition to this, asset quality looks low. All combined, this makes me think that a 'hold' rating is the most generous that I can assign the stock at this point in time.