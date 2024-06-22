Kinder Morgan: I Am Bullish On Midstream, But Not In This Case

Jun. 22, 2024 10:15 AM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) StockET, EPD, ENB, ENB:CA4 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.81K Followers

Summary

  • Kinder Morgan is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the U.S. that since 2023 has underperformed its peers.
  • Currently, the valuation of KMI is quite rich making it more difficult to deliver outsized total returns going forward.
  • To justify the premium, KMI has to carry more attractive growth profile and / or have a stronger capital structure. Nothing of this is the case here.
  • In this article I explain in a more detail why, in my opinion, investors should avoid going long KMI.

Aerial view of petroleum terminal

thexfilephoto

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:NYSE:KMI) is one of the largest publicly traded energy infrastructure players with a market cap of roughly $44 billion. At its core KMI is rather similar to other midstream companies (or MLPs) such as Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.81K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KMI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KMI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News