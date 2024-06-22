Riding The Vale Rollercoaster: A Bullish Play For Bold Investors

Jun. 22, 2024 10:59 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE) Stock20 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Vale S.A. plans to invest $3.3 billion in Brazil and Canada to increase copper and nickel production.
  • The company aims to expand copper production capacity to 500,000 tons by 2028, focusing on Salobo and Sossego mines in Brazil.
  • Vale's shift towards higher-cost commodities like copper and nickel is significant amid potential supply shortages and market trends.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Reclaimer on Iron Ore Mine Site

CUHRIG

Introduction

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is making headlines again.

On June 20, Bloomberg reported the miner is looking to spend $3.3 billion on improvements at its operations in Brazil and Canada to boost copper and nickel production over the next

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
35.38K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VALE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VALE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VALE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News