My Top 3 Stock Picks For 2024: Mid-Year Update

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
4.66K Followers

Summary

  • Stock market in 2024 has rallied without major pullbacks, concentrating returns in a few companies, and lagging performance in other sectors.
  • 10 companies alone in the market-weighted S&P 500 are responsible for 71% of the YTD returns.
  • Two of my three Top Stock Picks for 2024 have beaten the market by a significant margin, helping my portfolio to deliver +19.4% YTD.
  • As H2 is around the corner and valuations are outperforming the fundamentals, I am revising the outlook for my Top 2024 picks.

Five star rating feedback

simarik

The stock market in 2024 has been rallying without any meaningful pullbacks, leaving in the back mirror any concerns about reigniting inflation, overheating economy, or decade-high interest rates impacting consumer sentiment.

All the major indices hit their all-time

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
4.66K Followers
With 30 years until retirement, as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm, I'm strategically building a robust Growth Portfolio designed to fuel both capital appreciation and consistent dividend growth. My focus is on identifying companies with wide moats, sustainable competitive advantages, and reasonable valuations relative to their projected earnings growth across US and EU."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me is about uncovering companies with robust free cash flow."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, NVDA, LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News