JamesBrey

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:NYSE:KRP) is a pure play mineral company, which offers a protected dividend yield of 11.3%. KRP's asset base consists of high-quality oil and gas investments across almost every major basin in the U.S., where as of Q1, 2024 the company had a 16+ years of drilling inventory remaining in its portfolio.

What is quite unique about KRP is the way how it generates cash. As opposed to other energy companies that are exposed to natural gas and oil investments / assets, KRP is a royalty-based business, which automatically implies the two structural things:

The underlying business operations do not require a significant maintenance CapEx. The organic upside potential is relatively limited and driven by factors, which KRP cannot directly influence (e.g., realized volumes by the asset users and the commodity prices).

This means that the only notable way how KRP can generate incremental value is mostly through M&A.

Before I elaborate on why I view KRP as a compelling investment case, let's take a quick look at KRP's total return performance.

YCharts

As we can see in the chart above, KRP has delivered relatively correlated total returns with the broader midstream segment, which is only logical as the returns for both KRP and midstream players are driven by the same underlying factors - i.e., natural gas and oil volumes and their prices. Plus, the chart indicates that KRP has starting from mid-2021 outperformed the midstream index, albeit at no so huge margin, which softens the concern of a potential relative overvaluation.

Thesis

In my opinion, KRP is a pure play dividend case, which is very attractive in the context of high yield seeking investor portfolio. The beauty here is its abnormal dividend yield of 11.3% (positive delta of ~ 370 basis points compared to MLP sector average) in combination with a fortress capital structure and durable cash flow profile. The disadvantage, however, is limited dividend growth prospects, which is also evident by looking at the KRP's historical 5-year dividend CAGR of 1.9%.

Let me know substantiate this view.

As stated earlier KRP's business is inherently defensive and backed by several types of royalty agreements. The three key drivers of KRP royalty streams are the following:

Mineral - perpetual property interests that grant oil and natural gas ownership under a specific land contract, represent the right to either explore, drill, and produce oil and natural gas or lease that right to third parties for an upfront fee and a negotiated percentage of production revenues. Non-participating royalty interests - here the royalty interests are carved out of a mineral estate giving perpetual right to receive a fixed cost-free percentage of production revenue (without participation in upfront fees). Overriding royalty interests - gives the right to receive a fixed, cost-free percentage of production revenue (without participation in upfront fees).

Looking at nuances of these royalty agreements, it is clear that KRP is still exposed to a commodity risk, especially when it comes to mineral and non-participating royalty interests. Namely, KRP's revenues are linked to the price and volumes realized under these specific royalty agreements. This, in turn, introduces a volatility in the EBITDA generation, where the downside risk could materialize in case the price of oil plunges, lowering the motivation for producers to expand drilling.

However, there are three factors that offset this.

First, the margin of safety of KRP's distributions is strong, offering ample protection for any downside move in the EBITDA level. For instance, in Q1, the consolidated adjusted EBITDA landed at circa $74 million, which is significantly above the quarterly distributions of ~ $46 million to common and preferred unit holders. Even if the add back the quarterly interest expense component of $7.3 million, there is still roughly $20 million of cash retention each quarter (which is a fair estimate given high cash conversion rates in KRP's business).

Second, the current performance dynamics indicate that we will see a continued growth in KRP's EBITDA generation. For example, in Q1, 2024 KRP a had run rate production of ~ 25,000 BOE per day, which translated to 1.4% organic growth from Q4 2023 period. Given the improvements at the cost base as well as the solid organic growth profile, the total first quarter consolidated adjusted EBITDA landed at a record $74.1 million - up circa 7.4% from last quarter (which is way more than the organic growth factor). The thing here is that the significant amounts of quarterly cash retention enable KRP to venture into new M&A transactions that introduce a tailwind for the EBITDA generation, decreasing the dependence on the organic growth dynamics.

Third, KRP's capital structure is supportive for not only enjoying stable distributions, but also allowing KRP to accommodate more sizeable M&A transactions in case lucrative opportunities arise.

Namely as of Q1, 2024, KRP had about $285 million of debt outstanding under its secured revolving credit facility, while the undrawn capacity of the revolver stood at $246 million. This indicates that a refinancing risk is very distant for KRP. Furthermore, the net debt to TTM consolidated adjusted EBITDA stood at 1x, which could be deemed as an extremely low and conservative leverage level.

The bottom line

In a nutshell, KRP is an attractive high-yielding dividend investment play that should be considered in yield-chasing investor portfolios. The current yield of 11.3% is truly high, where such levels are commonly characteristic to speculative instruments. Yet, in this case, the underlying cash flows are defensive and protected by a fortress balance sheet. Risks that are associated with a potential volatility stemming from commodity exposure (both price and volume) are there, but the embedded margin of safety in terms of ample dividend coverage and an incremental growth opportunity from the retained cash flows offset this quite nicely.

As a result of this, I am assigning a buy rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP.