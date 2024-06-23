Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF Will Thrive After The AI Party Ends

A.J. Button
A.J. Button
Summary

  • Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF has been an "AI winner," as top AI stocks are among the fund's biggest holdings.
  • However, the fund has enough non-tech stocks to thrive after the AI party ends.
  • Although the growth of generative AI is a long-term secular trend, the current level of investment in it might require a pullback.
  • The S&P 500's "out of favor" sectors like energy could be helpful here.
  • Financials--while performing well this year--are also not strongly correlated with tech most of the time. They have a growth catalyst in the form of rising investment banking fees.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is one of my longest-standing portfolio holdings. Having bought a few thousand dollars' worth of VOO during the March 2020 COVID-19 market crash, I’ve had good results with it. Since initiating my position in VOO, I’ve

