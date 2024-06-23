Carnival Corporation: Continued Expected Progress Still Doesn't Make It A Buy

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Carnival Corporation's unmoving stock price over the past quarter is hardly surprising going by its market multiples. But can things change with the Q2 2024 results due soon?
  • The company's expected to continue making progress, to be sure. Revenue growth, improved EBITDA margins and possibly even an adjusted net income are expected.
  • The company's upgraded guidance for 2024 is encouraging, too. If its results turn out better than anticipated, guidance can improve again, which can be good for the stock.
  • But as of now, the forward P/E compared to its peers still doesn't make a case for Carnival Corporation.

Aerial view large cruise ship at sea, Passenger cruise ship vessel, sailing across the Ksamil, Albania. View from drone.

alzay

Since the last time I wrote about the cruise company Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) (NYSE:CUK) (OTCPK:CUKPF) a quarter ago, its price has barely moved. This is actually a better than expected outcome.

I had downgraded the stock exactly because

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.43K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCL
--
CUK
--
CUKPF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News