The Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) is a closed-end fund that income-seeking investors can purchase as a method of achieving their goals. As is the case with most closed-end funds that invest in floating-rate debt securities, this one has enjoyed a very impressive performance over the past two years or so. After all, floating-rate debt securities are one of the only forms of debt that does pretty well when interest rates increase. The comments that the Federal Open Market Committee made following the June meeting strongly suggest that the fund's stellar performance will continue for a while yet, as the dot plot points to a single interest rate cut this year:

Federal Open Market Committee

The federal funds rate median projection for year-end 2024 is 5.133%, which is only a single 25-basis point cut from today's levels. That is a very hawkish pivot from the three rate cuts that officials previously projected. It is also worth noting that the long-term projections were increased quite a bit, with some officials now apparently believing that interest rates going forward will be much higher than many of us have become accustomed to over the past decade. This is obviously good for a fund like the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust, since its income depends on interest rates and floating-rate securities rarely deliver much in the way of capital gains. As such, this fund is looking much better than it did only a few months ago.

The Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust does very well at providing investors with a high level of current income in addition to being a pretty good choice for the current interest rate environment. As of the time of writing, the fund boasts an 11.05% yield. This is actually a bit lower than the yield possessed by many of the fund's peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 11.05% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 11.25% BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 11.45% First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 11.46% Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 12.03% Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 11.63% Click to enlarge

It is not uncommon for an Eaton Vance floating-rate fund to have a lower yield than its peers. This fund house's other leveraged loan funds have the same problem. An 11.05% yield is still substantially higher than just about any other domestic debt fund though, so it is likely that it will prove reasonably attractive for most investors even if it is not the highest yield in the sector.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the middle of December 2023. The bond market has generally been rather weak since that time as investors have begun to wake up to the fact that the economy was never strong enough to justify the predictions of six 25-basis point cuts in 2024. Bond prices have been declining slightly this year as the market adjusts its expectations. However, floating-rate securities are not typically affected by interest rate movements or expectations. In fact, as I showed in various previous articles, these securities do not typically change price much at all. However, the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has certainly not been flat over the past six months:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see here, shares of the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust are up 5.37% since my previous article on the fund was published. This substantially outperformed both the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) and domestic junk bonds (JNK) over the period, but this was largely expected as yields rose over the period. The fact that it was expected does not mean that investors should be displeased though, and most investors are probably pretty happy with the fund right now.

However, investors in this fund actually did better than this chart suggests. As I stated in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund's price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

If we include the distributions that were paid out by the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust as well as both of the indices over the past six months, we get this alternate chart:

Seeking Alpha

This chart makes it very clear that investors in the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust outperformed either of the major domestic bond indices by quite a lot. This is partly due to the fund's high yield relative to the two indices, as that lifted up its total return by more than the benefit that the two indices got. It seems quite certain that anyone who owns this fund has been more satisfied with its performance than most bond investors who purchased with the faulty expectations of interest rate cuts.

As six months have passed since we last discussed the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust, we can assume that a great many things have changed. In particular, the fact that interest rates will remain high for an extended period strengthens our thesis for owning it. In addition, the fund released an updated financial report that details its performance since the date of our previous discussion, so we will want to review that as part of our analysis today.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. This seems reasonable for a leverage loan fund, but the fund's website does not provide any insight into the strategy that it will employ in pursuit of this objective. As many regular readers are likely well aware, this is a problem with all of Eaton Vance's funds, as the fund sponsor's website is not nearly as detailed as that of some of its competitors.

Fortunately, the fund's annual report provides a detailed description of the fund's strategies:

The Fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in senior, secured floating rate loans. Senior Loans typically are secured with specific collateral and have a claim on the assets and/or stock that is senior to subordinated debtholders and stockholders of the borrower. Senior Loans are loans in which the interest rate fluctuates based on a reference rate. Senior Loans are made to corporations, partnerships and other business entities which operate in various industries and geographical regions. Senior Loans typically are of below investment grade quality and have below investment grade credit ratings, which are associated with investments having high risk, speculative characteristics. The Fund may invest in individual Senior Loans and other securities of any credit quality. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund's total assets will be invested in interests in Senior Loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S. dollars or in euros, British pounds, Swiss francs, Canadian dollars and Australian dollars. For the purpose of the 80% test, total assets is defined as net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes, including any outstanding preferred shares. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in Senior Loans denominated in Authorized Foreign Currencies and may invest in other securities of non-United States issuers. The Fund's investments may have significant exposure to certain sectors of the economy and thus may react differently to political or economic developments than the market as a whole.

This description explicitly states that the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust will invest at least 80% of its assets into senior floating-rate loans. The first quarter 2024 holdings report states that the fund was holding the following asset allocation as of January 31, 2024:

Asset Type % of Net Assets Asset-Backed Securities 8.1% Closed-End Funds 1.8% Common Stocks 0.8% Corporate Bonds 6.6% Senior Floating-Rate Loans 135.9% Money Market Fund 1.7% Click to enlarge

Obviously, the senior floating-rate loans are floating-rate securities. In addition, many of the asset-backed securities that are held by the fund are floating-rate securities. Here is the list of these securities from the holdings report:

First Quarter 2024 Holdings Report

The one thing that we immediately notice is that almost all of the asset-backed securities are collateralized loan obligations. We also see things such as the Regatta Funding Ltd. securities, which have a variable interest rate defined as SOFR+XXXX% where XXXX is a percentage. Collateralized loan obligations and variable interest rate securities are floating-rate securities. Thus, it appears that all of the senior floating-rate loans and the asset-backed securities entirely consist of floating-rate securities. The closed-end funds are other leveraged loan funds that invest in similar securities, so these are basically floating-rate securities as well. In short, we can clearly see that this fund is meeting its mandate of investing at least 80% of its assets in floating-rate securities. In fact, it appears to be significantly above that level.

The takeaway here is that this fund's income will increase when interest rates go up and decline when interest rates fall. It therefore is one market asset that is hurt by falling interest rates. Investors in this fund were likely pleased by news that broke last week that the Federal Reserve will not be cutting interest rates three times in 2024. From CBS News:

Powell demurred when asked if the Fed continues to cut rates three times this year, as it had indicated earlier this year. Instead, he responded that Fed officials need to feel more confident before they move to ease borrowing costs. … Wall Street traders now envision just a single rate cut this year to the Fed's benchmark rate. That compares with their expectations at year start that the Fed could cut rates as much as six times in 2024.

As I stated in the introduction, it is not just Wall Street traders who foresee only a single interest rate cut this year. The Federal Open Market Committee's guidance also only projects a single interest rate cut in 2024. As I stated in a previous article, even that may be too optimistic, as the election will make it difficult to cut interest rates due to the likelihood that any cut will help one of the two candidates. Chairman Powell's current term ends in 2026 so it is quite possible that he will find himself out of a job if the Federal Reserve makes a monetary policy move that angers the winning candidate. This consideration makes it rather unlikely that the central bank will cut interest rates prior to December unless the economy collapses prior to the election. Thus, realistically, it seems that the worst-case scenario for this fund is a single interest rate cut at the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting. That gives us at least another five or six months to collect today's high level of income from the fund until its income begins to decline. This is a much stronger situation than investors perceived that the fund had back at the start of this year.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield of the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses this borrowed money to purchase bonds and other income-producing assets. As long as the yield that the fund receives from the purchased asset is higher than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that a fund is not employing too much debt since that would expose us to an excessive level of risk. I generally do not like to see a fund's leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has leveraged assets comprising 33.90% of its assets. This is a very slight decrease from the 34.11% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. It is not particularly surprising to see that the fund's leverage has not changed much over the past six months. After all, as was mentioned earlier, floating-rate securities do not generally fluctuate much in terms of price. This shows up in the fund's net asset value, which has been flat over the past six months:

Barchart

As we saw in the introduction, the fund's share price has certainly not been flat over the period shown in the chart, which could suggest that the fund is getting increasingly expensive relative to the assets in its portfolio. This will be discussed later in the article. For now, though, the fact that the fund's net asset value has not really changed means that its leverage should not have changed much, all else being equal. This is exactly what we see here.

Here is how the leverage of the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust compares to that of its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust 33.90% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund 35.64% BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund 21.90% First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II 9.76% Invesco Senior Income Fund 32.12% Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund 37.99% Click to enlarge

(all figures from CEF Data)

As we can see, the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust's leverage ratio is relatively middle-of-the-road compared to its peers. The fund does not appear to be excessively leveraged, nor is it particularly low compared to its peers. This tells us that it is probably striking a reasonable balance between the risk and the potential rewards of leverage. Investors in the fund should not need to lose much sleep here.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. To this end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1210 per share ($1.4520 per share), which gives it an 11.05% yield at the current price.

This fund has not been particularly consistent with respect to its distribution over the years:

CEF Connect

As I stated previously:

The fact that the fund's distribution has been increased and decreased numerous times over the years will likely prove to be something of a turn-off for those investors who are seeking to receive a consistent and secure income from the assets in their portfolios. However, if we consider the nature of the assets in this fund then the distribution history makes a great deal of sense. After all, senior loans tend to be very stable in terms of price so the return that they deliver depends on the coupon yield, which in turn depends on the level of interest rates. The fund increases its distribution when interest rates are rising and reduces it when rates decline.

Let us have a look at the fund's financial statements to determine how well it is covering its current distribution. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report for this fund that is available is the annual report that corresponds to the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023. This is rather disappointing as this report is eight months out of date at this time. However, it is still newer than the report that was available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, so it should work okay as an update.

For the full-year period, the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust received $1,327,553 in dividends and $53,165,055 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total investment income of $54,492,608 for the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $42,239,681 available for shareholders. That was more than sufficient to cover the $34,893,118 that the fund paid out in distributions to its investors.

A look at this fund's financial report reveals that it is basically just paying out its net investment income. For the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2022, the fund paid out $28,383,103 against a net investment income of $26,681,859. While that is technically not full coverage, it is close enough to be explained away through timing issues. Over the two-year period that ended on October 31, 2023, the fund had a higher net investment income than it paid out in distributions.

Overall, it appears that the fund should be able to sustain its distributions as long as interest rates remain at their current levels. If the Federal Reserve's projections actually prove to be correct, though, it will end up having to cut the distributions sometime next year.

Valuation

Shares of the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust are currently trading at a 0.2% premium to net asset value. This is better than the 0.84% premium that the shares have averaged over the past month, so the current price is a bit better than usual. Admittedly, though, I do not see anything that justifies paying a premium for this premium. It is probably best to wait until it trades at a discount.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the case for owning the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust seems to be strengthening. The original thesis was correct here, as analysts' expectations of rapid interest rate cuts this year were never well-founded, and that is becoming increasingly apparent to the rest of the market. This fund is not hurt at all by high interest rates, as its income increases when rates rise. This has allowed the fund to raise its distribution, and it should be able to sustain its current high yield for as long as interest rates remain at the current level. That will probably be the case for the remainder of this year.