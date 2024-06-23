Very Overrated And Very Underrated High Yield Sectors

ogichobanov

As anyone who reads my articles regularly knows, I love investing in high-yield stocks (SCHD). However, not all sub-sectors within the high-yield space are attractive at all times. While I do try to maintain a diversified portfolio and am not purely a macro investor, I strategically allocate my capital between different sectors to overweight those that I believe are underrated by Mr. Market, while underweighting those that I think are overrated. In this article, I will discuss one sector that I believe is very overrated by Mr. Market right now, as well as one that I think is very underrated.

Overrated Sector

Mr. Market has been very bullish on BDCs (BIZD) recently:

Data by YCharts

This is primarily due to the rapid rise in interest rates in recent years, particularly short-term interest rates, which has resulted in an inverted yield curve. BDCs invest primarily in senior secured loans with floating interest rates based on short-term rates. This has provided a significant earnings tailwind for BDCs. While they do have some floating rate exposure on the liability side of their balance sheets, they generally have more fixed rate exposure there than on the investment side. As a result, when short-term interest rates rise, their investment income also rises. However, when interest rates fall, income tends to fall as well.

Another reason for the popularity of BDCs is the resilience of the economy over the past few years, despite the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate increases. This has meant that, in addition to earning more interest income on their investments, BDCs have experienced low non-accruals and defaults, creating a Goldilocks scenario for these businesses. As a result, they have been generating substantial cash flow, which they have passed on to shareholders via regular and special dividends, while their underlying fundamentals and net asset values have remained strong.

Moreover, many BDCs, like Main Street Capital (MAIN), Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL), Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC), Hercules Capital (HTGC), and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) trade at premiums to their net asset value. This allows them to issue new equity on an accretive basis, creating a virtuous cycle in which they can reinvest the proceeds into new investments, thereby growing their earnings per share and book value per share for existing shareholders. This translates into growing dividends and permanent wealth creation for pre-existing shareholders.

A third reason why Mr. Market is so bullish on BDCs right now is due to the recent turmoil in traditional regional banks (KRE), beginning with the sudden implosion of Silicon Valley Bank and continuing with the failure of Signature Bank along with the recent turmoil faced by New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), has also boosted BDCs. This is because the tightening of regulations and a pullback in lending by many banks has created a large opening for private lenders, such as BDCs, to step in and earn more business.

However, I think that Mr. Market is overrating the BDC sector right now for several reasons. First, the positive tailwinds for the sector are already fully priced in. Many BDCs are trading at premiums both on an absolute basis relative to their underlying net asset values and on a historical basis relative to their typical valuations.

Additionally, the fundamentals of the industry are likely to change for the worse. Interest rates, especially short-term rates, have very likely peaked, and the Fed will likely cut rates at some point either later this year or next year, which will provide an earnings headwind for these companies. Second, the economy is flashing increasing warning signs of entering a downturn. Unemployment has steadily increased, consumer spending is slowing, consumer sentiment is weakening, consumer and corporate debt are at record levels, and debt delinquencies are rising across the economy. Ares Capital Corp's CEO even recently warned that defaults are likely to rise in the BDC sector this year. As a result, we may be headed for a period where the economy weakens and interest rates fall, creating a worst-case scenario for BDCs, where their loan performance weakens as does their earnings power on even the loans that are performing.

Additionally, the attractive performance of the sector has attracted a significant amount of additional participants, and a flood of capital has poured into the space from the likes of Blackstone (BX), JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), Apollo Global Management (APO), Ares Management (ARES), Brookfield (BN), and others. This has created an increasingly unattractive supply-demand balance for lenders, resulting in weaker loan terms and/or lower yields on investments.

Underrated Sector

Meanwhile, a sector that I believe is very underrated by Mr. Market right now is infrastructure (UTF). While infrastructure certainly faces headwinds due to elevated interest rates, which increase the cost of capital in a typically capital-intensive sector, this interest rate headwind is likely temporary. We have likely hit peak interest rates and are likely to see them come down in the next 12 to 24 months.

Additionally, the long-term outlook for infrastructure is very strong, thanks to numerous macro trends. First, many infrastructure businesses are either inflation-protected or have inflation-linked contracts. As a result, even if inflation and therefore interest rates remain higher for longer, it is unlikely to have a substantial impact on the bottom line of these infrastructure businesses, although it will undoubtedly create some headwinds by increasing the cost of capital.

Second, there is a huge tailwind for infrastructure businesses from three main trends, which Brookfield refers to as the three Ds:

Decarbonization: This trend provides a massive tailwind for green infrastructure, such as solar and wind farms, hydropower, natural gas production, and other projects aimed at greening the grid. This alone will provide trillions of dollars in additional demand for infrastructure across the globe, especially in developed markets like the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and China. Data: The world is becoming increasingly digitized and data-driven. The surge in demand for data infrastructure due to the 5G build-out and artificial intelligence boom means that data towers, fiber, and especially data centers are increasingly valuable. This demand has an enormous runway that should provide infrastructure businesses with plenty of opportunities for very profitable investment in the years and decades to come. Development: Both growing developing economies, which lack critical infrastructure to support quality of life (such as clean water and electricity), and developed economies, which need to replace and develop new infrastructure as existing infrastructure becomes increasingly obsolete and worn out, should drive significant infrastructure investment. This is especially important in an increasingly digitized and connected world of the 21st century.

The last reason why I think infrastructure is being very underrated right now is due to valuation. Because infrastructure stocks tend to generate bond-like, long-term contracted, or regulated cash flows, they have been beaten down quite severely over the last few years due to rising interest rates. However, in many cases, this beat down is largely disconnected from the reality of their underlying businesses. Many of these businesses have continued to grow their cash flows per share and dividends per share, maintain strong balance sheets, and continue to grow. Meanwhile, the long-term trend implies that strong growth will continue, and interest rates are unlikely to rise much further. Even if they do, in some cases, the pullback has more than priced that in.

Investor Takeaway

So, what does this mean for me? While I still have some exposure to the BDC sector, I am being very selective about which BDC stocks I hold, insisting on a margin of safety, investment-grade balance sheets, and quality underwriting and recovery capabilities. Overall, I am definitely underweight in the BDC sector, with most of my holdings in the form of bonds and only one equity holding at the moment.

In the infrastructure space, however, I am overweight, having found numerous opportunities that offer significant value, high current yields, strong dividend growth, and promising long-term prospects. Two of my favorite picks in the sector are Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)(BIPC) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)(BEPC). Additionally, I believe there are several attractive alternative asset managers with robust growth potential, such as Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), which is poised to enjoy significant assets under management growth due to its status as the world's number one infrastructure investor.

By overweighting quality infrastructure stocks and underweighting BDCs while insisting on quality and value in the few that I hold, I believe I have enhanced the risk-reward posture of my high-yield portfolio. This strategy should deliver satisfactory long-term total returns, especially if the economy enters a slowdown that prompts the Fed to cut rates. Even if that doesn't happen, I still think this portfolio allocation strategy will deliver satisfactory long-term total returns.