Consumer Shows Stress

4kodiak

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets climbed to fresh record-highs this week while benchmark interest rates hovered near two-month lows as the "bad news is good news" dynamic persisted, with investors responding favorably to another relatively downbeat slate of economic data, including soft retail sales, slowing home construction activity, and a rise in unemployment claims, which together sent the Citi Economic Surprise Index to the lowest since August 2022.

Hoya Capital

Posting its eighth weekly gain in the past nine weeks, the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% on the week, notching another series of record-highs during the week. The gains came despite uncharacteristic weakness from chip giant Nvidia (NVDA), which itself has been responsible for a third of the benchmark's gains in 2024. Closing some of their historic underperformance gap relative to their large-cap peers over the past two years, the Small-Cap 600 and the Mid-Cap 400 each gained nearly 1%, while the mega-cap Nasdaq 100 posted more muted gains of 0.2%. Real estate equities were mixed this week, as data showing a sharp cooldown in new construction activity showed some longer-term benefit to the lingering rate-related valuation headwinds. The Equity REIT Index finished flat on the week, with 10-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index gained 0.5%. Homebuilders slipped 1% as Lennar (LEN) - the nation's second-largest homebuilder - topped estimates, but provided cautious guidance, citing a "more stressed" consumer and a high degree of sensitivity to interest rate movement.

Hoya Capital

Bond markets were under a bit of pressure this week, however, as relatively hawkish rhetoric from a handful of Fed officials and renewed concerns over the inflationary impact of the recent rebound in global oil prices offset the effects of softer-than-expected economic data. Threatening to spoil the improving inflation outlook, WTI Crude Oil prices gained another 3% this week to close above $80/barrel. Briefly eclipsing its highest since late April during the week, oil prices have jumped 10% since hitting four-month lows earlier this month. Among the notable Fed speak, Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari - one of the most hawkish Fed officials - suggested that a single rate cut in December was "reasonable," while Philly Fed President Harker - one of the more dovish officials in recent years - concurred that one rate cut was likely appropriate this year based on his current forecast. Rebounding modestly from its lowest weekly close since March, the 10-Year Treasury Yield climbed 4 basis points on the week to 4.26%, while the policy-sensitive 2-Year Treasury Yield rose 3 basis points to 4.73%. Swaps markets are now pricing in a 68% probability that the Fed will cut rates in September - down slightly from 71% last week - and imply 1.87 rate cuts in 2024 - down from 2.00 implied cuts yesterday.

Hoya Capital

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Hoya Capital

A key look into the health and sentiment of the U.S. consumer, Retail Sales data was considerably weaker than expected for a second straight month in May, providing further evidence that the pandemic-era boom in consumer spending is fizzling out. Total Retail Sales increased just 0.1% in May - below the 0.3% consensus expectation - which pulled the year-over-year increase to 2.3%. Spending figures in April were revised lower as well. Adjusting for inflation using the latest CPI data, "real" retail sales declined about 1.0% from a year earlier. Core Retail Sales - which excludes auto and gas - also rose 0.1% in May, pulling down year-over-year increase to 2.6%. While some of the weakness was explained by the recent moderation in gasoline prices, we observe notable softness in housing-related spending categories, a result of historically low levels of housing market turnover, with Existing Home Sales hovering near three-decade-lows. Spending in "smaller-ticket" categories held-up in May, however, with notable strength in the clothing and sporting goods categories. Meanwhile, the Department of Labor reported this week that Continuing Jobless Claims rose to the highest level since January in the latest survey, while Initial Claims were also higher than expected, lifting the four-week average to the highest since last September.

Hoya Capital

After a retreat in mortgage rates in late 2023 sparked some upside momentum in the long-sluggish housing sector, both homebuying and construction activity again cooled in May as rates pushed back toward multi-decade highs. Freddie Mac reported that mortgage rates averaged 6.87% over the past week, down slightly from early May, but still about 30 basis points above their year-to-date lows in January and substantially above the 4.30% historical average since the start of 2010. Data this week showed that Existing Home Sales slumped 1% in May from the prior month and 3% from a year earlier to a 4.11 million annualized rate, which remains considerably below the typical 5.0-5.5M range seen in the pre-pandemic period. Despite the sluggish sales levels, historically low inventory levels have kept upward pressure on home prices, with the average sales price of existing homes swelling to $419k in May - up 5.8% from last year to a new record high. Separate data showed that Housing Starts dipped to a four-year low in May, while Homebuilder Sentiment slumped to six-month lows.

Hoya Capital

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

Hoya Capital

Apartment: The top-performing property sector this year, apartment REITs extending their outperformance as the aforementioned home construction data showed a deepening cooldown in multifamily development activity, which has buoyed the prospects for a reacceleration in rent growth by early 2025. Following a boom in apartment development early in the pandemic - resulting in a record-high quantity of supply growth in recent quarters - tighter financing conditions and moderating rent growth since mid-2023 have chilled development appetite. The annualized rate of apartment starts slowed to 278k units in May - down 52% from last year - which dragged the three-month moving average to its lowest-level in a decade. On a YTD basis, multifamily starts are low by 41%, which follows a 13% annual decline in 2023. Veris Residential (VRE) dipped 4% this week, however, after it announced that it terminated a deal to acquire 55 Riverwalk Place - a 348 unit apartment building in New Jersey - and scrapped a planned $150M secondary equity offering less than 24 hours after it announced the plan. A response to shareholder pushback on lofty valuations of the proposed deal at a sub-6% cap rate, VRE noted in a press release that the decision to scrap the deal was in response to "careful consideration of all relevant factors, consistent with our disciplined approach and with the best interests of our shareholders in mind." Last year, Veris - formerly known as Mack Cali - completed a multi-year transition from an office-focused REIT to a pure-play multifamily REIT.

Hoya Capital

Hotel: Apple Hospitality (APLE) - which has been among the most active REITs on the acquisitions front in recent quarters - gained 1% this week after it announced that it acquired and opened a new 262-room Hilton-branded Embassy Suites in Madison, Wisconsin for $79.5M ($303k per key). In the release, APLE noted that Madison has been among the better-performing submarkets over the past year, citing STR data showing a 7% year-over-year increase in Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR). APLE also announced the sale of a 82-key Marriott-branded SpringHill Suites hotel in Greensboro, North Carolina, for approximately $7.1M ($87k/key). APLE has one additional pending deal in the pipeline, having signed a purchase contract for a 260-key Motto by Hilton that is under development in Nashville, for an anticipated purchase price of $98.2M, which it anticipates acquiring in late 2025 following completion of construction. Recent industry data shows that travel demand has held up surprisingly well amid signs of slowing across other consumer-oriented industries. CoStar reported this week that May was another strong month for the U.S. hotel industry, with total RevPAR rising 4.0% from 2023 and 15.4% above 2019 levels, led by strong performance in the New York City market. Recent TSA Checkpoint data shows that domestic passenger volumes continue to hover around 105-110% of pre-pandemic levels.

Hoya Capital

Mortgage: Granite Point (GPMT) - the most "office-exposed" commercial mortgage REIT - was among the laggards after it provided a business update which included a reduction in its quarterly dividend by 67% to $0.05/share (6.6% dividend yield). GPMT had already dipped nearly 50% this year after reporting a sector-worst 14% decline in its Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") in Q1, and had already cut its dividend once earlier this year - one of 9 REITs that have cut their dividends this year, while 50 REITs have raised their dividends. In the update, GPMT cited a "strategic focus on supporting book value during a period of reduced profitability" and a shift in shareholder return strategy towards stock buyback strategy given the "compelling valuation" in its share price versus its book value. GPMT trades at roughly 70% discount to its last reported book value of $11.14 at the end of Q1. GPMT also reported resolutions to two nonaccrual loans: in June, it resolved a $11.6M delinquent loan on an apartment building in Milwaukee via a property sale, recording a $2.5M loss on the transition, which was consistent with its existing credit loss reserve. GPMT also noted that the office property securing a delinquent $38M loan is currently under contract to be sold at undisclosed terms.

Hoya Capital

On that note, Fitch released its monthly CMBS delinquency data this week, which showed that CRE loan delinquency rates continued to tick higher in May, but at levels that are considerably below its initial forecast. Overall U.S. CMBS delinquency rate increased nine basis points to 2.42% in May from 2.33% in April 2024, an uptick that was driven by defaults of several large regional mall and office loans. The retail and office delinquency rates increased 32 bps and 26 bps, respectively, in May. As has been the case over the last 18 months, office loans accounted for the largest share of new delinquencies (44%), followed by retail (41%) and hotel (11%). Maturity defaults accounted for 77% of new delinquencies, while term defaults represented 23%. Earlier this month, however, Fitch favorably revised its forecast on CRE loan delinquencies for 2024 and 2025, citing outperformance of retail loans and conduit multifamily loans, combined with an improved U.S. macro-credit outlook and improved expectations for increased new issuance. Fitch revised its forecasted CMBS loan delinquency in 2024 to 3.7% in 2024 - down from 4.5% previously - and to 4.2% in 2025 from 4.9% previously. In our State of REIT Nation report last week, we noted that the pain for highly-levered private markets will likely continue even if the macro outlook improves in the back half of this year, creating opportunities for better-capitalized public REITs.

Hoya Capital

S&P released its monthly report on REIT capital-raising activity this week, which showed a pickup in activity in May after a relatively slow month of April. REITs raised $9.88B in capital during May - up from $2.11B in April and $7.63B in the year-ago month. Several REITs were active on the capital-raising front this week: Single-family rental REIT American Homes (AMH) raised $500M of ten-year senior notes due 2034 at a 5.50% interest rate. Net lease REIT W. P. Carey (WPC) raised $400M of ten-year senior notes due 2034 at a 5.375% interest rate. Mortgage REIT Ladder Capital (LADR) raised $500M of seven-year senior notes due 2031 at a 7.000% interest rate. On the credit ratings front, S&P affirmed the credit ratings of Realty Income (O) including its “A-“ issuer and unsecured note rating along with its “BBB” issue-level rating on the preferred stock with a stable outlook. Elsewhere, Moody’s upgraded the credit ratings of CareTrust REIT (CTRE), including its issuer rating to “Ba1” from “Ba2” and upgraded its senior unsecured rating to “Ba1” from “Ba2” with a stable outlook. Moody’s downgraded the credit ratings of Hudson Pacific (HPP), lowering its senior unsecured debt rating to “Ba3” from “Ba1” and its preferred stock rating to “B2” from “Ba3” with a negative outlook

Hoya Capital

2024 Performance Recap

As we approach the halfway point of 2024, real estate equities have continued to lag behind the broader equity benchmarks following a year-end rebound in 2023. The Equity REIT Index is lower by -4.1%, while the Mortgage REIT Index is lower by -2.2%. This compares with the 15.3% gain on the S&P 500, the 6.1% gain for the Mid-Cap 400, and the -2.0% decline for the Small-Cap 600. Within the REIT sector, 7 of the 18 property sectors are higher for the year, led by Apartment, Billboard, and Cannabis REITs - while Industrial, Timber, and Cell Tower REITs have lagged on the downside. At 4.26%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield is higher by 38 basis points on the year, while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has risen 30 basis points to 4.70%. The recent rate retreat has lifted the Bloomberg US Bond Index back into positive-territory on the year with total returns of 0.1%. WTI Crude Oil is higher by 18.0% this year, lifting the Commodities complex by 6.3%.

Hoya Capital

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

We'll see another busy slate of economic data in the week ahead. The most closely-watched report of the week comes on Friday with the PCE Price Index. The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, Core PCE is expected to cool slightly to 2.6% in May, down from its peak of 5.6% but still above its stated 2% policy objective. Earlier in the week on Tuesday, we'll see home price data via the Case Shiller Home Price Index and the FHFA Home Price Index which have each shown a moderation in price appreciation from the double-digit increases during the pandemic to levels that roughly match nominal GDP growth, consistent with their long-run correlations. On Wednesday, we'll see New Home Sales data, which is expected to show sales activity at a 645k annualized sales pace in May - down about 15% from last year - as builders continue to contend with financing and affordability issues. On Thursday, we'll see the second revision to first-quarter Gross Domestic Product, which significantly missed estimates in the preliminary report last month - cooling to a 1.3% annualized rate in the first quarter, a slowdown from roughly 4% pacing in the back half of 2023. Preliminary GDP data also showed a reacceleration in price pressures in early 2024. We'll also be watching Pending Home Sales and Jobless Claims data on Thursday.

Hoya Capital

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.