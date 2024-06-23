JQUA: Quality May Temper Volatility In Market Downturns

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF holds over 200 stocks with quality characteristics based on profitability, earnings quality and financial risk.
  • JQUA is overweight in technology, but well-diversified across holdings, and my own metrics confirm the high quality of the portfolio.
  • Historical performance is quite good compared to competitors, but average relative to the parent index Russell 1000.
  • JQUA may temper drawdowns in market downturns, like in 2022.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Quality

pepifoto

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

JQUA strategy

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) has been tracking the JP MorganUS

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.56K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JQUA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JQUA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JQUA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News