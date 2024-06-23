PavloBaliukh/iStock via Getty Images

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) is a leading producer of specialty tires, such as for agricultural equipment, and other industries like forestry, mining, construction and even ATV's. It sells tires under various brand names including: Titan, Goodyear Farm Tires, and LSW. The farming and other sectors this company serves has been impacted by the big increase in interest rates over the past couple of years and other factors. High rates impact the ability and desire for farmers to buy new tractors and other major items, and it also can lead to a slower replacement cycle for tires on existing equipment. All of these concerns have pushed the stock lower, so I thought it would be an ideal time to take a closer look:

The Chart

As shown on the chart below, this stock was trading for nearly $15 at the start of 2024, but it has since been cut in half and now trades in the $7 range. These shares are now deeply oversold, with the 50-day moving average at $9.28 and the 200-day moving average at $12.28. It seems like this stock could be due for a rebound in the short term.

StockCharts.com

Titan Has Made A Number Of Strategic Moves That Could Be Game Changers Going Forward

As shown below, Titan has made a number of strategic moves in the past year or so in order to position the company for much stronger results in the future. These moves include reducing debt and the acquisition of Carlstar in February 2024, which gives the company a wider range of offerings for its customers. Carlstar offers specialty tires and wheels to industries such as agriculture, as well as select niche markets such as all terrain vehicles, trailers, forklifts and more. This company appears to be a great fit with Titan and I believe there will be numerous benefits from this acquisition, although it will likely take a few quarters to fully implement any cost and marketing synergies.

Titan-intl.com

Earnings Estimates And The Balance Sheet

Analysts expect Titan to earn $0.91 per share in 2024, with revenues coming in at $2.05 billion. Revenues are expected to rise more than 8% to $2.22 billion, with earnings expected at $1.10 per share. This puts the price to earnings ratio at just about 8 times for 2024, and less than 7 times for 2025. This is an exceptionally low valuation, especially when you consider that the average price to earnings ratio for the S&P 500 Index (SPY) is well over 20. This valuation is also low considering that revenues are expected to grow by more than 8% and earnings are expected to grow nearly 21% year over year when comparing 2024 revenue estimates to 2025.

As for the balance sheet, Titan has $683.5 million in debt and around $203.63 million in cash. This balance sheet seems reasonable to me, and in line with a company with over $2 billion in annual revenues.

The Issues Facing The Agricultural Industry Is Impacting Many Companies

While it is easy to be dismissive of a small company that is currently facing challenges, it doesn't make sense to do so when the entire industry is being impacted. Even the heavy-weights in this business are facing the pressures of high interest rates and also seeing share price declines. This includes the likes of Deere & Co (DE) which is trading well below its 52-week high. Much of this has to do with the fact that the agricultural business is cyclical and this cyclicality tends to pull all the industry players up and down depending where we are in the cycle.

In the Q1 2024 earnings call transcript, management suggested that the industry is at the cyclical trough and that things might improve significantly when the uncertainty of the U.S. Presidential election is over and when the Federal Reserve lower interest rates. According to the USDA, farm sector incomes hit record highs in 2022, and are expected to decline by about 27% in 2024 from 2023 levels. This is caused in part, because of lower government payments to the farm industry and lower ag prices. This is obviously having a big impact on the industry, but the good news is that (as shown in the chart below), farm incomes are now back down near levels where the bottom has typically been found before. Furthermore, I believe an upcycle in new equipment purchases and tire replacements is just a matter of time since equipment and tires don't last forever.

USDA Economic Research Service

Potential Upside Catalysts For Titan

The Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates later this year and according to their own forecasts, rates could be poised to decline through 2026. This would be very positive for the agricultural equipment industry as lower interest rates would reduce financing costs and boost profits for farmers.

Titan's recent acquisition of Carlstar appears to be a good strategic move and one that could lead to stronger financial results in the future. Management discussed some of the expected benefits in the Q1 2024 earnings call transcript which stated:

"Carlstar brings to us a one-stop shop that diversifies our customer base with a good balance between OEM and aftermarket. So using that as a basis along with our recent financial performance of Titan and Carlstar, we've discussed with our Board that the combined companies in a typical year would have earnings power of $250 million to $300 million of adjusted EBITDA that also would produce free cash flow of at least $125 million."

Potential Downside Risks

Trade issues such as import bans and tariffs between countries can have a big impact on the agricultural sector, which could create potential downside. Weather is also a potential downside risk because damaged or low-yielding crops can negatively impact farm profits and cause budgets for equipment and tires to diminish. A reduction in government spending and subsidies on farm programs could negatively impact this sector.

If the Federal Reserve keeps rates higher for longer, this could further dampen demand for farm equipment and tires. In addition, if rates are kept too high for too long, the economy could sink into a recession and put more pressure on farmers.

In addition, it's worth noting that this stock has plunged to very low levels during times of actual or perceived economic distress. For example, Titan shares dropped to about $1, during the Covid stock market correction. That was a great buying opportunity and the stock ended up trading to around $20 just about 18 months later. However, it shows volatility risk and that this stock can go way below a seemingly reasonable level, and for that reason, I would not buy a large position.

In Summary

I think the recent selloff in Titan shares is overdone and that this is a buying opportunity for a small starter position in the stock. I see no fundamental reason for the stock to be down about 50% from where it traded earlier this year. However, I am concerned that the Federal Reserve may have already waited too long to cut rates and this could lead to a recession. If there is a recession, I believe this stock could go lower, so I think it makes sense to only buy a small position for now and then perhaps keep some funds ready for what could be a much bigger buying opportunity. If the Federal Reserve cuts rates and pulls off a soft landing, this stock could rebound rapidly along with the entire agricultural sector. For that reason and because of the cheap valuation, I felt I had to buy some shares now.

